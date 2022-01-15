BURLINGTON — After kicking off the campaign with four straight losses, the Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s co-op hockey team has finally turned the corner with a decisive 8-1 win over Melrose on New Year’s Day and last Wednesday, by prevailing over Burlington in overtime, 4-3.
Since the turn of the calendar, this S-W group seems to have found a groove. Where the girls scored a paltry four goals in five games to open the season, they’ve lately been on a tear, adding a dozen tallies thus far in 2022.
Leading the sudden offensive outburst is Wilmington’s Lily MacKenzie who, with 6-goals and 3-assists, is currently tied with Stoneham’s Kaylee Cronin for the scoring lead. Facing Burlington, McKenzie not only picked up the game-tying goal with 3-minutes left in regulation, but also added the winner in overtime.
With 51-seconds left in the extra stanza, MacKenzie gained the offensive zone and collected a feed from Wilmington’s Gabby Daniels, who had found her teammate uncovered in the slot. MacKenzie gathered the precision pass, pulled the trigger, and beat Burlington netminder Maya Barkley clean.
“Gabby Daniels, who helped us out by playing defense tonight, provided a great pass to spring Lilly for that huge goal,” said coach John Lapiana, who improved to 2-4 with the sudden victory. “But we also have to give credit to Stoneham freshman Isabella Shirtcliff who brilliantly moved the puck and got it Gabby to start the play.”
Burlington was quickly ahead at the outset, as Caitlin Trembley converted a pass from Shea McDonald to beat S-W goalie Maddie Sainato. But with 5:36 left in the first, Cronin ripped the equalizer top shelf, knotting the contest at 1-apiece with what Lapiana described as “one of the purest goals we’ve had so far this year.” Shirtcliff added a helper on the game-tying goal.
Burlington reclaimed the lead with a pair in the middle frame, 3-1, from McDonald and later, Anna Viglione.
“We emerged from the break a little bit flat,” said Lapiana. “In the locker room, we discussed the importance of bearing down but instead, we were back on our heels. The problem, plain and simple, was we weren’t working for pucks. We were struggling with turnovers at the blue lines and often, we were standing around and waiting for passes.”
Trailing 3-1 at the start of the third period, Lapiana turned to Stoneham’s Ava Krasco, who he described as “the hardest worker on the ice, bar none.” He asked her to rally the troops. She complied, leading an on-ice meeting with her teammates prior to the puck drop and it seemed to ignite a spark.
“Whatever I said in the locker room between two and three and whatever she added seemed to create a catalyst,” shared Lapiana. “They began to work harder. We broke it down to hockey basics. Get the puck in deep and control the play in their zone below the dots.”
The strategy yielded dividends. Slicing into the deficit was Wilmington’s Ashley Mercier who, with 4-goals so far this season, trails only leaders MacKenzie and Cronin in scoring. S-W effectively moved the puck deep into the offensive zone, drawing Burlington skaters away from Mercier on the left point. MacKenzie slid a pass back and Mercier obliged, sending it through a screen to the back of the net. Cronin also figured in the goal that sliced the deficit to 3-2. It was still, however, an uphill battle.
“With less than three minutes left, we resorted to shortening the bench,” explained Lapiana. “We needed to make a dollar out of ninety-nine cents. We tried to finish playing in their end to take a little pressure off.”
MacKenzie delivered a dramatic finish, tying the game and then going on to win it during the four-on-four overtime segment.
“Psychologically, this was a great win,” said Lapiana. “The girls needed a result like this. While we’ve been working hard to break some habits, the girls have also been working hard to improve their game. This is a feel-good win, especially after being down by two goals.”
Stoneham-Wilmington’s scheduled meeting with Pope Francis (Wilbraham, MA) was postponed Saturday night. Barring further postponements or cancellations in the days ahead, S-W will host Wakefield Wednesday (results in after press time), followed by a visit to Watertown on Saturday afternoon.
