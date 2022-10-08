WILMINGTON – When Dennis Ingram put his application in for the interim athletic director's position, he knew that if he got it, that he would have to give up coaching the boys basketball team.
When he got the AD’s job, and had to find a new hoop coach, Ingram didn't have to go too far to find his replacement. About six feet.
Recently, Ingram announced that Jon Amico will be taking over the duties as the head coach on an interim basis. Last year Amico joined the staff as a volunteer assistant, all while holding his full-time career position of assistant Athletic Director to Mia Muzio. When she announced her resignation to take the same position at Lynnfield High School, both Ingram and Amico (as well as a third candidate) interviewed for the interim Athletic Director's position, with Ingram getting the nod. Amico has remained as his assistant, but now takes on his first head coach's position.
“It'll be fun because Jon literally sits six feet across from me every day so are we literally going to talk basketball every single morning? I'm sure it's going to be exciting for him but I'm going to do the best that I can to let him be the coach,” said Ingram. “I don't want to be that person who says 'I would do this or I would do that'. It would be more important for me to be a sounding board for him. If he does have any questions, I can give him some advice.”
Ingram served as the head coach from 2017 to 2022, compiling an overall record of 29-68, which included three trips to the post-season. This past year was the best of the five seasons. The 'Cats finished 11-10 overall, which was the first winning season since 2011. Then senior Tommy Mallinson surpassed the 1,000 point plateau, before Wilmington was eliminated by Bedford in the first round of the new Division 2 statewide tournament. Amico was part of that fun, 11-win season.
“Jon was the Assistant to the Athletic Director last year and he contacted me out of the blue and said that he would love to get into coaching,” said Ingram. “We met and we got along right from the get-go. The way things turned, I had a varsity assistant for a couple of years, Ryan Walsh who moved to Tennessee and his position didn't open up until October or early November. That was right around the time that Jon contacted me. It was seamless and he just hopped right in.
“He's a really nice kid, he's easy to get along with and we see things somewhat similar. He's not afraid to say 'hey let's try this or look at that way' or whatever the case may be. It was nice coaching with him last year. I'm extremely happy and excited for him to get a position at a big-boy job.”
Amico, 28, has never had a head coaching position before, but has a strong background in athletics and basketball.
“I grew up in Danvers. I played basketball there as well as soccer and baseball. During my junior year of basketball, John Walsh became the head coach and the program changed around completely,” explained Amico. “We were 2-18 my sophomore year and then he came on and we went 11-9 during my junior year and made the playoffs for the first time in a while and we won two games.
“Then senior year, we won the state championship and I was one of the captains on that team. That was pretty awesome obviously and it was such an amazing experience. Every kid in high school who plays sports, wants to win a state championship (and I was lucky enough to have done it). I have that background that I hope to bring to these kids – maybe some toughness which should definitely help them out.”
While Amico hopes his players can bring some mental and physical toughness to the court every day, he added that the year by Ingram's season was incredibly valuable.
“Dennis took me under his wing and showed me the ropes. I had never coached before. Last year was my first year at Wilmington High and I was fortunate enough to be in the building and see the kids every day,” said Amico. “I felt like I had a good relationship with the basketball kids.”
At Danvers High, Amico was an outstanding three-sport athlete. He was a guard and captain on the state championship team, known for his incredible defense, but he also chipped in offensively including 16 first half points in a game against Beverly. He was also a talented striker on the soccer team, leading the Northeast Conference in scoring during his senior year.
After graduating from Danvers in 2012, Amico attended High Point University in North Carolina, graduating in 2016 before earning his Master's Degree in Athletic Administration from Endicott College in 2020. When he graduated from High Point, he didn't get into athletics right away.
“My first five years out of college, I did physical rehab with people with spinal cord injuries and also with brain injuries at this non-profit place called Journey Forward which is located in Canton,” he said. “That was really an amazing experience. It definitely put a different perspective on life. I dealt with people who were in very tough situations and who had tough hands dealt to them for sure, which really grounded me and gave me a different outlook in life.”
This year's roster and schedule will be a lot different. The Middlesex League Athletic Directors voted unanimously that the Wildcats had to come back fully into the league and play the Liberty School teams, and not just the Freedom Division like they did last year. Instead of playing Woburn, Reading, Arlington, Lexington, Belmont and Winchester, Wilmington played six additional non-league games which helped the team win more games.
No matter the opposition, Amico is hoping those wins carry over to this season. He said already it seems like he's off to a winning start with Ingram and the players in his corner.
“Dennis has always had my back and we had a great relationship last year. We definitely have the same philosophy and feelings towards basketball so I think it'll be an easy transition with the kids,” he said. “I've always been a run-and-gun team – a lot of press, 1-3-1 and a lot of high intensity out there with defense. On offense, just try to get the ball into some of our (potential scorers).”
Whether or not Amico finds some scorers, Ingram knows that he's leaving the program into the right hands.
“When I first met Jon, he told me about his background. We both went to Endicott (for our Athletics Administration Degree) and we talked about the guys there and in the program,” said Ingram. “When we were going through the process, we were still talking pretty much every day. We ended up working together almost all summer at the camps. He's a good kid and I consider him to be very lucky. He's going to love having the head coaches job.”
Amico will have a handful of mult-sport athletes running including Austin Harper, Ben Marvin, Ayden Balter, Jacob Roque, Mike Oatis and Michael Lawler.
“We graduated seven or eight seniors last year but we still have a lot of kids returning, and a lot of young talent returning so we're definitely ready to get going with that,” said Amico.
