WILMINGTON – Before she was asked to coach at the sub-varsity level at Wilmington High School, Mary Jo (MJ) English's coaching background consisted of coaching six and seven-year-olds.
Last Thursday, English celebrated her 150th career victory as the WHS JV Girls' Soccer coach.
Pretty remarkable achievement to say the least.
“It's a result of all of the things that we try to build on. Since I started doing this, the ultimate goal is to have the kids love the game more from when they started playing for me and to ultimately play pretty soccer, while learning how to win and that arrow has pointed to what we have done. It's been fantastic and it feels great to be successful,” said English.
English first met WHS head coach Sue Hendee in the Eastern Mass Women's Adult Soccer League. They both played for a number of years, with English as the head organizer/director of her team. Before the 2007 season, Hendee asked English — a former star player at Reading High and Mount Holyoke College, along with playing squash — if she would coach the freshmen team. She said yes and the following year, she was moved to the JV spot.
“MJ is great and the kids really respect her and really enjoy playing for her,” said Hendee. “She does a real good job and she is very professional. I can trust that she is going to get 100 percent out of the kids that play for her.”
Besides taking last year off due to COVID-19 as well as taking care of her parents, English has been on the sidelines ever since, and has formed quite a tradition and was asked about her coaching style.
“I try to build a culture of responsibility, accountability and honesty. I really express honesty, communication, doing things the right way, self-discipline, hard work, belonging, and I think the belonging thing is highlighted to them because the kids will come back to the field after they had graduated just to say hi, so I think that helped kids knowing that they were a part of something.
“I like to see them grow and create something beautiful. I always tell the kids that I have high expectations so I challenge them to reach for them and to meet them every year. I tell them that they have no right to let their teammates down and that they need to help their teammates at all times. I try to draw parallels and compare how they handle things on the soccer field to how they handle life situations, and I think I do most of that with a lot of love and heart. I think the kids see that and respect that.”
A day after winning her 150th game, a 4-0 decision over Melrose, the Wildcats defeated Watertown, 1-0, on Friday, which ended the team's season with an impressive 10-6-2 record, including finishing 6-0-1 in their last seven. Winning streaks are something that English knows all about. She guided the 2012 and 2015 JV teams to perfect 18-0 records and also had two other teams finish unbeaten. In a five-year span from 2012-2016, the JV team finished with an incredible 82-1-5 record, which included an unbeaten streak of 69 games with a mark of 64-0-5. The team lost a game on September 7th, 2013 and did not lose again until the 2017 season.
“Those were some of the most memorable moments. That streak of success was unparalleled and I realize that this is JV high school soccer, but I truly feel that (that stretch) was one of the best highlights of my life,” she said.
Besides the actual wins and streaks, two things stick out to achieve that: it came against teams that play in a fantastic league, and it was done with basically a different roster — or majority — every year.
“I grew up in the Middlesex League so beating Winchester and Belmont was particularly thrilling for me. The kids were aware of these streaks when they were ongoing and so it was particularly challenging for them,” she said. “Each game brings its own game nerves and each game also brought 'the keeping the streak alive' nerves but the kids were always focused and never seemed to be overwhelmed by it and they executed on the field to continue winning. I think they felt a great ownership of that and that's a special thing to have.
“One of the challenges of being a JV coach is the continuity. Continuity is difficult to build on a JV team as supposed to a varsity team. Ideally on a varsity team, if you've got say 24 kids and ideally say six per class, in any given year you could have 18 returning players, whereas with me, I'm lucky if I get seven or eight returning players in any given year. You are always reintroducing the culture that you are trying to build and try to figure out how to get the best out of the new kids. I love that challenge, it's a puzzle.”
A puzzle that Mary Jo English has mastered over and over again.
