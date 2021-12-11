WILMINGTON – Several weeks ago, the Wilmington High School Athletic Department held a National Letter of Intent Day, and three senior athletes, Gavin Erickson, Kaitlyn Maguire and Celia Kulis, all signed on to their respective college to play lacrosse at Division 2 Seton Hill, soccer at Division 2 Coker University and to run track at Division 1 Holy Cross, respectively.
While the three of them were signing their names in front of their family members and friends, one of Kulis's track-and-field teammates Amanda Broussard was just about finished crossing her T's and dotting her I's on her own letter of intent.
Back on November 24th, she officially signed on to run at Division 1 Bryant University, where she will join a former teammate Emma Garrity.
“I had contacted Bryant with an interest in their program back in the spring just because both of my parents (Sean and Emily) graduated from there and obviously Emma Garrity runs there too so I know the (track) program through her,” said Broussard before last Friday's indoor track practice. “I know that they have a strong program and are working towards getting stronger so it was a program that I felt like I would be interested in. So I just continued with the process throughout the summer and I was interested in some other schools like Stonybrook and Stonehill, but then I made my decision to attend Bryant (once I got accepted).”
Just this past week, Garrity broke Bryant's school record in the 500-meter dash with a time of 1:16.30. During her senior year of high school, when Broussard was a freshman, Garrity was crowned a Division 4 Eastern Mass champion in the 400-meters, which is the same event that Broussard competes in today.
“Emma has really helped me a lot. She was a big influence for me in high school when I was a freshman, just seeing her work ethic and her achievements were such a big impact. Then this past year, she's really helped me with different workouts so that's been huge. She just has such great insight on things that I can do to help me hit the times that I wanted to get. She helped me with a lot of speed and endurance stuff, stuff that I'm not great at, so we put a lot of work in. She tried to help me with those things to help me get better,” said Broussard.
Broussard, also a very strong soccer player, started to come into her own during her sophomore season of indoor track. She placed 9th at the Eastern Mass Meet in the 300-meters at 43.45 seconds and was also part of the ninth place 4x200 relay team. Earlier in the regular season, she ran the second fastest 300-time in the Middlesex League Freedom Division and was a league all-star.
This past calendar year, she took her competitiveness to a new level. In the abbreviated Fall-2 season, that saw the team finish 4-1, she was part of a very successful 4x400 relay team and also had a 43.4 second time in the 300.
When the official outdoor season began, all Broussard – who was named a junior captain – wanted to do was break the 60 second mark in the 400, which would be pretty significant considering as a freshman she finished at 1:04.67 and was 19th at the D4 Eastern Mass Meet, and her sophomore year got cancelled due to COVID-19. She was able to do break that barrier, but it wasn't easy. She was clocked at 61.4, 63.1 and 60.5 over her first three meets, and then at the newly aligned sectional meet, she finished at 58.90 to take sixth and more importantly break a school record. A week later she was 17th at the state meet finishing at 59.82 seconds.
“(My time went from 1:04 to 58 seconds) because I was working out over the summer seasons, especially after we lost the season with COVID,” she said. “The workouts through the summer months definitely helped. Coach (Brian) Schell also helped me, giving me workouts and things I needed to improve on so when I came back here, I have been ready to compete at that (next) level, so that helped me knock a lot of time off.”
Her strength and versatility to key points in a number of different events throughout the entire spring season, helped the Wildcats finish 5-0 and win the program's first ever Middlesex League Freedom Division Championship title.
In her athletic career, Broussard has been a captain on three different teams, has been a part of two league championship teams including one in outdoor track and one in soccer, and by the time she graduates, will have earned all 12 varsity letters, counting the cancelled COVID season.
She now has two seasons of high school track left before she ventures off to Bryant to study Biology/Pre-Health as she is leaning toward becoming a Physician's Assistant or a Nurse. Schell knows that both academically and athletically, Broussard made a great choice.
“Amanda is one of the hardest working athletes I have been able to coach. To see her passion for the sport grow over the years has been awesome and Bryant is lucky to have her,” he said. “She has done so much and set forth many goals for herself and to hear she is going to continue running at the next level at Bryant really makes me happy and I couldn't be more proud of her.
“Amanda has worked so hard in both sports and in the classroom and she has earned this. One thing that is awesome is that she will get to reunite with former teammate Emma Garrity, who has also continued her career and I can see both of them continuing to excel.
Amanda has been a great athlete, teammate and captain for the team and I couldn't thank her enough and know she will continue to do so at Bryant.”
