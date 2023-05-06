WILMINGTON – In the second edition of this spring’s MIAA Power Rankings, the Wilmington High School boys lacrosse team is sitting at No. 29, good enough for a berth in the postseason. With an opponent rating of 2.3, the ‘Cats have faced some of the toughest competition Division 3 has to offer – which continued in their recent slate of games.
On Friday evening, Wilmington proved their willingness to be a playoff contender, knocking off Stoneham by a score of 13-8.
Leading for the entirety of the second half, the ‘Cats had an answer every time Stoneham knocked on the door. Leading the way was Nathan Alberti, who tallied a total of seven scores, including two consecutive goals in the final minutes of the game to seal the victory.
James Caples and Charles Rooney scored two goals while Colin Allard and Robert Cyr had one each.
In between the pipes, Luke Deprofio kept the ‘Cats in it all game, including a stretch of four saves in the final quarter that didn’t allow Stoneham to creep their way into contention.
On Monday afternoon, Wilmington was on the other side of the score, losing to Methuen 10-4.
Despite being down just a goal at halftime, the Rangers were able to outscore Wilmington 6-1 in the second half.
“Defensively we’ve been pretty good, but we didn’t really show up today,” said Wilmington interim head coach Craig Turner. “Turning the ball over led to a lot of tough transition opportunities for them (where) they were able to cash in on them. When we were able to get back in transition and slow it down and play defense, we weren’t locked in and ready to go today.”
Alberti continued to shine for Wilmington on the offensive side, netting two goals which is a positive for Turner and the coaching staff. Allard also found the back of the net two times.
“(It’s) a tough one, but there’s some bright spots there too,” said Turner. “Nathan Alberti continues to be really good offensively for us, but the problem is once they try to take him out, we’re looking for other guys to step up for secondary scoring and we haven’t really got any consistency in that department.”
Amidst a second half where the defense allowed six goals, Turner admits his group was late to react to some crucial changes that could have slowed the Methuen attack.
“There’s stuff that were easy fixes that took us four or five goals before we figured it out. We weren’t ready to go on a Monday afternoon, which is tough after having a good win on Friday,” he said.
However, Turner knows that his players have the work ethic to shake the loss off and move forward with postseason hopes in mind.
“The kids are playing really hard for the most part,” said the coach. “They’re getting better, we play a tough schedule. There’s really no off-nights and games like today stinks because you’d really like to have those to put ourselves in a better position for the playoffs. As of right now we’re in so we just have to keep trying to get better and hopefully we can get ourselves in the best position we can for the tournament later in May.”
