WILMINGTON – After a combination of playing a superior team, not playing well and being sidelined with some players sick, the Wilmington High School Boys Hockey team rebounded from that ugly 7-0 season opening loss to Reading, by giving the No. 6 ranked team in the entire state Arlington Spy Ponders a run for their money in the 'Cats home opener held last Wednesday night.
The 'Cats trailed Arlington 2-0 early on, only to come back and tie it late in the second period. The Spy Ponders then scored a late power play goal before the second ended, and added a third period tally about five minutes in, despite Wilmington holding a 12-7 shot advantage. The final two goals gave Arlington the 4-2 victory.
“It was a good game and we played well. I thought we did a good job most of the game. We gave up an early short-handed goal again, which is a little concerning as that's the second straight game that we have done that,” said head coach Steve Scanlon. “It was 3-2 (Arlington) going into the third period and we gave up a goal, (and couldn't score after that). We played a really good third period and outshot them 12-7. We had some (scoring) chances and they are a good team. I was pleased with the effort and that as good as we could probably have played.”
Arlington has been a perennial state contender nearly every year for the past decade-plus. Wilmington's Grade-A effort and performance certainly could go along way.
“Two days after they beat us, Arlington beat BC High. It was a good showing for us and with how the state tournament is set-up, that helps us a lot. The Reading one doesn't do anything for us because you get beat by too many goals. If you can stay in the game with those (Middlesex League Liberty Division) teams, you can get some bonus points,” said Scanlon.
Arlington had the 2-0 lead, including the short-hander, but defenseman Owen White got the 'Cats back into the game with a nice individual rush, and deposited his shot to the top corner cutting the deficit in half.
Wilmington trailed 2-1 after the first and were outshot 12-3. In the second period, the 'Cats couldn't generate much offense and were outshot 6-1, but the lone shot was a goal. Off a face-off, Brett Ebert took a loose puck, took a few strides in and beat the goalie between his legs.
“Brett has been playing really good (in the two games),” said Scanlon.
Arlington then scored the power play goal and then added the insurance one in the third.
“They outshot us for the game, 25-16, which is reasonable against a good team like that. I thought we did a pretty good job defensively as a team. Keeping shots off of our goalie and keeping shots on the perimeter. They are a skilled, fast and deep team. And we got some decent shots on their kid,” said Scanlon.
Tyler Florencio picked up an assist, while goalie Justin Finnegan made 21 saves.
On Wednesday, Wilmington faced North Andover in the first round of the annual Haverhill Christmas Tournament with results not known as of presstime. Last year the 'Cats won their bracket. North Andover is 0-3 thus far, losing to Lincoln-Sudbury (5-1), Acton-Boxboro (6-1) and then Tewksbury (1-0) despite the team's goalie Troy Takesian seeing over 50 shots.
If Wilmington gets past NA, they'll face the winner of Nashoba Regional out of Bolton or Winnacunnet, New Hampshire on Friday night at 7 pm. If they lose to NA, then the 'Cats will play the consolation game at 5 pm.
Nashoba is 4-0-1 on the season and have outscored teams 20-4. They are a Division 3 team, who last year won two state tournament games, including a 6-3 decision over North Reading, before falling to Scituate.
Winnacunnet is the No. 4 ranked team in the New Hampshire Division 2 rankings, according to the latest Hockey Night in Boston Poll. They are 2-0 on the season.
“Now we're going into the holiday tournament and we're hoping to take some of that. We're going to see some teams that are more of our speed,” said Scanlon.
Wilmington will remain busy as 18 hours later, they will travel to Woburn's O'Brien Rink to take on Winchester for a 1 pm make-up game. The original game on December 17th was postponed due to Wilmington having almost its entire team out with the flu.
On Wednesday night, the 'Cats will travel to Burlington for a 7:10 pm contest.
