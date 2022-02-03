WILMINGTON – Heading into last Friday night’s matchup with Woburn, the Wilmington High Girls Basketball team knew they would have to be at their absolute best in all phases of the game if they hoped to compete with the undefeated Tanners, who brought a perfect 8-0 record into Friday’s contest.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, that was not meant to be, as despite playing some great defense early on, they were unable to get any offense going the entire night, and suffered a 48-25 defeat to their rivals from the Middlesex League Liberty Division.
The Wildcats actually played well on defense for most of the game, but particularly in the first quarter when they held the normally potent Tanners offense to just nine points. But unfortunately for the Wildcats they got off to an even slower start offensively than their opponents, scoring only three points in the first quarter and eight in the first half, on their way to trailing 26-8 at the half.
“I thought we did a nice job defensively in the first quarter. Woburn seemed frustrated and we held them to nine points in the first eight minutes, which I see as a solid defensive start to the game,” Wilmington coach Jessica Robinson said. “Unfortunately, we had another first quarter where we were plagued by turnovers. We discussed before the game that Woburn is not the kind of team to slow down because they have a lead, they are going to make your work for everything you get, and unfortunately we hurt ourselves with weak ball protection.”
The Wildcats didn’t score their first basket until there was 3:35 left in the first quarter, when Olivia Spizuoco drove to the basket and picked up the foul for an old fashioned three point play and a 3-2 lead for Wilmington.
Woburn, however, would score the final six points of the quarter and the next 15 points overall to take a 17-3 lead with 5:00 left in the half before freshman Allie Delgenio finally ended the run. But it did not get much better from there for the Wildcats, as Woburn continued to capitalize on Wildcats turnovers and dominate on the boards, on their way to a 26-8 halftime lead.
Overall, the Wildcats turned the ball over 30 times on the night, while allowing Woburn to grab 24 offensive rebounds, diminishing an otherwise strong defensive performance by Wilmington.
“I was happy with most of our defensive possessions throughout the game, but the one defensive category that ultimately destroyed us was the amount of offensive rebounds we gave up,” Robinson said. “We can't win a basketball game when we give the other team that many bonus possessions. Offensively, we were once again plagued by turnovers, so with 24 offensive rebounds against us and giving up 30 of our own possessions in turnovers, we put ourselves at a major disadvantage, and good teams like Woburn will feed off of that.”
The Tanners most certainly did just that, extending their lead to 41-18 at the end of three quarters, despite the best efforts of junior Jess Collins, who scored eight of the Wildcats ten points in the quarter, with Delgenio scoring the only other basket.
Woburn closed things out in the fourth quarter, with freshman Eva Boudreau and sophomore Shaylan Bresnahan doing the scoring for the Wildcats.
With the loss the Wildcats dropped to 4-8 on the season (2-7 Middlesex League), but Robinson is hoping for better days ahead for her team. Following Friday’s game, the Wildcats were set to have a full week off before they resume their schedule this Friday night at Wakefield. Robinson is hoping her team, which has been plagued by players missing games and practices due to COVID protocols, as well as other injuries, can use that time to their advantage.
“Hopefully the rest between games and three full practices to prepare for part two of our Freedom Division schedule gives us a renewed energy,” Robinson said. “We are sitting in a tough spot, 12 spots out of the top 32 in power rankings, and six wins away from being .500 with only eight games left. I do see us as a ten-win team, but we are going to have to do a lot of things better and work a lot harder at this point to get there. Hopefully everyone stays healthy and we can string together some wins.”
Tipoff against Wakefield on Friday night will be at 5:30, before the Wildcats return home to take on Stoneham next Tuesday at 4:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.