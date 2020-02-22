ROXBURY – When he finished his greatest race of his high school career, Sean Riley had a real hard time recuperating. He could barely stand on the podium to receive his medal, and several times between the award ceremony and a short interview, he had to find the nearest trash barrel. He was in pain, a lot of pain, but that's because what he pulled off was something he'll never forget anytime soon.
The junior entered the Eastern Mass Division 4 Championship Meet as the ninth seed in the 1,000-meters with a time of 2:42.53 and after a gritty performance, he finished second with a six-second personal record time of 2:36.45. Benjamin Howe of Northampton was the winner at 2:35.42, and the two of them are among the top 24 runners in the entire state to compete in this Saturday's All-State Meet.
Riley was asked about his condition and it was ‘painfully’ obvious how much he was suffering at that moment.
"I usually feel this way but it’s the nature of the sport. Everything just hurts," he said.
Riley's time is the second best in the history of the WHS program.
"Sean had a fantastic race," said head coach Mike Kinney. "He came out very relaxed in the first 600-meters and then kicked it into high gear for the last 400-meters, with a 2:05 time for an 800-meter split. He has also been a great leader for us all year, in practice, in meets, and in the classroom."
Riley was asked if he changed up any strategy for this elite race.
“I did what I usually do and that’s I got out front and usually people come up and catch me, but today I just had another gear and that never happens so this is probably the best race of my life,” he said. “I’m not sure if it was nervousness and it went away or my confidence, so I don’t know how this happened.”
Riley finished in second place, which was a far cry from this seed of ninth place. He never though the leap of nice places was possible.
"No way, not a chance," he said. "I thought maybe I could get a medal (finish in the top eight). I was seeded eleventh so I have to give credit to coach (Mike) Kinney, coach (Brian) Schell they really helped me and they are great role models. I also have to give credit to all of my friends who I get to practice with every single day."
Riley will be the 19th seed in the all-state meet.
Certainly Riley had a big day but so didn't senior Greg Adamek. He ran a terrific race in the mile, shaved about five seconds off his personal best time at 4:26.07 and finished fourth!
Had Adamek run in Division 3, he would have won it, and had he run in Divisions 1 and 2, he would have finished fourth as well, and then would have been second in Division 5.
"I tried not to get stuck behind people again and that kind of didn't work. I was behind a couple of people and then I tried to move past them so I could get up near first place," he said. "I was trying to pass those guys at the end there, but I just couldn't get through."
Adamek did try to cut through on the final straightaway but seemed to get pushed out, but still taking fourth and advancing to the all-state meet for the first time is a huge accomplishment.
“I felt pretty good. I wasn't one hundred percent dead yet,” he said. ”I'm pretty happy with that and just hoping my time is good enough for the all-state meet. That would be so great to be able to run in that meet.”
He did as he'll be the 11th seed in the all-state meet and will also compete as part of the 4x800 relay team, which finished third at the D3 Meet.
"Greg ran an unbelievable (mile) race," said Kinney. "His fourth place finish was less than a half a second from second place. It was a personal record of five seconds and is a indoor school record by four seconds. He has been a great team captain and the model student athlete. He has worked for all of his success, and he deserves to be recognized for the outstanding student athlete he is."
