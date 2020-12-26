The story below on the induction of the 1997 WHS Boys Soccer team into the Hall of Fame first appeared in the November 3rd, 2016 issue of the Town Crier.
We are re-running this story, as well as featuring the 1990 and 1998 teams as we look back at the decade of excellence with this program.
WILMINGTON — The 1997 Wilmington High School boys' soccer season was certainly one that will always be remembered for so many different reasons.
The Wildcats were led by Coach Dick Scanlon, who had taken the 1990 team to the Eastern Mass final, only to take this team seven years later one step further to the Division 3 state final. It was a team comprised of so many different types of players and personalities, who during those very cold November playoff games, played tremendous soccer.
It was a team comprised of a Hall of Fame Coach, three tremendous captains and five individuals who have already been enshrined into the Wilmington High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
“That was a fun group with a lot of personality,” said assistant coach Chip Bruce. “In typical Dick Scanlon fashion he always knew which buttons to push and he balanced the fun and the work perfectly. I really wanted to see that team win for the players and for Dick.
“Having been with Steve (Scanlon at Westford Academy) in '92, I knew how special it was to win a state title. I wanted so much for those guys to experience that and I wanted Dick to add a championship to his long list of accomplishments.”
That season, the Wildcats certainly put together a long list of accomplishments. The Wildcats started the season out with a gutsy 2-1 win over Newburyport that saw Dennis Ingram net both goals. The team went on to a 3-0-1 record before falling for the first time in a 3-2 battle with Ipswich.
After wins over Masconomet and North Reading, the 'Cats were defeated by Lynnfield. And that's when the team got red-hot. Wilmington closed out the regular season with a 12-3-3 overall record, which included winning the Cape Ann League title with a 2-1 win over rival Masconomet.
That pushed the Wildcats into the Division 3 North sectional tournament. In an epic first round match, Wilmington and Wayland played to a 1-1 tie which included two overtime periods. That forced a shoot-out, where keeper TJ Flynn made three remarkable saves and Vallas netted the game winning goal.
“I have never been so nervous in my entire life,” said Vallas to this reporter after that win. “When the shoot-out was starting, my stomach was hurting so bad because I was so nervous. I figured since I was a lefty and (their goalie) was coming out (of the net aggressively), to try to have a quick chip shot like that and it went in. This was a huge win for us. Everyone played awesome.”
Wilmington went on to defeat Rockport, 3-0, behind goals from Ingram, Vallas and Darren Arciero. That pushed the team into the sectional semi-finals against league rival Hamilton-Wenham, who gave the team its third loss of the season, 2-0.
Trailing 1-0, Wilmington tied the game up just 13 seconds into the second half as Ingram scored before Dan Sweet netted the game winner off a corner kick taken by tri-captain Tom Heigham.
That dramatic victory put Wilmington into the North Final. The 'Cats would travel to Bedford to take on an 20-0 Marian High School squad that was led by a junior striker who had 96 goals entering that game. Wilmington didn't back down, and handed their opponents their first loss of the season, a 3-1 decision behind two goals from Peter Bamberg and another one by Ingram.
The win gave the team the North Sectional Championship trophy and were two wins away from a state championship.
Just two days after beating Marian, Wilmington was back on the field to face Norwell played at Woburn High School. The game was scoreless until the 55th minute. At that time, Dick Scanlon went to his bench and called on Heigham, who had been watching from the sidelines up to that point.
“I told him that 'I want you to play forward (and not your normal halfback position). And whenever you get a chance to shoot, shoot from anywhere. You have a great shot’.”
A minute later, Heigham scored.
“I was at the right place at the right time,” said Heigham to this reporter after that win. “I think it deflected off one of their defenders, I'm not sure. But this is great, it's a dream come true. I can remember sitting in the stands at this stadium seven years ago watching the 1990 team lose 3-1 to Medway in the Eastern Mass game. I was ten years old and all I've ever wanted to do was to be able to play in this game. Wow, I can't believe we're going to the state final.”
While Wilmington had just two days to prepare for the Eastern Mass game, terrible weather conditions postponed the state final game and the team had a full week off. In fact, the team was on the bus and was headed to Boston University to take on Gateway Regional and halfway there, the team was informed that the game had been cancelled.
“I believed in the '97 team and still believe that if that championship game hadn't been postponed we would have won,” said Bruce. “The players were on a roll, they really had the momentum. We were on the bus and ready to go when we got the call that the game was postponed.”
The game was eventually played on a extremely cold, rainy, raw night on Nickerson Field. Wilmington didn't play its best game and was defeated 1-0.
“The surface at BU was an issue,” said Bruce. “It was a football field, so it had a real crown and it was frozen which made it difficult to play the wide game that the team liked. Every time the ball was pushed outside it rolled out of bounds. We couldn't play the game the players were accustomed to.”
Wilmington finished the season at 17-4-3. Tri-captain Jeff Arciero was named the Boston Globe's Division 3 Player of the Year, as well as a Boston Herald All-Scholastic and a Cape Ann League All-Conference selection along with Flynn. Arciero, Heigham and Chris Kilburn, “have been three of the best captains I have ever had here. They are low keyed, they are not the rah-rah type. They are not yellers and screamers —they tend to business,” said Scanlon during the season.
Scanlon as well as Mark DiGiovanni, Ingram, Scott Swiezynski, Vallas and Jeff Arciero have since been inducted into the Hall of Fame.
The rest of the team included: Anthony Soroka, Darren Arciero, Josh Michaud, Greg Longo, Danny Sweet, Matt Kacamburas, TJ Flynn, Sean Cahill, Ryan Covino, Peter Bamberg, Dave Ward, John Betts and Kevin Riley with assistant coach Chip Bruce.
And now all 20 of them are Hall of Famers as one of the best teams ever assembled in WHS athletic history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.