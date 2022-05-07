WOBURN — The Wilmington High baseball team continued to grind away in an effort to qualify for the new statewide tournament.
Wilmington went into last Friday's game at Carroll Field with a 4-4 record, following a big win over Lexington on Wednesday. The Wildcats tried to make it three wins in the calendar week but were unable to catch up with the Tanners, which held on for a 5-3 victory.
Woburn had given starter Dustin Kerns an early, 5-0 lead, with three runs in the first inning, and two in the second, against Wilmington starter Jake Roque.
Roque settled in on the mound after that, and the Wildcats began to chip away at the lead, garnering single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Wilmington was into the Tanners' bullpen by the seventh and the Wildcats loaded the bases with two outs for Patrick Stokes, a relief pitcher making his first plate appearance.
Stokes singled up the middle into shallow center, which scored Brett Ebert from third. When another runner tried to score from second base on the play, Woburn center fielder Mike Chiodo was able to get the ball home to catcher Mike Arsenault, who applied the tag for the final out.
"Nothing's a gimme anymore, these days," said Woburn assistant coach Matt Morrison, on what had appeared to be an easy win, early on. "Our starting pitcher (Kerns) kept us in the game, did a great job throwing strikes. Our defense was making it interesting."
"I think the scoreboard shows we hung in, but I think our guys got down kind of early," said Wilmington assistant coach Connor Zaya. "We didn't show up to play 100 percent and waited to the later innings, which stinks. I wish we played in the early innings like we did in the seventh inning, but that's baseball."
The Wildcats had already had two victories, last week, going into Friday's game, including a 3-1 triumph over Lexington on Wednesday, so there was reason to believe they could be thin at starting pitching.
Roque struggled in the bottom of the first, walking the first two batters he faced, Chiodo and shortstop Ryan Lush. Arsenault beat out a bunt single to load the bases, before Chiodo and Lush scored on a Connor Welch two-run single. Owen Ackerman picked up an RBI with a ground out before Roque retired three in a row to get out of the inning, trailing 3-0.
Kerns had worked out of mild, two-out trouble in the top of the first, before facing the minimum three batters in the second inning.
In the bottom of the second, Jeremy Barreto led off with a single, but the next two batters hit into force plays at second base. Chiodo reached on the second fielder's choice grounder. He stole second and scored on a single by Lush. There was an overthrow as Lush stole second, allowing him to go to third. Lush scored on a passed ball to give Woburn a 5-0 lead.
Roque settled into a groove after the second inning, and pitched three scoreless innings to give Wilmington a chance to catch up.
"Jake settled in well, and it was good to get Stokes out on the mound as well," said Zaya.
Kerns was fortunate to escape the fourth inning having just given up one run, as he had to escape a bases-loaded jam.
Ayden Balter led off the Wildcat fourth with single, and was forced at second on a rare 6-4-6-4 putout. Lush's first attempt for the force play hit the second baseman's glove and came back to him. Balter had to hold up in the base path as Lush nearly caught the low line drive in the air.
Jack Toomey moved down to second on a single by Austin Harper, and to third on a two-out infield single by Liam Dwyer. An error on a ball hit by Mike Monteforte allowed Toomey to score Wilmington's first run. Kerns got a called third strike to get out of the inning.
After getting through the fifth, Kerns ran into trouble again in the Wildcat sixth. Kerns walked Harper, Nate Packer reached on an error, bringing an end to Kerns outing.
Eric Paradis came on in relief for the Tanners, and was quickly called for a balk, moving the runners to second and third, with still no outs. After getting one out, Harper was able to score as Monteforte reached on an error.
Paradis got the next two batters to get out of the jam, with Wilmington now trailing by three runs, 5-2.
Danny DeFeo relieved Paradis after walking Brett Ebert, leading off the seventh. Ayden Balter also walked, putting runners on first and second, but then DeFeo got the next two batters on fly balls to left. Nate Packer singled to load the bases before Stokes final RBI-single.
"Even though we didn't make too many plays, we made the one that counted at the end," said Morrison. "That was a nice relay there in the end for Chiodo. That was a nice way to finish the game."
"Like I said, the slow start really killed us," said Zaya. "That's a good team on that side. I think we made a few mistakes out there, and they (Tanners) made fewer mistakes. That's the end of the story for today."
Wednesday's dramatic win over the Minutemen featured both teams battling through the elements at Scanlon Field.
The Wildcat hero was pitcher Joe Dynan, who had 11 strikeouts in six and a third innings, and tied the game in the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run.
"He pitched very well and kept us in the game," said Zaya. "It was tough conditions, it rained and it was cold. I feel good about how we battled in that game."
After Dynan tied the game at 1-1 with his jack, Jack Toomey then hit a two-run double to give the Wildcats a 3-1 lead.
Austin Harper relieved Dynan with one out in the top of the seventh, and he got the last two outs for the save.
"It was tough conditions and it was tough to get the guys going, but then we got going," said Zaya. "It's good to beat one of the (ML Liberty) big schools."
On Tuesday, Wilmington got back to its winning ways with a 6-5, 10-inning thrilling win over Liberty Division foe Belmont, to even the team’s overall record to 5-5.
Dynan got the started on the mound and pitched superb, going 6.2 innings, giving up two unearned runs, while striking out six. Freshman Ayden Balter came in relief and tossed 3.1 innings, giving up three earned runs, and did get the win.
Wilmington had a 2-1 lead before giving up a run in the top of the seventh. The game was still tied after regulation, and then in the top of the eighth. Belmont scored three runs.
Wilmington came right back and scored three runs of their own in the home half which included Jack Toomey’s game tying double with two outs.
The score remained 5-5 into the bottom of the tenth. Roque started the rally with a double. Matt Vinal was then intentionally walked. Brian Curdo, who has been battling a wrist injury, put forth a great at-bat and eventually hit into a fielder’s choice with Vinal forced at second. That put runners at the corners and Balter delivered with a walk-off single on the first pitch he saw to plate Roque with the game winning run.
“We showed great mental toughness today,” said Zaya. “We battled and didn't give up which is good to see. I’m hoping to carry this into Friday against Wakefield.”
Roque had two doubles and scored three runs. Vinal had three hits, including a pair of doubles and knocked in two. Balter had three hits, including a double, scored a run and knocking in a run. Toomey and Austin Harper each had a double.
“We had twelve hits total against a Belmont team, which is a very well coached and extremely fundamentally sound team,” said Zaya.
Wilmington will travel to Wakefield on Friday (4 pm) before coming home to face Stoneham on Tuesday for a 4:15 pm start.
Jamie Pote contributed to this report.
