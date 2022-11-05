WILMINGTON – His numbers, accolades and accomplishments both individually and as a member of the football, basketball and baseball teams are simply off the charts, thus it shouldn't have been much of a surprise when Stephen Stewart found out that he would be part of this Saturday's Hall of Fame class.
“I had the great fortune of having my father, Jim, tell me about the induction,” said Stephen. “To have my Dad, a Hall of Fame member himself, share the news was very special. I was surprised at the induction and very honored to be included in such a well deserving class.”
When Stephen officially gets inducted, he will become the fifth member of his family to be enshrined, joining his grandfather Evryl, his father Jim, his uncle Doug and his brother Greg.
“It's very special to join them and pleased that the athletic genes didn’t skip over me,” he said. “My family had a major impact on my athletic career. My Dad was my first coach, mentor and practice partner that I had. He taught me so much about the fundamentals of sports but his greatest impact was teaching me the importance of dedication, attitude, effort, and teamwork. The lessons that he taught me have carried over beyond sports and continue to play a part in my everyday life.
“My brother, Greg, had an impact on my career as well. While we had very different playing styles, we approached the game similarly. Greg was the number one wide receiver during his career at Wilmington and my number one target my sophomore year. There was no one I’d rather throw to than Greg.
“I’d be remiss to not mention my sister, Jennifer, as well. Jennifer was a dominant athlete in her own right but unfortunately got bitten by the injury bug. The perseverance she showed in battling back after two ACL injuries was truly remarkable. I must admit that I have always felt that Greg and Jennifer were far superior athletes to me. The rest of my family including my grandfather, Ervyl, also played a role. They came to a majority of my games and are a great support system.”
Football was by far Stephen's best sport. He was extremely versatile playing quarterback and wide receiver on the offensive side, mostly cornerback on the defensive side and he was also the place kicker and punter, and he was the team’s kick returner. He finished his career with a 16-2 mark as the team's quarterback, leading the 'Cats to two shared league titles. During his senior year serving as a captain, he was named the Team's MVP, was named to the Cape Ann League's All-Conference team, was a Lowell Sun First Team All-Star and named to the Shriners All-Star team.
“My top memory in football is the (league) championship (that we all) achieved. Achieving the season’s goal alongside teammates is a rewarding feeling and a great accomplishment that everyone that was part of it should be proud of,” he said.
That 2008 season, he was second in all of Eastern Mass Division 2A with 114 points scored. He rushed for 926 yards, scoring 14 touchdowns, passed for 658 and with his kick return yards, which included one touchdown, he amassed over 2,000 yards. He also booted 20 PAT kicks. Defensively, he also led the league in interceptions with five.
Among the highlights of the senior season for Stewart certainly came in the games against Lawrence, North Andover and Hamilton-Wenham. He rushed for 141 yards and scored two touchdowns against Lawrence, while, he compiled 164 yards on the ground with two scores against North Andover. The Hamilton-Wenham game was certainly a thrilling win and a terrific performance. That’s when he rushed for 95 yards with a score, and completed 12-of-18 passes for 115 yards, including driving the team right down the field in the final 90 seconds to earn a dramatic come from behind win. That season, he had four games of 100-plus rushing yards.
While all of those game highlights and wins were special, Stewart said it was one game during his sophomore season that will always remain with him.
“It was against Ipswich. It was one of my first games starting and we had a fourth-and-one late in the fourth quarter. A first down would clinch victory. The coaches had the confidence in me to throw for the win and dialed up a deep play-action post (play) to (my brother) Greg. A successful completion created a great team victory, family moment, and personal confidence all in one play,” he recalled.
Throughout his 2.5 years as the QB – as well as emerging in the other positions – Stewart really developed his play and never came off the field.
