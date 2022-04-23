STONEHAM – Coming off a thrilling 8-6 win over Wakefield two days earlier, the thought or the hope was that the Wilmington High School Baseball team would carry that momentum over to its next game and come out with another win. Unfortunately, that didn't happen, as the 'Cats fell pretty flat against Stoneham last Thursday.
On a cold, drizzly day, it took just 80 minutes for the Spartans to come away with a 4-1 victory. Wilmington managed just five singles in the game, had two base running blunders and also left six other runners on base.
Offensively the bats were very quiet until the last inning when the 'Cats scored their lone run on two hits, a stolen base and a defensive error in the outfield.
“That's been the story so far this season. We really haven't got going offensively. We only had 19 hits (in three games) coming into today's game and today (we had five),” said head coach Aldo Caira. “We did hit some balls hard today and they did make some nice defensive plays, so we didn't get any luck there. But (the biggest problem) was we were flat. I don't know if it was the weather, but we didn't practice well (on Wednesday) and we were coming off a real nice win (last Tuesday). I think they were feeling their oats a little bit, thought maybe (they would roll past Stoneham). That's just the way it is, it's a high school team. We were flat to start (and ever got anything going).”
Stoneham struck early with three runs in the bottom of the first which was more than what they needed on the day for the win. Lead-off hitter Pat McNamara and then No. 6 hitter Joe Celli both struck triples, while a walk, stolen base and another single and stolen base was sandwiched between.
After that first inning, pitcher Jacob Roque settled down nicely and did a real nice job. He gave up an unearned run in the third and over his last five innings of work, he gave up just two singles, didn't issue a walk and struck out six of his eight batters on the day.
“Jacob settled down nicely after the first inning. They shouldn't have scored the fourth run, but baseball is baseball. We left three guys on third base, had a baserunning blunder, so it is what it is,” said Caira.
Wilmington left a runner at third in the first, a runner at second in the second inning, had runners thrown out at home and third in the fifth.
Then in the seventh, trailing 4-0, Brian Curdo started a one-out, bases empty rally with a single to left. Pinch-runner Liam Dwyer then stole second and scored when Jack Toomey singled to right field and drive in Dwyer and the ball was misplayed allowing Toomey to move up a base.
At the time Caira spoke to the Town Crier, the game on Monday against Arlington had not been cancelled, and he was looking forward to having the team get back on track.
“I'm OK with our (2-2 record). We have Arlington and that will be a tough match-up and then we have Watertown and Melrose. If we can go 2-1 in the three games next week, I'll be happy and we can go from there. Today was not our best game, so we'll have to build off of it,” he said.
Arlington's field was under water so Monday's game was cancelled with no make up date announced yet. The 'Cats faced Watertown on Wednesday with results not known as of press time, before hosting Melrose and Burlington on Friday and Monday, both 4:15 pm starts.
SOFTBALL
The Wildcats played two games this past week, both times they were on one side of a lopsided score. It started with a 13-1 win over Stoneham played last Thursday and then Saturday, Wilmington was defeated by Tewksbury, 16-2 in a non-league game. The split in games puts Wilmington at 2-3 on the season.
In the win, Lily MacKenzie and Bella Kieran provided the sparks as they combined to go 7-for-7 at the plate, with MacKenzie belting a triple and scoring four times, while Kieran had a double, triple and 5 RBI.
In the loss to Tewksbury, Abby LaClair and MacKenzie led the attack with two hits each. LaClair also drew a walk and scored a run, and MacKenzie scored a run and also knocked in a run.
Wilmington faced Watertown on Wednesday with results not known as of press time before going on the road Friday at Melrose, Monday at Burlington and next Wednesday at Lexington, all 4:15 pm games.
BOYS TENNIS
After starting out with a rough patch with a 1-3 record to open the season, the defending Middlesex League Freedom Division champions have been getting back on track. It started last Tuesday with a 5-0 road win over Stoneham and carried over to this past week's play with another 5-0 win over Watertown.
“In both matches, we did not lose a set, so (it's nice to see that we are) 3-3 right now. I think the team is improving daily, but we do have a busy schedule ahead,” said coach Rob Mailey.
