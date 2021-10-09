WILMINGTON – Heading into this season, it was pretty much well known that the Wilmington High School Boys' Soccer team would struggle to get wins. After all, the team was returning just one returning starter, just a handful of players with varsity experience, lacked a true goal scorer, any experience in the net, and also are in an extremely tough league, with almost every opponent returning the majority of their teams from a year ago.
The cards have been stacked against the 'Cats, who lost two more games this past week against Watertown, 1-0, and then to an outstanding Melrose team, 4-1. The two losses puts Wilmington at 0-7-1, while being outscored 23-4.
“It's never about effort with our guys. The team plays hard every night,” said head coach Steve Scanlon. “The other night down at Watertown, it was a pretty even game, they got a goal and we had some pretty good chances to score, but we don't have a legitimate scorer so it's hard and it puts a lot of pressure on your defense. You know that if you give one up, you're in trouble.
“It's a tough year to be a young team in our league. It seems like all of these teams are up, and we are just very young. We thought we would face these problems. We don't have a scorer and it's hard to manufacture offense, but also the skill level of the other teams is just really good. Against Burlington (back on September 22), we played well, we moved the ball well, we had possession, we had some scoring opportunities, but we just haven't been able to put our chances in (the net).”
On Monday night, the 'Cats hosted a strong Melrose team under the lights and in the sloppy wet conditions. The 'Cats played terrific through the first 17 minutes, taking a 1-0 lead, before a couple of mistakes helped Melrose score three goals before the end of the half.
“We went up 1-0. Willie Stuart scored on a nice through ball from Ryan Willson in the 17th minute. He sent him in alone and Stuart scored,” explained Scanlon. “Then we gave up the lead ninety seconds later. The most important two minutes of any soccer game is after a goal is scored. Then we gave up two more in the 26th and 28th minute.
“We had a couple of defensive breakdowns where (Melrose) kids had some good angles on some shots, from within the '18 and 6' yard boxes. We hung in there for a half and then we were vastly outplayed in the second half. (Melrose is) a very good team. They have one loss to Arlington I think, and they are the number two team in the state.”
Throughout the eight games, Scanlon said several of his younger players have continued to not only log a lot of minutes, but improve and play well.
“Remy Elliott has played very well at the central defensive spot. Ryan Willson plays good no matter where you play him. Aiden Burke has had a couple of real good games on the outside, like a wing defensive position. Ethan Kennedy logs a lot of minutes, he's a young kid who has been playing well,” said Scanlon.
On Monday, the MIAA released its Power Rankings. Wilmington is in Division 3 and out of 56 teams, despite having an 0-6-1 at the time of posting, the 'Cats are seeded No. 42.
“I don't know really (how I feel). I suppose if you are in a strong league, it's beneficial. It appears as if wins and losses don't make as much of a difference compared to who you play against. We are getting quality points because we're playing and losing to good opponents. Then I see a team in there with a 6-0-1 record and they are below us it looks to me that who you play weighs the heaviest. If we could win a few games, we could probably get in there,” said Scanlon.
That quest will be difficult this week as the 'Cats face three Middlesex League Liberty teams with a trip to Arlington on Friday night, home against Lexington on Monday at 12:15 and then a trip to Woburn on Wednesday.
After that comes six straight games against Freedom Division teams, two with Wakefield and one each with Burlington, Stoneham, Watertown and Melrose. The 'Cats were defeated 1-0 in the games with Burlington and Watertown.
