BEVERLY – With nine individual place finishes coming from five different swimmers in the top six of their respectful events, the Wilmington/North Reading co-op girls' swim-and-dive team finished in third place during Saturday's six-team Cape Ann League Championship Meet held at the Sterling YMCA.
Triton Regional won the meet with 466.5 points, followed by Hamilton-Wenham (363) and then Wilmington/North Reading (356.5), who finished ahead of Manchester-Essex, Lynnfield/Wakefield and Ipswich.
The five swimmers who combined for the nine top place finishes all come from North Reading and that group includes Maddie Koenig, Nicole Steinmeyer, sisters Melanie and Lauren Peffer and Kelly Crossan. Koenig was second in both the 50-free (26.10) and backstroke (1:03.76) and she will compete in both of those events this weekend at the Division 2 North Sectional Meet.
Steinmeyer finished in third in the 200-IM (2:30.80) and fourth in the 100-butterfly (1:08.68). Melanie Peffer was third in the butterfly (1:08.53) and fifth in the 100-backstroke (1:09.22) and Lauren was sixth in the 50-free (33.29) and was also eighth in the 500-free (6:34.77). Kelly Crossan was fourth in the breaststroke at 1:19.41 and was also sixth in the 100-free (1:03.60).
Ten Wilmington residents also competed and enjoyed success. Gillian Kane was 10th in the 200-IM (3:06.45) and 15th in the backstroke (1:27.52)
Lindsay Kane was 8th in the 100-free (1:06.46) and 11th in the 200-free (2:31.75). Cassie Tibbetts was 12th in both the 200-free (2:47.53) and 100-backstroke (1:24.37) and Julia Kane was 13th in the 50-free at 33.29. Priscilla Vo placed 13th in the 200-IM (3:13.07) and 16th in the 100-breaststroke (1:39.15), Emma Jensen was 18th in the 50-free at 34.43, Katherine Murphy was 19th in the breaststroke (1:46.32) and 28th in the 50-free (40.57) and Anna Germano was 27th in the 50-free at 38.45.
The final two Wilmington residents included Rachel Repucci, who was 12th in the 100-backstroke at 1:24.37 and 13th in the 200-freestyle at 2:47.53, and captain Shae Fitzgerald, who was 15th in the 200-free at 2:51.66 and 24th in the 50-free at 37.71.
“Rachel Repucci works really hard. The main thing is when we have that many kids is we need someone who knows how to go within a practice. She knows the sport, so I could have her run practice,” said head coach Sue Hunter. “And Shea is a great communicator and did a real good job as a captain.”
Rounding out the individual competitors included North Reading residents Kiera Lord, who was 14th in the breaststroke at 1:36.86 and 15th in the 200-IM (3:29.13), Elise Higgins, who was 17th in both the 50 and 100 free with times of 35.42 and 1:18.25, and then Manal Maddani and Alyssa Stack, who were 20th and 21st in the 50-free at 35.29 and 36.19 seconds.
Finally six combinations were put together to compete in the relay races. The 400-freestyle team of the Feffer sisters, Steinmeyer and Koenig finished second at 4:04.29. The 'B' team of Fitzgerald, Reppucci, Stack and Schladenhauffen were ninth at 5:23.04.
In the 200-medley, the team of Koenig, Crossan, Steinmeyer and Melanie Feffer were third at 2:04.04 and the 'B' team finished eighth at 2:28.58 behind the efforts of Gillian Kane, Lord, Lindsay Kane and Julia Kane.
The 200-freestyle team finished fifth at 1:58.60 with Crossan, Gillian Kane, Lindsey Kane and Lauren Feffer and the 'B team of Schladenhauffen, Julia Kane, Stack and Vo finished tenth at 2:17.05.
Koenig in the 50 and 100, as well as the 200-medley and the 400-freestyle relay teams will compete in this weekend's Division 2 North Sectional Meet to be held in Milford.
On Tuesday, the CAL announced its all-stars and making the second team includes: Maddie Koenig, Nicole Steinmeyer, Melanie Feffer, Kelly Crossan and Lauren Feffer.
