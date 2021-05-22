WAKEFIELD - Heading into the season, knowing what his team had last from the state tournament team of 2019, Wilmington High Girls Tennis coach Matt Hackett talked about the need for his team to show improvement in every match this season, taking baby steps along the way, as a way to improve not only this season but in the future.
This past week, the Wildcats took a few more of those baby steps and started to show signs of the progress Hackett was hoping for. While they dropped a 4-1 decision to Middlesex League Freedom Division rival Wakefield on Friday afternoon, Hackett saw a lot of things he liked from his team.
After getting blown out in a pair of 5-0 losses to defending Middlesex League champion Burlington in the opening week of the season, Friday’s loss marked the second straight 4-1 defeat to Wakefield, with the Wildcats dropping last Tuesday’s match by the same score. But more important than the score, was the way many of the Wildcats played in both matches, particularly Friday.
“It was definitely an improvement. The doubles teams are getting more used to playing with each other and the girls are getting more experienced,” Hackett said. “We saw some major growth in the Wakefield matches, and from one Wakefield match to the next. The Wakefield coaches even commented on how much better we played from one match to the next.”
One player who played pretty well in both Wakefield matches was senior captain Lauren D’Arco in first singles. After being somewhat overmatched in her first two matches of the season against one of the best players in league from Burlington, D’Arco has now won two in a row, taking Friday’s win in straight sets by a score of 6-3. 6-4.
After defeating the same opponent on Tuesday, Hackett knew the Wakefield player would be eager turn the tables on D’Arco in Friday’s rematch. But D’Arco was not about to let that happen.
“It was impressive that Lauren was able to do that,” Hackett said. “The girls from Wakefield was a frustrating player to play against, because she was a very smart player. Lauren really struggled with her on Tuesday, but on Friday she came out and really controlled play. She forced her opponent to play her style of play this time. That showed some really good growth from match to math for Lauren.”
In second singles, senior captain Vidhi Shah showed some great growth of her own. While she wasn’t able to get the win, dropping a 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 decision, Hackett was impressed with her overall play.
“Vidhi has always been a doubles player. She has moved up from second doubles to second singles and that is a huge jump. But she is improving all the time. I told her, one of the things l like best is that she is swinging free and easy. She just looks so much more confident and you have to have that in singles. She is becoming more consistent in her play, and that is so important for a singles player. If she keeps playing like that, the wins will come.”
Also playing well for the Wildcats were both doubles teams, with senior captain Johanna Robinson and junior Alyssa Fricia representing Wilmington in first doubles, followed by the freshman duo of Maddie Benoit and Sophia LaVita in second doubles.
“Johanna and Alyssa have some experience playing doubles, but they still have to figure out each other’s tendencies and develop that chemistry. They get along great off the court, but that takes some time to develop on the court,” Hackett said. “They looked much better on Friday. They had much better chemistry and were doing a better job communicating with each other.”
That chemistry is also developing in second doubles, according to Hackett, with even better days ahead for Benoit and LaVita.
“They are best friends and know each other very well. “I had them with me in the middle school clinic previously, and they have a good chemistry together. They just need to get more confidence in their strokes,” Hackett said. “I was impressed with their play in doubles right away. Now it is just a matter of gaining consistency. The fact that they are playing right now is a huge jump for them. We have put a lot on them, but they are handling it well.”
While the Wildcats (0-4) have yet to break into the win column, their confidence has not been dimmed in the least, something that Hackett has loved seeing so far, and he hopes to see continue.
“This is probably the most positive team I have ever been around. It has only been a few weeks, but this team just exudes confidence. They come off the court with a smile on their face and they feel good about what they are doing well,” Hackett said. “One of my underclassmen said to me, that this team has the nicest captains on any team she has ever been on. As a coach that is a real blessing to hear. I have never seen this kind of positivity before, and it is really good to see.”
The Wildcats suffered a tough 5-0 loss to a much improved Melrose team on Tuesday afternoon in Melrose, dropping their record to 0-5 on the season.
“Melrose was better than expected,” Hackett said. “They had a couple of players back from a couple of years ago and they were very much improved, and they also had some kids from JV who improved a lot.”
The first doubles team of Robinson and Fricia battled for three sets, falling by a score of 2-6, 6-0, 6-2. Meanwhile in third singles, Carolyn Haas-Timm lost in straight sets, but continued to show the improvement that Hackett expects out of her this season.
“That may have been the best match Carolyn has played all season, despite the score, just in terms of the way she was hitting the ball,” Hackett said. “She is still transitioning from playing doubles and that is a hard thing to do, but she is getting better at it all the time.”
The Wildcats will be back in action on Friday when they host Melrose at Wilmington High.
