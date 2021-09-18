WILMINGTON – For all intents and purposes, last year was a training season. You really can't call last year's 1-2 season a season for the Wilmington High School Boys Cross-Country team due to the new rules and modifications that were put in because of COVID-19, as well as several meets being cancelled for various reasons.
Gone from that training season include several terrific runners including Sean Riley, who is now running at a Division 1 collegiate program over at UMass-Lowell.
Besides him, almost the entire starting line-up also graduated. Now heading into this season, head coach Brian Schell, now in his seventh year, knows it's going to take some time to get the program back on its feet.
“The boys are a young, inexperienced team. Obviously from two years ago, we have to build from the ground up again. We lost everybody from last year – Sean Riley, Sean Lydon and some other big named guys. With COVID, the boys team was only able to do three meets last year. We just have to build it back up again. Our numbers are small again, but it seems like every sport, not just cross-country, in all towns, numbers are down,” he said.
The team's roster comprises of ten runners with just two seniors and two juniors, and then three sophomores, no freshmen, but three eighth graders.
“We got the middle school waiver so we got three kids back with is with Jake Cronin, David Dynan, and Conor Burns, who is Jameson's brother, so hopefully next year they stick with us and I'm pretty sure they are going to. Jake put in a lot of work over the summer,” said Schell.
The seniors include John Ware and Zachary Weinstein, the juniors are Roman Moretti and Christian Niceforo and the sophomores include Jameson Burns, Michael Dynan and Nicholas Samaha.
“John Ware and Jameson Burns will be our top two guys. John has been looking good and Jameson has too in the workouts and they have been pushing each other and will have that during the season and the meets,” said Schell. “Jameson is just a sophomore and he's looking really good. If he keeps at it, really wants it and fully commits like some of the guys we have had in the past, he could be a stud himself if he wants it.
“Zach and Christan will be the third and fourth runners most likely and Jake will probably be number five. It's good to see one of the middle school kids in the top five for us in terms of scoring.”
Wilmington opens the season at home on Tuesday against Arlington, which will be followed by five meets against Freedom Division teams, Wakefield, Watertown, Stoneham, Burlington and Melrose.
“We were 1-2 last year and this year the wins are going to be tough. It's a growing year and it's going to take a while,” said Schell. “The good things is this year everything is back to normal. We have our normal practice schedule, we have a full season of meets and all of the invitationals. We're back to normal and I know the kids feel good about that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.