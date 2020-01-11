BURLINGTON – Although they only came out with one point in two games, the Wilmington High School boys hockey team made several giant leaps this past week, ending in a 2-2 tie with Melrose played on New Year's Eve and then falling 3-2 in a fantastic back-and-forth game against Burlington, the No. 9 ranked team in all of Division 1, according to Hockey Night in Boston's latest poll.
The 0-1-1 week against two superb D1 programs, puts the 'Cats at 3-3-1 overall through seven games and for that they are ranked No. 13 in D2 according to HNIB.
Wilmington has wins over Belmont (4-2), defending Division 1 state champion Winchester (2-1) and Newton North (4-0), while, falling to Reading (1-0), the No. 17 ranked team in D1, North Andover (3-2), the No. 8 team in Division 2, and then Burlington. All three losses have been by one goal.
Burlington, who extended its winning streak to six (6-1-0) with the win, are a polished, skilled team with size and strong skating ability. The Red Devils finished with 14 wins a season ago and are always among the top teams in the entire state.
"I thought we played well," said Wilmington head coach Steve Scanlon. "The pace was good, it was up and down, we skated with them the whole way and we put some shots on them. It wasn't an uneven as it has been sometimes with them. I thought we competed well with them and we had chances (to score). We had a lot of chances. We had a bunch of 2-on-1s and you got to pay those off."
The game was scoreless after the first period with the 'Cats holding an 8-5 shot advantage. Wilmington killed off a big penalty midway through, and after that had several real good scoring bids including Chris Bernazani stealing the puck at the left dot and his wrister went into the gut of goalie Joe Trabucco (20 saves).
Wilmington continued that momentum in the final few minutes with Christian Robarge having two good bids down low with Trabucco making both stops, including the rebound, followed up by another bid from Robarge coming from the right side of the net.
In the first half of the second period, Wilmington played really well. Robarge made a nice drop pass to his cousin and linemate Zach Kincaid, whose shot from the low left circle was saved.
Then with 7:02 left in the period, Joe Hill took a face-off to the left of Trabucco. He won it back to the right point to James Kourkoutas, who took a quick shot that was saved at the right side of the net. James' brother Peter, saw the rebound poked at it, and then poked at it again, this time finding the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.
The momentum continued as Jared Venezia came in on a 2-on-1 and from the right inside dot, he fired a shot that was kicked out by Trabucco to his right, and Robarge just missed getting a stick on the rebound, with the keeper out of position.
With 2:38 left in the period, Burlington tied it up. The 'Cats turned the puck over in their own end and Zach Auble retrieved it and went flying down the right wing side before putting a shot over the shoulder of Wilmington goalie Anthony Cuozzo (25 saves), who once again was nothing short of stellar in this one.
Burlington added two goals in the first 5:07 and 8:34 of the third period, the first on a scramble in front and the puck getting poked in by Cam Costa, and the third on a shot that fell behind Cuozzo, and was tapped in by Jack Jay, making it 3-1 with 6:26 left.
Wilmington called timeout with 1:47 left and 41 seconds later, Hill set up Robarge with a sweet pass and the senior went in from the right side and beat the goalie with an even sweeter intight move cutting the deficit to 3-2 with 66 seconds to go.
"I thought we showed a lot of fight battling back, getting the second goal," said Scanlon. "But when we pulled Anthony for the extra skater, we were never able to get out of our own zone. Overall the compete level was good."
In the tie with Melrose, Hill and Peter Kourkoutas assisted on Riley Fitzgerald's goal and then Hill tied the game up late on an assist from Kourkoutas.
"Melrose is a big, athletic team. They have a lot of the football players on their team and it was a heck of a battle. Antony was real good in the net again and he made 30-plus saves again," said Scanlon.
Overall, in terms of improvement, skating and competing with two top echelon teams, Scanlon was pretty happy.
"Obviously we would have liked to have taken more points out of the week, but the effort this past week against real good teams was really good," he said. "In this league you have to consistently do it. We don't have enough skill to take any team lightly. I was pleased with the effort and stuff, but a few breaks here and there – cashing in (opportunities and things could have been different). Their goalie also made a lot of good saves."
‘CATS BEAT WARRIORS
On Tuesday night at home, the Wildcats defeated Wakefield, 3-1, to improve the team's overall record to 4-3-1. Riley Fitzgerald scored a first period power play goal to tie the game up at 1-1 with assists going to Venezia and CJ Petrie.
The score remained that way until the third period when Hill scored an unassisted short-handed goal coming at 2:41 into the frame, and then Bernazani notched his first varsity goals at the 7:22 mark, with assists going to Robbie Courtney and Taylor Padulsky.
"We were scored on early and it took a little time for us to get going," said Scanlon. "Period two we were very undisciplined, took a lot of lazy penalties and were fortunate to come out of the period tied. We played a good period three. We are still searching for the complete game. We out shot them 33-20 for the game. Anthony made 19 saves."
Scanlon also pointed out the terrific play of junior defenseman Matt Pendenza.
"Matt continues to be a force for us on defense," said Scanlon. "He has been our best player so far. He has played solid on defense, he can go with the puck and help create offense off the rush. He is doing real well."
HONORING NO. 1 FAN
Wilmington will be home for the first time this season on Saturday against Stoneham (4-3-0/0-3-0 in the league) for a 12:00 pm start. The game will be held in honor of one of its biggest fans Stephen Bowker, who passed away back in 2019. The Wildcats will be wearing their purple jerseys, and off the ice there will be a bake sale, a t-shirt sale with all proceeds donated to the Dana Farber Institute for Pancreatic Cancer Research in honor of Bowker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.