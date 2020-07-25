WILMINGTON — The second week of the Wilmington Little League Summer Series consisting of the Major League teams continued this past week with a handful of exciting games. Here’s a recap of the games.
Red Sox 5, A’s 1
The star of this game was Erin McCarthy. She set the tone early, striking out five of the first six A’s batters she faced over the first two innings
“She dominated, she was on fire,” said Jay Kelley, Red Sox manager. “She went the distance, right to the very end, she was awesome.”
McCarthy contributed on the base paths as well, stealing a base, which led to a run.
“She was [dancing around] on base, the pitcher tried to pick her off; the first baseman threw back to the pitcher, and she just took off,” said Kelley. “Great heads up play.”
Riley Young had a big hit in the game. John Roofe contributed with a hit and a big RBI.
Pat Moriarity and Jake Arsenault also hit the ball well.
Ronin Uftring played a great defensive game at shortstop. “He kept us in the game,” Kelley said.
McCarthy pitched a complete game, giving up one un-earned run.
Arsenault was McCarthy’s battery mate, and he caught a great defensive game.
Kelley says this game in particular game was a good jumping off point for the Red Sox.
“It took them a couple games, but they are really starting to understand the fundamentals,” Kelley said. “They are paying a little more attention, and they are starting to believe in themselves.”
Doubleheader
Gm1: Angels 4, Royals 0
The first game of this doubleheader was a continuation of each team’s first game from July 8th, as it was called due to bad weather.
The game resumed in the top of the fourth inning; the Angels were up by a score of 2-0.
To lead off, Shane McDonald roped a ball down the left line, making it to second base easily.
That was followed by a David Dynan single. Dynan then stole second base to put runners at second and third.
Will Poyant knocked in a run with a ground out to first, scoring McDonald.
With Dynan on third, Aiden Harris hit a sacrifice fly. Dynan tagged up from third and scored to give the Angels a 4-0 lead.
That was all the run support Poyant would need. He was brilliant, pitching the entire game, striking out five batters and giving up no runs.
Both Henry Santini and Ryan Gray had solid pitching performances for the Royals.
Gray struck out six batters over two innings of work.
Gm 2: Angels 5, Royals 4
The second game was a much closer game than Game 1.
This contest was scoreless until the top of the third inning. The Royals were able to tack three runs on the board off of a couple of miscues by a normally solid Angels defense.
The Royals’ Nate Anderson singled to center. He moved to second base after Ethan LeConte reached on an error. Ryan Gray struck out but also reached on a error, which loaded the bases.
Henry Santini reached first bases on another error by the Angels; that scored two runs, giving the Royals a 2-0.
Ryan Gray then stole home, giving the Royals one more run and a 3-0 lead.
The Angels threatened in the bottom of the third. Royals starter Nate Anderson pitched 2.2 innings of shutout baseball to that point.
The Angels Chase Heffernan walked and Jake Carr singled all with two outs.
That prompted Royals manager Henry Belding to bring in Ryan Gray. He retired the only hitter he faced in that inning.
The Angels continued to chip away at the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. David Dynan and Luke Kitanov were able to reach on a singled and an error respectively.
Spencer Walker and Davide Vitale both walked to put the Angels on the board, cutting the lead to 3-1.
Royals Ryan Gray struck out the next hitter, then hit Matthew Norton with a pitch to force in the second run, cutting the lead to 3-2.
The Royals were held without a run heading in to the bottom of the fifth.
Will Poyant singled and Shane McDonald reached on an error, putting runners at first and second.
David Dynan doubled to left center, scoring Poyant to cut tie the game at 3-3.
Aiden Harris stepped to the plate and drove in the go ahead runs (McDonald and Dynan) to put the Angels ahead 5-3.
The Royals were ready to take the lead back in the top of the sixth. Logan Zimmer singled to left and Ryan Gray got on base after another defensive error.
Jake Carr struck out the next two batters he faced. Zimmer reached on a wild pitch by Carr to cut the lead to 5-4. Carr was able to strike out the final batter to end the game.
Royals 7, Orioles 1
The Royals score three runs in the second inning on hits by Ryan Gray and Henry Santini, giving them a 3-0 lead.
The Orioles had some offense of their own in the top half of the fourth inning. Joey Mytech doubled scoring Gavin Poirier to cut the lead to 3-1.
Ryan Gray continued to push the offense for the Royals in the bottom of the fourth. Logan Zimmer tallied an inside the park home run, extending the lead to 7-1.
That was all the Royals needed; starting pitcher Logan Zimmer made his Major League debut on the mound, and he had a strong night, pitching five great innings, striking out nine Orioles batters.
Zimmer’s battery mate, Nolan Richards, caught a strong game for the Royals behind the plate.
Ethan LeConte came in to pitch the final inning for the Royals, striking out all three batters he faced.
For the Orioles, JR Haggerty pitched five innings, striking out five Royals batters.
Joey Mytech in to pitch the sixth inning and struck two of the three batters he face.
Joe Cavanaugh was a bright spot for the O’s offense. Joey Fallis also played great defense at second base.
Angels 6, A’s 1
This was the first matchup of the season between the A’s and Angels. The A’s were able to grab an early lead in the top of the first inning. Noah Titterington walked to begin the game; that was followed by an Eric Banda single. With runners on first and second. the Angels’ Shane McDonald threw two wild pitches, allowing Titterington to run home to give the A’s a 1-0 lead.
The Angels would respond in the home half of the first inning. Will Poyant was hit by a pitch and Jack Carr walked.
Shane McDonald grounded into a fielder’s choice, moving the runners over to second and third.
David Dynan ripped a triple to deep centerfield knocking in two runs to give the Angels a 2-1 lead.
Dynan scored on a wild pitch by Jake Banda, extending the lead to 3-1.
Jumping ahead to the top of the fourth inning, the score remaining 3-1.
Ronnie Jordan III and Titterington led off with back to back singles, but Jake Carr was able to settle down to retire the next three batters stranding both runners on base.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Angels added a couple of insurance runs. With two outs, Will Poyant walked and scored on a double to centerfield by Jake Carr. Carr scored on an RBI groundout by Shane McDonald, giving the Angels a 6-1 lead.
McDonald, Carr, and Poyant were solid for the Angels pitching wise, striking out a combined nine A’s hitters during the game.
After the first inning, the A’s Jake Banda settled down nicely and was dominant the next two innings. He pitched four solid innings, striking out seven Angels.
Angels 23, Orioles 3
The Angels beat the Orioles in convincing fashion on Monday, scoring 23 runs on 12 hits.
Jake Carr led the way with four hits in the game for the Angles. Will Poyant, David Dynan, Luke Kitanov, Mickey Moroney, and David Vitale all had hits for the Angels. Several players were patient at the plate, reaching base by way of the walk.
The Orioles also hit the ball well, with six hits of their own. Gavin Poirier, Jonathan Stokes, JR Haggerty, Charlotte Forcina, and Ryan Fitzgerald all had hits for the Orioles.
The difference in the game was pitching. Gavin Poirier was solid on the mound for the Orioles for the first three innings. Orioles manager Brian Kane had to go to the bullpen by the fourth inning.
The combination of Will Poyant and Aiden Harris looked to be in mid season form, as they combined for seven strikeouts, while only giving up three runs in six innings.
