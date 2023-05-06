The WHS Boys Lacrosse team includes top row from left, Ashton Stalker, Justin Memory, Patrick LeBlanc, Tommy Gaurgan, John Mehr, Luke Deprofio and Collin Allard; Middle row from left, Marc Donovan, Dempsey Murphy, Mike Daniels, Nick Iascone, Peter LeBlanc and Ali Aboukal; Bottom row from left, Charles Rooney, James Caples, Robert Cyr, Mike Lawler, Owen White and Nathan Alberti. (photo by Eric Canha).