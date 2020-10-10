WILMINGTON – When asked about her future plans, Carissa Rubin said that she wanted to go to college and study marketing, before letting off a little giggle.
"My dream job – I'm a huge (New England) Patriots fan – would be the sports marketing director for the Pats. I've grown up being a die hard fan and a movie that I love is 'Draft Day.' Being Jennifer Gardner's (character) in that movie is a dream of mine. I want to be her."
Certainly that's not a pipe dream since after all one of her teammate's aunt, Jill Murphy, a former WHS soccer player, held that position a handful of years ago.
And while that's a big goal for Rubin to accomplish down the line, she reached a very important goal that she had set out for herself during her junior cross-country season.
"I still look back at it and always smile thinking of how magical that day was for me," said Rubin.
She was talking about her final meet of last season, competing at the Eastern Mass Division 4 Meet at the Wrentham Developmental Course. There she broke 22 minutes for the first time, finishing at 21:57, which was well over a minute better than the race a week prior to that (at a much tougher course) at the Middlesex League Championship Meet.
"Breaking 22 minutes was a huge goal of mine the whole season and it took to the last minute of the season to get it," she said. "In both years, my personal best times came at Wrentham, so I'm definitely sad that I will miss out on running there for my senior season. It's definitely a special place for me so I will always hold those memories very close to me."
She will always have those memories, but now going into her senior year, she's hoping to create more of them, despite all of the changes due to the pandemic. With a much smaller and inexperienced roster, and having to run with masks on every day, while somehow trying to keep social distancing intact, this very mature and articulate young lady, just wants to continue to do something that she loves to do.
"I did soccer my freshman year and I then after I was on the winter and spring track teams, I made the switch over to cross-country (for my sophomore year)," she said. "Originally I was a soccer and lacrosse player and I joined track just for something else to do and I haven't gone back to those other sports since.
“I love the team atmosphere of (cross-country and track). Immediately when I joined, I knew it was the most team-oriented group that I have ever been a part of. The leadership from not just my freshman year but the other years was outstanding and I just really like running. I like how it's individual for your races as opposed to soccer or lacrosse – if somebody makes a bad mistake, everyone else gets mad at you. It's just a different outlook that I wasn't used to and ended up falling in love with."
That leadership that she was under during her younger years, she hopes is the same kind that she can provide to the current ninth graders and lone eighth grader.
"I remember my first year on the leaders on the team like Lailoo (Perriello) and Lexi (Luna) had a big impact on me and why I love the sport as much as I do. From both cross-country and track, there was outstanding leadership (from those former captains and seniors) so I'm just excited to show the new kids on this team the course and show them the ropes of this sport."
Rubin was able to manage to do some — not as much as she would have liked — off-season training with her current teammates, including being a big help to those younger runners. Her training started later than usual, not because of the restrictions of being at home because of COVID, but being somewhere else due to the virus.
"It was a stressful time but I was actually working as a receptionist at a nursing home in Lexington, so I had a total different outlook of (the virus) — just seeing families that couldn't be together and their frustrations," she described. "It was definitely hard and they were all so desperate. I was working seven days a week for the first four months of (the pandemic), so it was definitely really hard.”
She was asked how much the nursing home was hit with the virus.
"There were a lot of cases at that home including staff and patients. It was hard answering the phones and dealing with the families who just wanted to see their loves ones and couldn't. It was heartbreaking. Just knowing the relationship that I have with my grandparents and the thought of not being able to be with them, see them, spend birthdays with them and holidays with them. That was definitely tough and it did take a toll on me.
“It was also insightful to see how this virus has impacted so many people and it teaches you how to be grateful for everything that you have in your life. That's why it's kind of frustrating right now when you see people refusing to wear masks. I have seen what it really does to people and those who are affected with it."
She added that her father, Jeff, works at the same nursing home in the maintenance department, and luckily he never contacted COVID-19.
"I wasn't working directly with the people who had it, but my father works in the maintenance department and he was actually going into the rooms of the people who had it, so that was really scary for me. If he got it, he could have spread it to my whole family, so all of that was definitely something that was scary and still is, but as of right now there are no cases there so that's a great sign," she said.
Since both of them are safe and healthy, Carissa was able to get a good six week of workouts and training in, mostly during the mornings before she headed off to her job.
"Carissa is a great runner and she too has done a lot of work to get ready for this season," said head coach Brian Schell. "One of the big things that she did was she helped the younger girls when they came to the summer workouts. She showed them around with the streets and the routes and just getting them ready for the season. Some of the freshmen have already come into this season looking poised and like they know what they are doing so I can thank Carissa for taking care of that. She's done a great job of leading, especially with these younger girls."
The Wildcats’ season will get underway on Saturday with a meet against Burlington. It wil be the first official meet that Rubin and her teammates will run 5,000 meters with a mask covering their face – although if the runners are six feet apart during the race the mask can be moved down off their faces.
"It's been difficult to train with the mask and to get oxygen to all parts of my body," she admitted. "My main focus is just to be and stay healthy and accommodate myself to all of these new rule changes and style of running. It's really hard because the masks just dries everything up – your breathing dries up and you are trying to get oxygen so you can pump your legs and your arms, so it definitely has been challenging.
“We have tried to do things with social distancing – I know once you get into the woods and you are six feet apart, you can take it down. But wearing the mask has been a struggle and I think it'll continue to be a struggle for the next few months."
When the cross-country season comes to an end, hopefully there will be an indoor track season and after that hopefully an outdoor track season. As much as she loves the cross-country season, those two track seasons will mean more to her for one major reason, her younger sister Lily.
"She is a junior and she does winter and spring track," said Carissa. "She likes doing the throwing and the shot put. We are best friends. It's great that we are so close in age so we can go through the same motions in life together. It's really fun having a best friend built in like that. When we were able to be together on the track teams, that was really fun as well. It was different, but I really enjoyed it."
