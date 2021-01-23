During the fall season, the Town Crier went back through the archives and republished or wrote our own story through research on former Wilmington High School teams that either won league titles (before state tournament play) or had long, successful state tournament runs.
Starting this week, we're going to do the same thing except with the winter sports teams. This week we start the series off featuring the 1964-'65 WHS Girls Basketball team, which was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.
WILMINGTON – With three of its top players returning from the 1963-'64 season, the Wilmington High School girls' basketball team had a veteran club heading into the following season of 64-'65, the last as a member of the Lowell Suburban League. The Wildcats became the second team in program history and first since 1939 according to the Lowell Sun, to go undefeated at 16-0 and win the league championship. No other Wilmington team has gone undefeated since.
Wilmington had 14 wins against league and non-league opponents, and on top of that beat the Alumni and the League All-Stars, to polish off the 16-0 mark.
For the non-league wins, the Wildcats defeated: Lynnfield (36-29), Bedford (38-30), Andover (42-15), North Reading (35-18), North Andover (34-31), Dracut (50-30) and Tewksbury (33-31). For league wins, Wilmington defeated: Chelmsford (40-20), Burlington (49-18), Billerica (49-46), Methuen (64-43), North Andover (54-25), Dracut (46-27) and Tewksbury (35-32).
Below is the write-up of the team went the group was inducted into the WHS Hall of Fame:
The 1965 Wilmington High School Girls Basketball team accomplished something that no other basketball team has done. They went undefeated (16-0). This ‘team’ in the true sense of the word played a 16-game schedule including seven games in the Lowell Suburban League and never lost.
It was the Winter of 1965 and the main topic of conversation in the halls of WHS was that the boys hockey team was about to enter a new ‘era’ in hockey with the emergence of the newly created Merrimack Valley League!
In the gym, however, Coach Georgia Dadoly was assembling a group of highly talented female basketball players. It was a team led by captain Lucille Huston and seniors Maria Ferrara, and Nancy Hall along with talented juniors Sally Brunelle, Sandy Burns, Tana Fairfield, Nancy Farrell, Sharon Justice, Jane Kroll, Paula MacDonald and Ginny Schena.
This fabulous squad ‘burned’ up the court with an amazing exhibition of offense and defense outscoring their opponents with a league average of 46 points per game to their opponents 30 points. Top games included a win over Billerica 49-46 and a win over Tewksbury 35-32 to remain undefeated!
To give you an idea of how quickly women’s sports were emerging…prior to 1965 women played 6v6 with three guards and three forwards and a limited number of dribbles. By 1956 the three second lane violation was established and by 1962 each team was allowed two players to ‘roam’ the court and steal the ball!
This was the game the 1965 team would ‘perfect’ and go on to win the league. The defensive end of the court was strongly guarded by Lucille Huston, Nancy Hall and Tana Fairfield while the ‘rovers’ and offensive players were led by Maria Ferrara and high scorers Sandy Burns (218 points) and Sharon Justice (126 points).
According to their Coach Georgia Dadoly “their ability to play as a team, not as individual stars, contributed to their great success”.
Within six years (1971) girls basketball became a five-player full-court game and the 30 second shot clock became official. By 1972 Title lX provided equal opportunities to female athletes leading the way for future generations.
Congratulations to the 1965 WHS girls basketball team for your unbelievable achievements, your commitment to the game of basketball, and more importantly for setting the standard of ‘excellence’ for future generations of student-athletes.”
When the team was inducted, ten members were present for the special moment including: Virginia Schena Alden, Sharon Justice Schena, Tana Fairfield Lilienthal, Lillian McLaughlin Lehman, Nancy Hall Bull, Nancy Farrell Leverone, Jane Kroll Manuel, Maria Ferrara Ferrandini, Sandy Burns Martin and Lucille Huston.
