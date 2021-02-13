WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High Boys Basketball team came out of the gates on Saturday afternoon against Middlesex League rival Watertown like a team on a mission, determined to pick up their first win of the season against the favored Raiders, outscoring their talented opponents 12-3 in the first four minutes of the game.
But unfortunately for the Wildcats, as has happened to them far too often this season, a stretch of cold shooting, this time stretching from late in the first quarter straight through to halftime, ultimately doomed them, as they fell by a score of 77-47 to see their record drop to 0-6 on the season. Watertown meanwhile, improved to 7-0.
“We started off well, but then we went cold and when we did, we got out of what we usually do defensively because their lineup is so good,” Wilmington coach Dennis Ingram said. “Our defense generates a lot of our offense, so when we aren’t doing that we struggle and they went into their zone we struggled even more, because we are not a good offensive rebounding team, so we were really only getting one shot each possession.”
In the early going, the Wildcats had no such worries, as they started the game shooting lights out, led by the efforts of Luke Murphy (game high 16 points) and James McCarron (six points) they took a 12-3 lead with 3:53 left in the opening quarter when Tommy Mallinson drove to the hoop for a bucket. Murphy had keyed the run with six of the Wildcats 12 points.
Even as Watertown started to fight back midway through the quarter, the Wildcats had continued to play well, with Will Stuart knocking down a three pointer to keep their advantage at nine points at 15-6 with 2:50 left in the quarter, and when Murphy drove to the hoop for a bucket with 1:01 left in the quarter, the Wildcats held a 19-11 advantage.
“When we see that, we really feel like we have potential and we are getting close,” Ingram said. “But then you look up at the scoreboard and ask yourself, how did this become a 30-point game. How did it happen so quickly?”
As Ingram said, things changed very quickly for the Wildcats. After taking their 19-11 lead, things went downhill in a hurry for the Wildcats, as Watertown went on one of the quickest 15-0 runs you will ever see, outscoring the Wildcats by that margin from the 1:00 mark of the first quarter to the 6:54 mark of the second quarter, a span of just over two minutes, turning a 19-11 deficit into a 26-19 lead almost in the blink of an eye.
The run would eventually reach 20-0 with four minutes left in the half, before Murphy finally got Wilmington on the board with a hoop with 2:30 left in the half making the score 31-21 in favor of the Raiders at that point. It wasn’t just that the shots weren’t falling for the Wildcats. In many cases, they were simply unable to get a shot off due to numerous turnovers, many of them unforced.
“We were rushing. We were very unsure of what we wanted to do, and they were very confident in what they wanted to do,” Ingram said. “They scored quickly and they scored bunches. Every turnover killed us. Even early into the second quarter we were still getting some good shots, but they just weren’t falling.”
Wilmington went to the half still within striking distance, trailing 33-23, but any thoughts of a second half comeback were quickly put to ret when Watertown went on a 9-0 run midway through the third quarter to take a 47-28 lead with 4:10 left in the frame.
By the time the quarter was over, the Raiders held a 58-34 advantage and they coasted to victory from there, leaving the Wildcats still searching for their first win.
The Wildcats will be back in action on Friday night when they travel to Watertown for a rematch with the Raiders with a 6:00 pm start and then will have a home-and-home series with Stoneham on Saturday at home at 1 pm and then at SHS on Monday at 11:30 am.
GIRLS HOOP
The Wilmington High School girls’ basketball team had several games postponed and will now finish the season playing five games in six days.
That difficult schedule started Wednesday with a trip to Watertown and results weren’t known as of presstime. It follows with another road game Thursday with Wakefield (5:30), then home on Friday against Watertown (4:30) before finishing with two games with Stoneham. The first is Saturday at their place at 11:30 before coming home on Monday for a 1:00 pm.
Senior Kylie DuCharme is currently 60 rebounds and 71 points away from reaching 1,000 in both categories. If she reaches the point plateau, she will become just the second player in the history of the program to do so, joining Ashley Vitale (2007) as the other.
