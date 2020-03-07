Endicott College sophomore forward Morgan Bresnahan and her Gulls teammates have had a great season thus far, and on Saturday night, they capped it off by winning the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) championship with a 74-57 win over the University of New England. It is the first conference title in program history.
Bresnahan played a huge role in leading the Gulls to the tournament title, grabbing a game high 12 rebounds in the team's 60-54 comeback victory in the tournament semifinals last Thursday night, to go along with four points, three assists and on block.
Bresnahan has played in 27 games for the 18-10 Gulls this season, averaging 4.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
With their CCC championship win, Endicott has earned the conference's automatic bid into the NCAA Division 3 Tournament and will travel to No. 12/14 nationally ranked Scranton to play in the first round of the tournament on Friday.
Haverford College sophomore forward/center Caroline Andersen helped the Fords win their second consecutive Centennial Conference Championship on Saturday night, as Haverford defeated Gettysburg 49-46 in the conference championship game.
The Fords outscored Gettysburg 30-18 in the second half to stun the Bullets for the third conference crown in program history, and its third consecutive trip to the NCAA Division 3 Tournament. Andersen had two points in nine minutes in the championship game, and has seen action in 27 games this season, averaging 3.3 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.
The Fords (23-4) will be heading to Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio for a Friday matchup with the host Yellow Jackets (26-2), who are ranked No. 9 in the country.
TRACK-AND-FIELD
Bryant University freshman Emma Garrity posted a school record-breaking performance in the 500 meters at the Northeast Conference (NEC) Indoor Championships on February 22, earning a fourth place finish in a time of 1:16.71.
Garrity was also part of the seventh place 4x400 relay team along with teammates Nicole Xiarhos, Grace Yost and Emily Cluck, finishing in a time of 4:04.32.
Tufts University senior Julia Gake had a great day in helping to lead the Jumbos to a third place team finish at the New England Division III Women's Indoor Track & Field Championships at Middlebury College on Saturday.
Gake earned a third place finish in the 600 meters, posting a time of 1:37.51, and followed that up with a seventh place finish in the 4 x 400 relay, along with teammates Campbell Devlin, Hannah Neilon and Julie Perugini in a time of 4:05.62.
On the men’s side, Suffolk University freshman Frankie Irizarry and the rest of the Rams men's Track-&-Field had a down to the wire finish to capture the first-ever GNAC Indoor title back on February 16 at Boston University's Track & Tennis Center.
Even as just a freshman, Irizarry contributed to the championship, finishing sixth in the 60-meter hurdles in a time of 10.72 seconds and a seventh place finish in the weight throw with a distance of 36-09.75.
Stonehill College freshman Tyler Thomas wrapped up his first season of college track in impressive fashion, with an 18th place finish in the shot put at the Northeast-10 Indoor Track and Field Championships on February 21 with a distance of 39’8.5. In his meet prior to that, Thomas has earned a 14th place finish in the shot put at the URI Coaches Invitational with a career best throw of 40’10.5.
ICE HOCKEY
Salem State sophomore forward Billy Falter and the Vikings saw their season come to an end on Saturday night, suffering a 3-2 loss to Westfield State in the quarterfinals of the MASCAC Tournament. Despite missing some time this season, Falter played in 16 games for the Vikings, and has now played in 41 games in his two year career, tallying six goals and three assists.
