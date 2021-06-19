Over the last handful of months, we started a ‘Legendary Coach Series’ here at WHS and Shawsheen Tech, looking back at some legends. The list has included Mark/Al Donovan, Evelyn Wells Carter, Mike Pimental, Georgia Dadoly, Bill Ritchie, Bill Gordon, Alice McCarthy, Jim McCune, Dick Scanlon and Frank Kelley. Below is part 11 on Hall of Fame Baseball Coach Joe Gilligan.
Joe Gilligan started coaching at WHS in 1956. Over a period of 18 years, he led the baseball team to three league championship titles and took part in the Eastern Mass tournament five times. The 1962 team advanced to the finals only to lose by one run when Randolph scored in the last of the ninth inning.
“I am proud to be honored with the 1962 Championship Baseball team,” said Gilligan the night he was inducted into the WHS Hall of Fame in March of 1994. “This was a team that became very close-knit and effective after a disastrous start and a loss of an important player to illness. It was also a team that saw major contributions from every player.”
He also led the 1961 team to the Lowell Suburban League championship title and then the 1971 team to a share of the Merrimack Valley Conference title.
“There were many years when we did not win any championships, and, at times, not many games. Yet I clearly and fondly recall particular players from those years who were never discouraged and consistently answered yes to my most significant question … are you doing the best you can? We won more than we lost, but not by a great margin. I had a very good time when we won and only a little less than a very good time when we lost. But, we always had a good time.
“I like to believe that if I, in fact, made any lasting contribution to my players, it did not lie only in developing skills, but rather in their realization that they were playing a game and that games should be played to be enjoyed. Don't disillusion me, let me believe that you enjoyed playing the game.
Hall of Famer Rick Froton told the Town Crier's Rick Cooke back in 2010, that Gilligan was much more than just a baseball coach, who would make out the batting order and give the players the steal and bunt signs.
“My first encounter with high school sports began in the spring of 1960 when I tried out for the Wilmington High School baseball team. It was there that I was introduced to coach Joe Gilligan. I played for coach Gilligan for three years, winning Lowell Suburban Championships, playing in the State Playoffs and the State Finals in June of 1962 at Boston College. At a young age, I got some excellent coaching from John Ritchie, my Little League coach, who would later be my football coach at Wilmington High School.”
“I was lucky to meet coach Gilligan when I was very young, when he was a recreation supervisor in Wilmington. I remember vividly playing tennis, baseball and all sorts of games that he would invent to keep all the kids occupied and happy. Later in my life he would become my high school science teacher and baseball coach.
“Coach Gilligan would teach me much more than baseball. His mild, controlled nature taught me discipline, while his sense of humor helped me to endure mistakes and defeat. Joe’s coaching philosophy helped me to become a winner in sports and in life. Most importantly, his friendship over nearly 50 years means more to me than anyone could ever imagine. Although sports has drastically changed since the 1960’s, with better equipment, more organization, better conditioning and the advancing of women’s athletics, I hope one thing never changes — coaches who do not just want to win — but who sincerely care about athletes as people with individual needs.”
Before coaching, Gilligan was also an excellent ballplayer himself.
“Baseball practices were on the Town Common,” remembers Gilligan. “Home plate was in the corner opposite School Street. At times we practiced at the Town Park and traveled by any means possible, generally by foot. We wore the same uniforms throughout my tenure, had the same coach for all sports (Harold Driscoll) back when I played, used the same glove — which we left on the field for the other team when the inning ended — and used wooden bats with no helmets.”
“In 1947 my high school baseball team at Wilmington won the Lowell Suburban League Championship. I think that we went undefeated that season, but I could be mistaken. What I do recall is that the Wilmington Rotary Club invited the team to its luncheon and we were presented with jackets. We must have been very good. The general reward for participating in athletics back then was a chenille blue letter to be sewn on the apparel of your choosing. I think that I still have one — the letter, not the apparel. The exception to this rule was the 1946 football team (Class of 1947) that was presented with sweaters emblazoned with a white ‘W.’”
Gilligan passed away in 2013 at the age of 84. He was a life-long resident of Wilmington.
