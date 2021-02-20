WILMINGTON — After having come so close to picking up their first win on a number of occasions only to come up short, the Wilmington High Boys Basketball team had to be wondering if they would ever end up in the win column this season. Well, on Saturday afternoon, the Wildcats finally got their answer, picking up a 76-66 win over Middlesex League rival Stoneham at the Lawrence H. Cushing Gymnasium.
It was a total team effort for the Wildcats, who got scoring contributions from several players, but it was junior guard Tommy Mallinson who led the charge for the Wildcats with a career high 34 points, including a school record tying nine three-pointers.
The Wildcats led throughout, jumping out to leads of 15-9 at the end of the first quarter and 33-25 at the half before basically putting the game out of reach with a big third quarter.
"That was a great win for us," Wilmington coach Dennis Ingram said. "Some of it was just that shots were falling for us, but the other thing was with Tommy scoring the way he did, it freed up some of the other guys and they responded and also played very well."
In addition to Mallinson's sharp shooting, the Wildcats also got a pair of three pointers from both senior DJ Ricupero and junior Will Doucette, while junior Tyler Rourke also added a three pointer. Overall, Ricupero had nine points, as did senior captain Jimmy McCarron, while Doucette had seven points and Rourke had five.
"It was great to get so many kids involved," Ingram said. "And it was great to see all of the kids so engaged the entire game, from the five guys on the floor to the kids on the bench. We played a full 32 minutes like we had talked about needing to do
"It was great the night that Tommy had, and he has been so great for us all season, but so many kids contributed. The kids have been working hard, so it was real nice to see them get the win. They guys were really pulling for each other the entire game, so that was nice to see,"
The Wildcats led 50-35 at the end of three quarters, but Stoneham fought back in a wild fourth quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 31-26 over eight minutes.
"The pace of the game totally changed in the fourth quarter," Ingram said. "Give Stoneham credit. There was no quit in them."
It was a very different Stoneham team that hosted the Wildcats on Monday afternoon at Stoneham High, as the fourth quarter version of the Spartans showed up for the game this time around, and Wilmington fell by a score of 54-44, closing out their regular season with a record of 1-9. As fluid and precise as the Wildcats looked on Saturday, Monday was much different.
"Today was kind of like a wrestling match," Ingram said. "It was just the total opposite of Saturday, it was more like a dogfight. You could see the two different styles. Stoneham was trying to slow things down as much as possible, and we were trying to play as fast as we could."
Things actually started off well for the Wildcats in this one, as they led 15-5 early on and still led 28-27 at the half, but from there it was a struggle offensively. Stoneham outscored the Wildcats 18-6 in the third quarter, and 27-16 for the entire second half.
"We were just really snake bit in the second half. Nothing would go in," Ingram said. "One you fall behind the way we did, you find yourself chasing the game, and we do not play well when we try to do that."
Mallinson once again led the Wildcats offensively with 13 points, while Doucette chipped in with nine and Rourke had eight.
The Wildcats were back in action on Wednesday afternoon in another rematch with Stoneham in the first round of the Middlesex League Tournament. Results of the game were not available as of the Town Crier's press time.
