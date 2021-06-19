BURLINGTON – If you watch the video of Celia Kulis when she captured the 100-meter hurdle championship at last Thursday's Middlesex League Meet, it looked as if she was shot out of a cannon. She hit the second hurdle and no one could catch her, completely blowing away the rest of the competition with a time of 15.83 seconds as the second place finisher was clocked at 16.31.
If that's not amazing enough, how she did it is truly remarkable. Her legs must have felt like jelly, since throughout the entire day she went from six jumps in the triple jump, to the preliminary heat of the hurdles, to three jumps in the long jump and then for the finals of the hurdles, where she set a new school record (as the 100 meters was recently changed from the 110-meter hurdles).
“My time of 16.33 in the preliminaries (of the hurdles) wasn't my fastest time at all. I was definitely busy with the other events. I had to go back and forth to long jump so it was stressing me out a little bit. But winning the (preliminary) heat, just gives you a boost going into the finals,” she said.
Besides trying to save a little bit extra for the finals, Kulis said part of the reason she took second in the preliminary race is because she got off to a slow start.
“My blocks were too far back so it was hard to get out of the blocks quickly, so I moved them up for the finals and that's how I got out really quick,” she said. “If your blocks are off, it's harder to get your driving phase out and it sets you back a little bit. When I pushed them up closer, my drive phase was normal so I could actually get my quick feet going.”
Head coach Brian Schell said that inbetween the hurdles, triple jump and long jump, Celia spent a few minutes working on a plan for getting off to a stronger start.
“In the trials, she didn't get out that fast. I told her going into the finals that we had to be better with her start but in this case she had to do some long jumping inbetween so she was tired,” said Schell. “Right off the gun (in the finals) she had the best reaction from the gun, and she was perfect over the hurdles all the way through.”
When the finals came, tired an all, Kulis said that she knew that Woburn's Cyndea Labissiere — who was seeded first and beat out her out in the preliminaries — would be her toughest competition. That certainly was true, but really for Kulis it was just letting her talent, ability and athleticism take over.
“When Celia first joined us during her freshman year of indoor track, she picked up the hurdles within the first week, and being able to three-step,” said Schell. “I could already tell that she had great speed and power just from her jumping as well. She's just a great overall versatile athlete.
“I think we're going to have her do the pentathlon at the state meet. She has the versatility so she can jump, she can run, she can throw if we needed her too, but overall she's just a really good athlete.”
The really good athlete is now really good in the hurdles — the best in the league to be exact.
“I was pushing myself so hard all day and I was definitely stressing out about it during school. I was happy to (win) but I think my mom was definitely more happy about it. My family were the ones who were chanting the most,” she said with a laugh. “It was just a surreal moment.”
On the day, Kulis – who is also pretty impressive with the field hockey stick – was first in the hurdles, eighth in the triple jump (32-11.75) and 15th in the long jump (15-01). Certainly a long and successful day, but now she will have a few days to rest up before this Thursday's Division 2 North sectional meet.
“My goal is to break the (15.83) time and I would like to running the lower 15's, but really I just want to push myself to do the best that I can and possibly get new records,” she said.
