WILMINGTON — Coming into this week, the Wilmington High School girls basketball team sat at 3-7 with hopes to use the remaining ten games as a way to boost their position in the power rankings.
However, after two more additions to the losses column, that original goal is only becoming harder for head coach Chriss Frissore and his squad.
On Friday night, even though school was canceled due to snow, the Wildcats took the hardwood against a tough Melrose team, losing by a score of 38-27 on the road.
“That’s a team we can definitely play with,” said Frissore. “If we played like we did (against Belmont), I’m pretty sure we would have won. But we ended up not showing up for the game and we lost a game we should have won.”
After the game, Frissore noticed leadership in the locker room stepping up regarding how the team needs to come out and play hard regardless of the opponent.
“I know the girls had a conversation about it as a team without me, and I had a conversation with them and said we need to be ready to play all the time,” said Frissore. “It can’t just be against good teams.”
Wilmington looked to regroup and bounce back on Tuesday night, welcoming Belmont to Wilmington High School.
The Wildcats were in the game all night, trailing by just a point at halftime. However, they weren’t able to secure the win, losing by a score of 54-44.
“We played really well, but we just came up a little short,” said Frissore on the loss.
Looking past the loss, Frissore is proud of the way his team managed the basketball.
“The main thing was we didn’t turn the ball over that much, and that’s why we were in the game until the end,” said Frissore.
Erin McCarthy led the scoring with 13, followed by Eva Boudreau (12 points), and Allesandra Delgenio (ten points).
“We had some pretty good scoring across the board,” said Frissore. “We did well as a team to score today.”
Heading into the fourth quarter down only three, Belmont took control of the game and eliminated the Wildcat’s chances.
“That’s a good team we played today and we were right there with them all the way through the fourth quarter,” said Frissore.
Reflecting back on the two losses, Frissore and his team understand what they need to do to give themselves a shot on any given night.
“After these two games, I’m back to where I’ve been over and over,” said Frissore. “If we come ready to play and we’re doing what we’re supposed to do, then we’ll be good. If we don’t come ready to play, we’re going to lose.”
The Wildcats will look to come ready to play this week with three games, starting with Groton-Dunstable on Thursday. They’ll then match up with Burlington on Friday and Wakefield on Tuesday.
