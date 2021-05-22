WILMINGTON – Of all of the All-Time teams that I have or will be compiling, this one will mean the most to me, because it's the one that I was part of, if you will, as a limited varsity player, who earned a few letters, but mostly occupied the defensive gate letting players coming on and off the ice.
One of the best days of my life was when we beat Tewksbury to qualify for the state tournament, and another one came when I wasn't on the team, but in the press box at the Garden when the 'Cats won their first of two state championships.
Anyway, much like the other All-Time Teams, I think this one is here is truly stacked from top to bottom with absolutely incredible talent. Again, I would match this team up with any Division 2 Public School team in the state, and probably many D1 programs.
This team consists of 28 players with 16 forwards, seven defensemen and five goalies. Of the 28 players, 12 are in the WHS Hall of Fame, and there's also three sets of brothers, Jim and Dan Burns, Ryan and Shawn Haubner and Ted and Dennis Moran, which to me is pretty special.
Again the selections were made by the impact these players had on their teams during their entire careers, since it's unfair to compare different generations. Only players who played their careers through their four years and didn't transfer/quit were eligible.
RICK BALLOU
A tremendous multi-sport athlete, Ballou was sensational in the net for the 'Cats in the early 1980s, in particular his senior year. He's been called by historians as one of the best who ever played that position, which says a lot since there's been so many.
That season, 1980-'81, he gave up the fewest goals in the entire league and had a 2.18 GAA, and was named one of the three goalies in the entire Merrimack Valley Conference to the All-Star team after leading Wilmington to a 10-3-4 overall record.
JIM BREWSTER
A tremendous three-sport athlete, who has since been inducted into the WHS HOF, he played every minute of every game in all three sports, an amazing accomplishment. At the time that he played, he was known as one of the best players in all of Eastern Massachusetts, and a team captain.
His most memorable moment came when he scored a goal with four seconds left to beat a powerful Chelmsford team.
After high school, he earned a full scholarship to play hockey at UMass-Amherst.
DAN BURNS
In his senior year, the Merrimack Valley Conference only named eight players to the All-Star team, and Burns didn't make that team, despite finishing fourth in the entire conference in scoring with 33 points including 20 goals, coming in 17 games.
A true sniper and all-around excellent athlete who is in the WHS HOF, he went on to become a captain at Lake Forest College, where he played both soccer and hockey, and had a terrific career.
DANNY CUSHING
Cushing had the size at 6-feet-3 inches, 218 pounds and was just a beast out on the ice with his strength, bodychecks, his reach, his shot and just overall presence in front of the net. He was part of a team that gave up 22 goals in 24 games, with six shut outs. He was also offensive minded finishing his senior season with 11 goals and 12 assists, despite missing four games on a team that finished 22-1-1.
He was named to the All-Conference Cape Ann League in both his junior and senior seasons.
JIM BURNS & TIM MCCANN
The 1980 season was pretty special as the 'Cats finished 14-2-2 overall, which included a state tournament loss to Randolph. During the regular season, Wilmington defeated Billerica for the first time in a decade – the Indians had four losses in seven years and just two at Hallenborg Arena, and the 'Cats caught them, thanks in part to Burns and McMahon.
That year, Burns led the entire conference in scoring with 22 goals and 27 assists, and McMahon was third with 24 goals and 21 assists. He was named to the All-Conference team and went on to play at UConn.
MIKE ESPOSITO
Obviously known for his football skills being the only person from Wilmington to play in the NFL, Esposito was just an outstanding all-around athlete who also excelled on the ice, picking up the sport as he entered the high school. As a captain and lead defensemen, he was named to three straight Merrimack Valley Conference All-Star teams and helped the Wildcats win two league titles and make state tournament appearances in '69 and '71.
CHET FERREIRA
Ferreira was a dynamic defensemen on the ice, helping the 'Cats reach the Division 2 North Sectional Final in '99. He was a phenomenal skater, stickhandler and had a cannon of a slap shot.
After he graduated from WHS, he went on to play four years at Curry where he ranks as one of the all-time greatest players. He finished his career with 31 goals and 84 assists, ranking him 9th all-time in program history in assists and 17th all-time in points. He was named to the Northeast Rookie Team and then was a two-time All-Northeast selection.
He went on and played 28 games in the ECHL for the San Diego Gulls.
