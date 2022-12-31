WILMINGTON – Things could not possibly have gone better during the inaugural season of the Wilmington-Bedford co-op gymnastics team. Last year, the team finished 7-1, were third at the Middlesex League Championship Meet, placed second at the North Regional Meet, third at the State Championship Meet which earned the team a berth at the New England Championships.
Among the members of last year's great run include Emily Provost and Alexa Graziano, both Wilmington residents, who finished sixth and eighth in the all-around competition at the state championship meet. At the individual state meet, Graziano won the bar title and Provost was second.
The two of them return this year, as well as a handful of other talented returners and newcomers, giving this team plenty of talent, promise and optimism.
“We expect that we will have another successful season. We have some promising newcomers this year and their addition to the team will only add to our success,” said head coach Kristen Hannon, who recently gave birth to a baby boy, the family's fifth child. “We had a great breakout season in 2022 and with almost all of last year's team returning, minus the seniors, we hope to have another strong showing again this year.”
Hannon said that looking back at last year's run, still amazes her.
“In our first season we finished with a 7-1 record, placed third at leagues, qualified to North Sectionals placing second and qualified to the State Championships placing third. We also earned a berth to compete at New Englands. We had four athletes qualify to state individuals with one of them Alexa Graziano winning the uneven parallel bar state title and her teammate Emily Provost placing second behind her. We hope to add to that number this season.”
Provost will be one of the team's three captains along with Rachel Gonzalez, also of Wilmington, and Mikayla Comeiro. At the state meet, Comeiro had a solid 8.250 score on the floor and she will compete in that event, as well as the bars and beam. Gonzalez will most likely see her time with the vault and floor events.
The other returners include seniors Brooke Stuzynski and Seima Chan of Bedford, juniors Katie Desaulniers and Adeline Silva of Bedford, and Allie Ganley of Wilmington, and then sophomore Keira Warford also of Wilmington. There's three newcomers, sophomore Madilyn Widomski of Wilmington and then freshmen Lexie Masters and Maddie Plurad both of Bedford.
Desaulniers and Ganley will be all-around competitors. The rest could see time in multiple events.
Wilmington will open the season on Monday, January 2nd with a home meet against Wakefield at 6 pm.
