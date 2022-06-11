WILMINGTON – When a team suffers a key injury, or even if it is more than one key injury, the familiar and brave refrain is that the “next man up” must step and do his job.
It is certainly a noble idea, but the reality is that it is very often easier said than done, as one or two injuries can have a ripple effect through an entire lineup.
That is exactly the situation the Wilmington High Boys Tennis team faced as they began post season play on Monday afternoon in the first round of the MIAA Division 3 State Tournament against Dedham.
The No. 4 Wildcats entered the tournament minus a pair of key players when they squared off against the No. 29 Marauders as they were missing both third singles player Sidd Karani as well as half of their first double team in Sarthak Tripathi.
It hardly seemed to matter to the Wildcats however, as the “next man”, or in this case “next men” most certainly stepped up in a big way, helping Wilmington power their way to a 5-0 victory, advancing them to the second round of the tournament where they were set to face No. 13 Swampscott on Wednesday afternoon with results not known as of presstime.
“This was a great day and a great win for us,” Wilmington coach Rob Mailey said. “Especially with two guys out, like we had, it was a great win. We did the “next man up” thing and it really worked out for us.”
The Wildcats (11-7) won each of their matches in straight sets, starting with their top two singles players, where senior Anay Gandhi and sophomore Anuj Gandhi, each coasted to victory, with Anay winning his first singles match 6-1, 6-1 and Anuj winning in second singles 6-2, 6-1.
“Anay must have hit two dozen drop shots for winners. He was in command the entire match and he played really well,” Mailey said. “Anuj got off to a great start, and then his opponent made the mistake of hitting the ball to Anuj’s backhand and that is his biggest strength and his favorite stroke.”
In third singles, with Karani sidelined, junior Owen Mitchell moved up from first singles to take his place and the Wildcats did not miss a beat, which is definitely saying something considering how well Karani has been playing as of late. Mitchell rolled to victory in his match by a score of 6-2, 6-0.
“Owen has been working very hard at practice and he played really well,” Mailey said. “That was the best singles match that he has played for us. He moved the ball around the court really well and he dominated his match. The way he played made me think he could be very good for us next year.”
With Mitchell moving up to play third singles and his partner, sophomore Sarthak Tripathi out with an injury, the Wildcats turned to the duo of sophomore Eric Packer and junior Srikar Mallajosyula to fill in, and they did so admirably, earning hard fought 6-4, 6-2 victory.
“They were up 5-4 in the first set with Srikar serving and he did a great job closing it out. He was a little nervous at the beginning, but he settled down well,” Mailey said. “Eric played really well all the way through. They stepped up when their we needed them and got the job done.”
In second doubles, it was the duo of freshman Michael Smarhoff and sophomore Ryan Weinstein who coasted to a 6-1, 6-0 victory to seal the 5-0 victory.
“Their match was never in doubt,” Mailey said. “They set up points nicely and made very few unforced errors. It was nice to see our doubles teams come through like that.”
Monday’s win is believed to be the first tournament victory in the boys program history in several decades.
They had qualified for the post-season six times prior to this season, in 1987, 1995, 2002, 2015, 2019 and 2021, and failed to make it out of the first round, but it’s believed that there was a team that won at least one tournament match before 1987.
Either way, it’s a state tournament win, something that this program has been waiting to do for quite some time.
“It was huge for us. I am proud of our guys and the way they played,” Mailey said. “This was probably their best performance of the season and it came at a great time. They were all moving their feet well and they all got off to really good starts.
“A lot of times in the state tournament, kids can get nervous, especially when they are stepping into new roles, but we responded well. I was very proud of them.”
With the win, the Wildcats moved on to the Division 3 round of 16, where they hosted Swampscott on Wednesday, weather permitting. Results of that match were not available as of press time, but Mailey knew his team would be facing a stiff challenge when they took on the Big Blue, who play in the Northeastern Conference and brought a 9-7 record into Wednesday’s game.
“They are usually one of the better teams in their league.” Mailey said. “I don’t think their league is quite as strong as ours, but they are a very good team and it is going to be a very big challenge for us. I feel like it will be a very competitive match.”