GORDIE FITCH
Just like Esposito, Fitch was known more his football talents, but certainly did exceptionally well on the ice. He was known for being strong on his skates, who was extremely physical and tough to move. He also had a powerful shot.
In 1976, he was instrumental in helping the team finish 12-4-2, which included a trip to the state tournament. He was named to the All-Conference team and finished that season with 13 goals and 9 assists, and followed it up his senior year with 10 goals and 15 assists.
DREW FOLEY
Arguably one of the all-time greatest hockey goaltenders the state has ever seen. In three years as the starter for WHS, he finished with an overall record of 52-11-4, with 19 shut outs and a 1.49 GAA. He led the team to back-to-back Division 2 state championship titles, including posting a shut out in the second win. His senior year, he took the team to the Division 1 North Sectional Finals, losing an epic 11-round shoot out game against Reading, which was his only playoff defeat. He made 40 saves that night, excluding the shoot out. He was 13-1 in playoff competition during his career.
During his sophomore season, he was 16-4-5, had a .931 save percentage, a 1.69 GAA, six shut outs, was 5-0 in the playoffs, giving up just seven goals and posting one shut out.
In his junior year, he was 21-3-2, giving up just 18 goals all season long. He had a .931 save percentage, a 1.18 GAA, seven shut outs, was 5-0 in the playoffs, giving up five goals, while posting two shut outs. His nine shut outs that season tied a school record.
In his senior year, he finished 15-4-7 and faced 703 shots, almost 2.5 times the amount he faced his junior year, and finished with a .936 save percentage, a 1.68 GAA with four shut outs. He was 3-1 in the playoffs, giving up eight goals and had one shut out.
He was a part of two state championships, one league title, was a two-time Middlesex League Player of the Year, was a two-time Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic and a three-time Lowell Sun All-Star, including Player of the Year as a senior.
After high school, he played Jr. Hockey but got hurt, needed several hip surgeries which forced him to stop competing in all sports.
He was recently named the Town Crier's Male Athlete of the 2010-'19 decade.
JOHN HARRISON
Another member of the WHS Hall of Fame, Harrison was a truly remarkable athlete in every sport he played. On the ice, he was a tough, rugged forward, who could also put the puck in the net.
He left WHS and went on to captain the West Point team, where he ended his career with 77 goals and 96 assists for 173 points, is number one all-time in penalty minutes with 116 and is still tied for fifth all-time in program history with hat tricks in a season of six.
JACK IRWIN
Irwin, a WHS Hall of Fame inductee, was the first line center and team captain on the first team that won a league championship and also qualified for the Eastern Mass State Tournament.
"We had a fabulous year, qualifying for the state tournament," Irwin said upon his Hall of Fame induction. "That was a remarkable accomplishment in those days, because you had to win your league in order to qualify. Wilmington didn't have the tradition back then that it has now, so for us to make the tournament was pretty exciting."
He played all four years, including being a ninth grader under Coach George Cogan.
Irwin was an excellent athlete, also competing in football and baseball.
After high school, Irwin went on to play four years at Babson College, including serving as team captain for the final two.
BOBBY LESKO
I have a bit of a conflict here as I played with Lesko throughout all of my youth hockey and my high school career and he was the best goalie I ever played with and no one is even close. He would literally face 50-to-60 shots a game during his days first as the JV goalie and then with the varsity club.
Evidence of that was his junior and senior years. After finishing 3-11-2 during his junior, the 'Cats finished 5-12-1 during the '92-'93 season, and were in last place of the Merrimack Valley Conference and he was named the League's Most Valuable Player, a mind-blowing accolade to say the least. Then as an all-star for the MVC D2 team, he propelled his squad past the MVC D1 team.
Lesko wasn't the biggest guy, but played like it. He was incredibly acrobatic and agile, and had a phenomenal glove.
TED MORAN
Easily the best defensemen to ever play at WHS. At 6-feet, 195 pounds, Moran was intimidating back at the blue line with his size, his hands, his skating ability and his physical presence. He was one of the big reasons why the 81-'82 team went to the state tournament, losing to perennial power Arlington Catholic.
After high school, he went on to play at West Point under legendary coach Jack Riley, the coach of the 1960 Olympic Team. Moran had conversations of possibly getting a professional tryout but turned them down because of his commitment to the military. He played four years there, served as a captain, and compiled 81 points.
