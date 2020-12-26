The 1997 WHS Boys Soccer team included: back row from left: Jeff Arciero, Sean Cahill, Ryan Covino, Peter Bamberg, Scott Swiezynski, head coach Dick Scanlon, Dave Ward, Chris Kilburn, John Betts, Dennis Ingram and Tom Heigham; bottom row from left: Anthony Soroka, Darren Arciero, Josh Michaud, Mark DiGiovanni, Greg Longo, Dan Sweet, Justin Vallas, Matt Kacamburas and TJ Flynn. (file photo).