“I loved playing both sides of the ball. At quarterback, it’s obviously great to have the ball in your hands and set the tone for the offense. It was nice that the teams that I played on had some remarkable athletes to make my job easy. On the other side of the ball at cornerback, it’s a great feeling to be one-on-one often times against the opposing team’s best athlete,” he said. “In terms of improvement and development, good coaching is the fastest way to improve. I was fortunate to have some great coaches throughout my career, particularly in college.”
In basketball, Stewart earned two varsity letters. He was named a captain in his senior year and was known more for his defense and rebounding skills, as well as providing energy and non-stop hustle and determination.
“Stephen is in a much different role with us than he was with the football team,” said former WHS boys' basketball coach Jim McCune when Stewart was named the Town Crier's Male Athlete of the Year in 2008. “A lot of kids would have a hard time from being the number one guy to being a complimentary guy. There’s something to be said for that and there’s some sacrifice to that. Not every kid can go from being a star in one sport and going to role spot in the next. It takes a special kid to be able to do that. It’s not easy. It’s not easy for him to accept, but that’s the kind of kid he is. He’s very aggressive and he wants to be in the mix.”
In his junior year, he was part of the basketball team that finished 19-4, won the Cape Ann League Championship title for the seventh straight year and picked up state tournament wins over Northeast Regional and Greater Lawrence, before falling to Bedford in the semi-finals.
The following year, Wilmington finished 20-3, which included losing to Watertown in the sectional final at the Tsongas Arena. That season, he was named the Christmas Tournament's Most Valuable Player and went on to be the recipient of the Tom Woods Award.
“Similar to football, achieving championships with my teammates and coaches has to be my favorite memories. Personally, being elected captain and trusted as a leader by my coaches and peers in all three sports was a major highlight,” Stewart said.
In baseball, Stewart excelled as a pitcher and center fielder. During his junior year, the team captured the CAL Championship title. At the plate he batted .320 and on the mound he was 3-1 with a microscopic 1.36 ERA. In 31 innings, he walked just six batters and held opponents to a .217 batting average. He was also a pretty darn good center fielder.
“(As a junior) he emerged as our number three starter and was every bit as good as our first two,” said then WHS Baseball Coach Aldo Caira in the same Athlete of the Year story. “He also split his non-pitching time in centerfield and eventually took over as our regular centerfielder when he wasn’t pitching. After he got settled in centerfield there wasn't a ball hit in the air headed his way that he didn't track down. He became one of the best fielding centerfielders in the league.”
Stewart was named All-Conference in baseball and went on to earn the Dick Scanlon Tournament MVP, the Dick Scanlon Memorial Award and the Joe Woods Memorial Award.
After graduating from Wilmington High School, Stephen went on to earn his degree from Bentley University where he had an outstanding four years of football for the Falcons. He was a three-year starter at cornerback and finished fifth in interceptions and sixth in pass breakups in the Northeast-10 his senior year.
“Playing at Bentley was an amazing experience. Our team was very strong and consistently competing for championships,” said Stewart. “The defensive coaches at Bentley were the best coaches that I ever played under. Upon entering Bentley, I thought that I would be an offensive player but am thankful for coaches correct decision in switching me to defense. I am happy with both the team’s success and my personal accomplishments in my four years there. The best part of Bentley was gaining lifelong friends and teammates, who I am still very close with.”
Stephen currently resides in Charlestown with his wife Amy (recent newlyweds). He is Vice President for Nordblom Development in Burlington.
Amy, as well as his other family members, will all be on hand for Saturday's special evening.
“I’d like to thank all my teammates and coaches. I chose to play football, basketball, and baseball because of the camaraderie and bonds that come from being part of team,” he said. “None of my personal successes would have been possible without the dedication and efforts of my teammates and coaches.
“Lastly, I’d like to give a special thank you to my Mom, Mary. While my Dad rightfully gets a lot of recognition for his athletic prowess, my family knows the achievements that we had would not be possible without her. With Mom being a teacher in the Wilmington public school system, she always stressed the importance of education, which has gotten my further in life than my athletic abilities have. My Mom has always been my number one supporter not just in sports but also in life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.