Moran, a WHS Hall of Famer, was also an excellent football and baseball player.
ERNIE MELLO
The Town Crier's Male Athlete of the 2000-'09 decade and inducted into the WHS Hall of Fame in 2018, Mello was an outstanding three-sport athlete, who dominated games on the ice. He was a four-year player, who helped the Wildcats reach the state championship game in '08, losing 1-0 to Sandwich. That team finished 17-3-4, including a 15-game unbeaten streak.
During his senior year, he finished with 29 goals and 18 assists, which came after combining for 25 points as a junior. He was a two-time league All-Star, a Cape Ann League All-Conference and Lowell Sun First Team All-Star.
He went on to play football at WPI.
ZACH ROSA
Taking five goalies is excessive and too much, but truthfully of these five, who do you eliminate? Rosa was nothing short of awesome for three years, posting 1.18, 1.27 and 0.83 Goals Against Averages in three straight seasons. As a senior, he led the team to a 22-1-1 record, with a .950 save percentage with six shutouts.
He was a two-time Cape Ann League All-Conference selection and the league's MVP in '10.
He went on to play lacrosse in college.
CAM OWENS
A four-year hockey player, Owens, a center, left as the program's all-time leading scorer, breaking his brother's 12-year long record, while leading the team to back-to-back Division 2 state championship titles. He scored a hat trick in the first game and figured in all four of the team's goals.
In 3.5 years on the team, coming up from JV halfway through his freshman year and missing about ten games due to injuries over the last three years, Owens finished his career with 72 goals, 86 assists and 158 points, shattering the point record by his brother, Justin Vallas, by over 20 points.
During his career, the team won three league titles and also lost in the sectional semi-finals during his freshman and sophomore seasons.
In his senior year, he was named the Middlesex League Freedom Division MVP, the Lowell Sun's Player of the Year, the Boston Globe's Division 2 Player of the Year, was named to the ESPN.com Boston All-State Team, was named the Massachusetts Division 2 Player of the Year, was also selected to play on the Mass State Coaches Association's All-Star team which competed in Minnesota and was a two-time Boston Herald and Globe All-Scholastic and was a three-time Lowell Sun All-Star, a Cape Ann League All-Conference player and a two-time Middlesex League All-Conference selection.
After high school, he played prep for several years before playing four years of hockey for Plattsburgh State College. He finished his career with 22 goals and 48 assists. During his junior year, he led the team in assists and was sixth in the conference.
DANA TIGHE
You could write a book on all of the quality goalies Wilmington has had in its history, and it all started with Tighe. In 1970, he registered a 1.61 GAA helping the team finish 12-7-1 and the following year, he led the Wildcats to its first ever league title, second state tournament appearance losing to powerful Arlington, while being named the MVP of the Merrimack Valley Conference.
“I was blessed to have some outstanding goalies in my eight years as coach, and certainly Dana was the best. He was not only talented in the net, but he was very vocal in helping our defensemen with coverage in front of the net,” said Fessenden.
BRIAN PICKETT
The No. 1 defensemen on two state championship teams, Pickett was terrific with the break-out, power plays and the pokecheck. He was named a two-time All-Conference selection in the Middlesex League, finishing with 14 goals and 57 assists for 71 points.
He went on to play four years at Assumption College, finishing with a goal and nine assists.
BOB VONER
Much like Lesko, this is a conflict for me as I played with Voner during high school and to me he had it all as an athlete, size, quickness, the smarts, a good shot and certainly the durability as the team went with just three defensemen at that time. He was a key reason why the 'Cats made several state tournament appearances, including a first round loss to a loaded Austin Prep team.
A member of the WHS Hall of Fame, he was a two-time MVC All-Conference selection.
He went on to play four years at Framingham State where he was a captain, and first team member of the MASCAC and ECAC teams.
MARK DIGIOVANNI, SHAWN HAUBNER & JUSTIN VALLAS
By far the greatest forward line put together in WHS Hockey history, not only could they all score, but all three of them were lightning quick – especially Haubner – and all three were extremely competitive, who played in all three zones.
In the 1997-'98 season, they combined for 51 goals, 65 assists for 116 points and the following year as seniors, they combined for 56 goals, 76 assists for 132 points, giving them two-year totals of 107 goals, 141 assists and 248 points while playing together.
More importantly they helped led the Wildcats to three league titles in four years, including a 19-3-2 season and a trip to the Division 2 North Sectional Final in 1999.
