WAKEFIELD – Dating back to 1980, there's only been 17 wrestlers in the history of the Wilmington High School program to be crowned a sectional champion. Only four of the 17 had done it multiple times and on Saturday a fifth member joined that elite class.
For the second consecutive year, Joe Ganley captured the 136-pound weight class when he pinned Gloucester's Daniel Beaton just 35 seconds into the final match. That win have him a record of 37-4 on the season and gave him win No. 99 in his career. It also put the junior tri-captain with elite company, joining Brian Murray (1989 and 1990), Billy Tate (1995 and 1997), Derek Hanley (2001, '02 and '03) and Alex Furlong (2011 and '12) as the five grapplers to accomplish this incredible feat.
"That's pretty good company to be in," said head coach Joel McKenna. "And now he has 99 career wins in his career, so he's in a great position for next week. He's wrestling with a ton of confidence."
Last year Ganley won the sectional and then went to the Division 3 state meet and placed fifth as a sophomore, an incredible feat as a tenth grader. From there, he advanced to the all-states but went 0-2.
Now a year later, McKenna thinks that if Ganley continues to do what he's been doing, Saturday could be the start of a successful post-season run.
"Joe wrestled with a lot of confidence and that's exactly what he needs out there," said McKenna. "He seemed to be in a good position to get himself another sectional title. This is huge as he is now just the fifth kid in the history of the program to win two sectional titles and that's a big accomplishment. It's not easy.
“A lot of kids work very hard for all four years just to have a chance to place at a sectional meet and Joe has continued to develop as a junior and he won today for the second time and it's a big accomplishment."
Ganley came into the meet as the No. 1 seed and drew a bye. He then faced Aristotle Laganas of Marblehead/Swampscott and pinned him at the 1:06 mark. That put him into the semi-finals against the No. 5 seed James O'Callahan of Wakefield.
"I knew that he was a good wrestler as I wrestled him earlier in the season," said Ganley. "I knew what to do and I knew that he was strong in the neutral position and he liked fast shots so I knew that and tried to stay back and tried to be more on defensive control."
Ganley controlled that match and came away with a 9-2 decision. That win put him into the finals where he faced Beaton, the No. 2 seed. Ganley quickly went to work, putting Beaton to the mat, before controlling body position and securing the pin at the 35 second mark of the first period.
“I knew that I had to explode because he is a strong wrestler and has the same kind of energy that I do, so I had to try to punish him in the beginning,” said Ganley. “I had to do my best to take him down as quick as I could and to take him down any chance that I could. I felt it and acted on it."
Once he got him to the ground, Ganley was asked about the move he made to execute the win.
"I just made sure that I stuffed him with a crossface and then I got the cradle, made sure I have it safe and bumped him over," Ganley explained. "I had no mess-ups and knew that I had plenty of time so I could take him back slow and then I secured the pin."
That win puts him into WHS Wrestling history, and into the Division 3 state meet this weekend. One win there, and Ganley will become the 12th wrestler in the history of the program to achieve 100 wins in a career.
"There's always pressure in these final matches. You have to do the best so you can get some team points, so when you get the pins, you help the team move higher up, " he said. "I have to defend my title and prove that I still belong at the top."
