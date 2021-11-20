GARDNER – Mission accomplished!
After years of hoping to have such an opportunity, and the talk all season long of hoping to do it, the Wilmington High School Girls Cross-Country team made program history on Saturday by finishing fourth at the Division 2B Meet held at the Gardner Golf Course.
The four place finish – trailing Holliston, Pentucket and Newburyport – was more than enough to qualify for this Saturday's (All-State) newly named Division 2 Championship Meet to be held at the Wrentham Development Center.
"All of these years, these girls have put in the work ethic to get there and it finally paid off for them in the end. They ran tough today on a tough Gardner course," said head coach Brian Schell. "There were no personal records today, but we told them that. Today wasn't about personal records. It's a tough course with a lot of hills so it was more about racing smart. This is the first time ever that the girls will be going to the All-States. I know it means a lot to them, again they put in a lot of work to get here so it's just awesome."
Senior Shea Cushing continued her remarkable season by taking eighth overall with a time of 20:35.
"Shea had a great race. She went out and kind of hung out with some of the kids in the front in the first quarter to half-mile," said Schell. "Her and Addy (Hunt) were right with each other through the top 15 spots or so. They were all battling. She ran a smart race on a difficult course so I couldn't be more happy for her. For someone who is in her first year of cross-country and finishes in eighth place at the Divisional Meet is just fantastic. She is our girl to medal at this meet since Callie O'Connell and I'm not sure if anyone medaled before her, because I'm not sure who cross-country worked in the past. All I know is there's two people who have medaled in the past 20 years and Shea is one of them."
As an eighth grader O’Connell finished 25th at the Eastern Mass Meet. The following year in 2011, she finished eighth at the D4 Meet, becoming the first female and 64th at the All-States. As a sophomore, she finished 8th at EMass and then 34th at the D2 All-State Meet.
After Cushing, the trio of Hannah Bryson, Addy Hunt and seventh grader Charlotte Kiley finished 29th, 30th and 32nd overall with times of 21:31, 21:32 and 21:34, and that three second pack was so instrumental in the team's fourth place finish.
"Having Hannah, Addy and Charlotte just within like four places of one another just helps with team scoring so that was huge. You could definitely see at the beginning of the meet that the nerves were really getting to them, knowing the severity of the meet, what's on the line and what's at stake, but once the gun went off they all really settled in," said Schell.
Kiley was the top middle school runner to finish the race.
The team's fifth finisher was senior captain Olivia Erler, who was 46th overall at 22:09.
"Olivia also had a great race. Like everyone else, we weren't worried about times. She started off back in the pack in the 60s and she ended up finishing in 46th. She just started picking off people like she has in the regular dual meets," said Schell. "Being the senior and a captain, even though she's not the fastest runner we have, she's the one who has helped lead this team all of these years. She has done everything for these girls and that's why she's the leader that she is. She's a great kid and she has seen the program grow after all of these years. She just has helped out so much getting all of this done, to change the culture of the program and help build this."
Angie Zaykovskaya placed 120th at 25:13 and Mia Stryhalaleck was 137th at 26:38.
The seven runners will be back competing this weekend at the championship meet. There will be six races on the day, with the first going off at 10:00 am.
BOYS
Heading into this season, the boys team was basically all brand new. There were certainly some peaks and valleys this year, but in the end, the individuals improved a great deal, and in this meet the 'Cats finished 18th out of 25 teams.
"They had a tough meet. None of them broke 19 minutes but that's OK, we really didn't expect that because of the tough course," said Schell. "Coming into this season with no one under 20 minutes (for 3.1 miles) and now we have five boys under 20 minutes and all doing it on some of these tougher courses, it's definitely showing that we're getting there."
Sophomore Jameson Burns was the team's top finisher as he was 61st at 19:05. He was followed by Roman Moretti, who was 88th at 19:37, Zack Weinstein, who was 93rd at 19:42, eighth grader Jake Cronin was 108th at 19:57, Christian Niceforo was 122nd at 20:28 and John Ware was 133rd at 20:52.
"The boys it's more about getting more numbers. We're losing two of our top five guys in Zach and John, so we have to replace them and when that happens you're dealing with more inexperienced kids, so nonetheless, they ran well and they ran tough," said Schell. "Their race was very crowded – it was tough for the boys to pass anyone at any given point of that race.
"Today may have not been their best day for the season, but you can't blame then. They all had such a great season. They excelled – all getting under 20 minutes. It's clearly showing that their work ethic is paying of just as much as the girls, it's just a matter of the numbers for the boys team."