DiGiovanni, who only learned how to skate two years before getting to high school, finished his career with 30 goals and 66 assists, falling just four points shy of the 100-point mark. He was a three-time Cape Ann League All-Star, two-time All-Conference selection.
He played soccer at Babson College.
Haubner left WHS and played four years at Western New England College.
Vallas, who during the middle of his senior year broke the all-time scoring mark previously held by Dennis Moran with 78 goals, 57 assists for 135 points, but since has been broken by his brother Cam Owens, was named a Cape Ann League All-Conference and Lowell Sun First Team All-Star as a junior, and then as a senior he was named the Team's MVP, the Cape Ann League's Player of the Year, Hockey Night in Boston's Cape Ann League Player of the Year, to the HNIB All-Scholastic team and to his second appearance as a Sun All-Star.
He went on to play both soccer and hockey at Worcester State College and had tremendous success in both. He was the Lancer’s leading scorer as a freshman, capturing the MASCAC Rookie of the year honors, as well the ECAC Northeast Rookie of the year honors. He went on to be a three-year captain, three-time ECAC Northeast All-Star, and a three-time MASCAC All-Conference All-Star.
He has since been inducted into both the WHS and Worcester State College Athletic Hall of Fames.
DENNIS MORAN, DEAN ATHANASIA & DANTE DEMARCO
All three of these players were a huge part in the success of the Wildcats during the early-to-mid 1980s, including the '84 team reaching the Eastern Mass Championship game losing to Christopher Columbus.
In 1983, the 'Cats finished 17-5-1, which included wins over Northeast Regional – which saw Moran and two linemates combine for 7 goals and 9 assists in an 8-5 win – and Cohasset before losing to Franklin in the Eastern Mass semi-finals.
The following year, the 'Cats finished 17-4-2, which included state tournament wins over Concord-Carlisle, Hanover and Franklin. That season Moran finished with 23 goals and 28 assists and he held the scoring mark for over 20 years before Vallas broke it, and now ranks third all-time.
Anthanasia finished that season with 55 points and was just a tremendous athlete, including on the ice. He was named a Hockey Night in Boston All-Scholastic. He went on to play football at Yale and had tryouts with NFL teams.
DeMarco was a real steady defensemen on those teams and went on to play at Norwich.
DENNIS TORPEY & RYAN HAUBNER
Both of these guys were instrumental in the program's turnaround to a decade-plus of dominance starting in the late 1990s. Both surpassed the 100-point plateau as seniors, helping the 'Cats make consecutive state tournament runs, and no one will forget that epic two-day game with Duxbury.
Torpey was more of a sniper, who combined to score 70 points as a sophomore and junior, and ranks as one of the top scorers in program history.
Haubner saw time as both offense and defense and logged a lot of minutes in both positions during his senior year. As a junior, he was with Torpey and John Considine and the trio combined for 74 points.
Besides being able to score, both Torpey and Haubner were just about perfect on the penalty kill, as the team's rate was up to 96 percent at one point of the season.
Haubner went on to play at Western New England College, while his brother Shawn followed a few years later.
COACH STEVE SCANLON
This one is pretty obvious. He surpassed the 350-win plateau, has two state championships, 11 league championship titles, three sectional titles, one state finalist and one sectional finalist trophy, while he has won numerous league and newspaper Coach of the Year Awards, including being named the Town Crier's Coach of the Decade both times. He is also a member of the WHS and Mass State Coaches Hall of Fame.
He has been that successful because of his discipline, his preparation, adjustments in games and always putting not only the best players out on the ice, but putting those players in the best position to win.
LINE-UP
So, if I play Coach Scanlon for a day and I'm handed this team, I'm certainly going to have some fun here. I'm keeping the Vallas-DiGiovanni and Shawn Haubner line together. I'm also keeping Dennis Moran and Athanasia together, but putting Irwin with them. The tough line would be Fitch, Harrison and Brewster. I would put the Burns Brothers together with McCann, and then another incredible trio would be Torpey with Owens and Mello.
On defense, to be it would start with Ted Moran and Ferreira as a pair, then the second pair would be Voner and DeMarco, the third one would be Esposito and I would slide Ryan Haubner down to play defense, and then the fourth group would be Pickett and Cushing.
Drew Foley and Lesko would be my top choices in the net.
