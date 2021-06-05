WILMINGTON – For several weeks now, even as his team struggled to an 0-6 start to the season, Wilmington High Boys Lacrosse coach Jeff Keefe remained optimistic about his team’s play, reminding anyone who would listen that while their record certainly was not impressive, their daily improvement was very impressive. He could feel a win coming for his group of players if they continued to work hard and put in the effort they were showing in all of their games.
As it turned out, Keefe was exactly right in his prediction, as last Wednesday afternoon, on Senior Day at Wilmington High, the Wildcats picked up their first win of the season, with a 15-6 rout of Middlesex League Freedom Division rival Watertown.
And wouldn’t you know it, the Wildcats liked the feeling of winning so much that on Saturday morning in Watertown, they also won the rematch with the Raiders as well, taking an 11-10 victory to improve to 2-6 on the season.
“Those were a couple of nice wins for the kids, and it was a nice reward for all of the hard work they have been putting in for the last four or five weeks,” Keefe said. “They have learned a lot over the past four or five games and have been able to adjust to the speed of the game and just keep improving. So, it was nice to see them pick up a couple of wins.”
In the 15-6 win last Thursday, sophomore Nathan Alberti led the offensive charge for the Wildcats with five goals, while senior Matt Pendenza added a pair of goals and junior midfielder John Rhind moved from his usual position as the Wildcats goalie to play a strong overall game in the field.
“We were moving the ball really well in that game,” Keefe said. “We were getting some great opportunities because we were able to move the ball up field well. When we are playing like that, and we are passing well and everyone is touching the ball, that is when we are at our best.”
A big part of the reason for the Wildcats success on the day was the play of Rhind in the midfield. While he started the season as the Wildcats goalie, Keefe had said at the time the he could play anywhere and be successful. He certainly proved that to be the case last Wednesday.
“Johnny played midfield and took faceoffs for us and he did a great job,” Keefe said. “He helps us keep possession and helps keep the other teams off balance. His ability to switch positions has been huge for us.”
With Rhind playing in the field, sophomore Owen White moved into the net for the Wildcats and played very well, as Wilmington went out to leads of 4-0 after the first quarter and 7-3 at the half.
“Owen was phenomenal on Wednesday,” Keefe said. “He has a lot of confidence in net, and he sees the ball well.”
The task was a little more difficult for the Wildcats on Saturday, as they battled their way to an 11-10 victory, with Alberti and Pendenza once again each leading the team offensively, as did junior Gavin Erickson. The score stood tied at 5-5 at the half, but the Wildcats pulled away in the third quarter before holding on in the fourth for the one goal victory.
“It was a tight game all the way through, but we got some momentum in the third and fourth quarter,” Keefe said. “Watertown made a good push at the end, but we were able to hold on.”
White started the game in net for the Wildcats, but was not feeling well during the game, and freshman Bruce Green Audette took over between the pipes and earned the victory.
“Bruce stepped in and played really well,” Keefe said. “He got MVP of the game from his teammates. He came up with a big effort for us. It’s great to know that with Johnny Rhind in the field, we have two goalies who can step up for us.”
While not getting too far ahead of himself, Keefe is hoping that his team can continue on the winning path they started this past week when they take on Stoneham in their final two games of the season.
“The way we were able to put it all together this week will only boost our confidence.” Keefe said. “Stoneham is another team that we know will battle us hard, so we need to play our best.”
