READING – After 20 years of not having a program, the newly formed Wilmington/Bedford co-op/co-ed gymnastics team was chomping at the bit to get this joint program going. However the first scheduled meet on January 7th was postponed due to the snow storm, so the members of the team had to wait five more days to officially make history.
That they did. Last Wednesday, Wilmington/Bedford opened the 2022 season with an incredible performance, losing to one of the state's best programs in Reading by a small margin of 143.95-140.8.
"We (assistant coach Brooke Claroni and I) are so proud of this team for making quite a splash for their very first competition ever,” said head coach Kristen Hannon. “Many of these athletes have never experienced a high school gymnastics competition, so the pace and atmosphere are very different from what they're used to. We had some mistakes and a lot of nerves but these kids gave it their all and held their own.”
Three of the eight Wilmington residents on the team competed in the meet with two of them in the all-around competition. Junior Emily Provost had a phenomenal fist meet, finishing with a 35.95 score, which included a 9.50 on the vault, a 9.25 on the floor exercise, a 9.20 on the uneven parallel bars and an 8.00 on the balance beam.
“Emily Provost joined the 9.5 club for her vault! The Massachusetts High School Gymnastics Coaches Association highlights those athletes achieving a score of 9.5 or better on any event. What a great accomplishment in her very first competition. We hope to add more names to this list in the future,” said Hannon.
Right behind Provost with an all-around score of 35.1 was sophomore Alli Ganley, who earned a 9.40 on the balance beam, a 9.20 on the vault, an 8.40 on the floor exercise and an 8.10 on the bars.
The third Wilmington competitor was junior Alexa Graziano, who performed extremely well in three events, finishing with marks of 8.90 on the floor exercise, an 8.80 on the balance beam and an 8.45 on the bars.
Of the six Bedford gymnasts, three of them performed in three events. Maddie Marchionna was extremely solid and consistent across the board finishing with an 8.4 on the vault and 8.1 scores on both the bars and floor, while Mikayla Comeiro and Sasha Wintner also had quite the debuts. Comeiro had scores of 8.95 on the floor, 8.75 on the vault and an 8.20 on the bars and Wintner had scores of 8.90 on the floor, 8.80 on the beam and 8.45 on the bars.
Rounding out the competitors included Melanie Perales, who finished with an 8.8 on the vault and 8.2 on the beam, and Addie Silva and Selima Chan, who finished with the same 7.90 scores but on the vault and beam, respectively.
Wilmington/Bedford will be back in action on Thursday with a home meet against Stoneham at 6:30 and then will have a second meet in four days with a trip to Woburn on Monday afternoon.
“We can't wait to get back out there and improve on all events. Thursday will be our first home meet at Gymstreet. We will have some new faces out there competing, some for the very first time. Everyone is happy to be out there competing and representing their schools. They are thankful for this opportunity and can't wait to show everyone what they're capable of doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.