Lately the play from the two doubles teams seems to have given the team a jolt. In the win over Watertown, Owen Mitchell and Sarthak Tripathi defeated Sid Hackett and Sorgis Sedrakyen, 6-0, 6-0. The second tandem of Eric Packer and Michael Smaroff defeated Yu Ngo and Sean Gutley also by the same, 6-0, 6-0 scores.
“Our doubles players are playing with more discipline and making fewer unforced errors. Owen Mitchell and Sarthak have been holding down the fort at first doubles, while any combination of Eric Packer, Ryan Weinstein, and Michael Smaroff have all contributed at second doubles,” said Mailey.
In singles play, senior captain Anay Gandhi defeated Adam Petterson in straight 6-1, 6-1 sets, as did his brother Anuj at second singles, over Cyrus Keiri. Then at third singles, Sidd Karani also won his match over Dave Kostikian, 6-2, 6-0.
After 11 days off, Wilmington will return to action on Monday, April 25th in the first of three straight home matches, followed by matches with Burlington on the 27th and Lexington on the 29th.
GIRLS TENNIS
Last Thursday, the Wilmington High School Girls Tennis team was defeated by Watertown, 4-1, to fall to 0-6 on the season.
“It was a tough close loss. I really thought we had a good chance to grab our first win of the year but Watertown was tough and snuck out a close one,” said head coach Matt Hackett. “Obviously it would be nice to have grabbed a win or two at this point in the season, but honestly the girls have improved each time out there and the JV team is showing some nice progress as well. The girls have a fantastic attitude and are looking forward to hitting the ground running after vacation.”
While the team's record may say 0-6, second singles player, senior Alyssa Fricia is far from winless as an individual player. She is currently 4-2 on the season, which included the lone win of the match, defeating Nina Palvette, 6-1, 6-1 at the No. 2 singles spot.
“Alyssa is playing phenomenal tennis. It's impressive how well she has adapted to singles after being a doubles player for three years,” said Hackett. “Her athleticism is her biggest asset that has helped her in that transition. The last two matches she has completely outmatched and outworked her opponents. They were dominant from start to finish. She's gaining confidence along the way as well. To be 4-2 thus far at second singles speaks volumes.”
In the other two singles matches, freshman Shubhangi Tripathi was defeated by Eva Kelleher, 6-2 and 6-0, and then at the third spot, Carolyn Haas-Timm was defeated by Natalie Yusen, 6-1 and 6-4.
In doubles play, the team of Madison Benoit and Sophia LaVita took their match to three sets, winning the first 6-2, before falling in the next two, 7-5 and 6-4.
“Maddie and Sophia are really beginning to gel together after having been separated for the first two matches of the year,” said Hackett. “I thought they played phenomenal doubles the past two matches. They have been controlling the net, serving consistently, communicating well and moving together. When they are 'on' it's fun to watch. The three-set loss was certainly a bummer, but Watertown got better as the match went on. I feel as though (Madison and Sophia) will beat them the next time we see them and we scratch this one up as a learning experience.”
In the other match, Maria Cummings and Gracy Giamarco were defeated by Mairead Connolly and Ellena Kani, 6-1 and 6-3.
Wilmington will have 11 days off between matches, the next one on April 25th on the road at Melrose. The 'Cats will stay on the road for matches against Burlington and Lexington on Wednesday and Friday.
BOYS LACROSSE
On Friday night under the lights at Cawley Stadium, the WHS Boys Lacrosse team took care of business with a 15-2 win over Lowell in a non-league game. Nathan Alberti led the way offensively with three goals, while Bobby Cyr had a strong game on defense and goalie Owen White made eight saves.
“This was a good team win and it (should) helps us build towards our next opportunity,” said coach Jeff Keefe. “Thanks to Lowell (they gave us a) great effort.”
On Tuesday, Wilmington was defeated by Lynnfield, 11-4, putting their record at 1-4.
GIRLS LACROSSE
The Wildcats are off to an 0-5 start with losses to Austin Prep (14-1), Reading (16-1), Winchester (16-1), Watertown (15-3) and Arlington (16-1).
The team will be off for nine days before resuming on Wednesday, April 22nd in a non-league game with Waltham.
