ZEBULON, NC/WILMINGTON – It had been 23 months since the last time Jackson Gillis pitched in a game. A few weeks before helping Vanderbilt University win a National Championship in 2019, he had been drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers and from the time of his final pitch with the Commodores until last Thursday night, he was chomping at the bit with anticipation for first his professional appearance.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound southpaw threw six pitches and recorded all three outs to help the Carolina Mudcats, the Single-A Affiliate of the Brewers, defeat the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, 12-2, held at Five-County Stadium.
"I was excited because it was my debut, but once I was out there, I felt comfortable," he answered about if his nerves were getting the best of him.
After that scoreless inning, he was back at it on Sunday, throwing 1.2 innings of relief in an 8-5 win over the same Fayetteville team. This time, Gillis went 1.2 innings, throwing 33 pitches with 21 for strikes. He gave up a solo home run, but struck out four of the other five batters he faced.
"(Jackson) was outstanding for us in a big spot in (Sunday's) game," said Mudcats' pitching coach Carson Cross, a former standout at UConn, who is friendly with Tewksbury's Scott Oberg. "He was able to strikeout four batters over 1.2 innings with a steady dose of his fastball and slider. Those are the primary weapons we will see from Jackson this season.
“He’s got a very athletic delivery with a bit of funk to it and when he’s in the zone hitters don’t stand a chance. The sky is the limit for Jackson especially once he’s consistently comfortable being back in competition."
The road back to competition was not easy. After being drafted, the Brewers asked Gillis to attend their spring training facility and just workout for the next two months. Once that minor league season ended, he came home and continued to work out, train and throw for what would have been a normal off-season. That was the case until COVID-19 hit, which canceled the entire professional minor league baseball season.
"I just treated it like I was back in off-season mode and went back to working out and throwing bullpen (like sessions) and just tried to stay as ready as I could,” he said.
All of those days lifting weights, running and throwing side sessions, helped Gillis prepare for this season. In late March, he flew down to Phoenix, Arizona and spent the next month at the Brewers' Spring Training minor league complex.
“There were Single-A, AA and AAA (players) and also some extended spring training players (from the Brewers MLB team) so there were a good amount of guys there, but because it was shortened it was basically four weeks of all-out training and getting ready,” said Gillis. “It was a lot of fun and I was able to see teammates and coaches who I hadn't seen in a while so it was really nice to be there with everybody from the organization.”
Gillis said that during that month the team trained, there were some intra-squad games, as well as scrimmages against other teams, namely the Mariners and White Sox.
“I had some good outings and I had some bad outings,” he said. “There's growing pains and a learning curve to getting back out there after not having been out there for so long. You just have to take it day-by-day, and I feel good right now.”
Cross said that from the time Gillis was drafted until today, he has made significant progress, even though he's only two games into this professional career.
“It has been awesome being able to see Jackson get his feet wet and get back into a game situation,” said Cross. “The key for him this year is getting back to pitching in games consistently. This young man has been though a lot over the last couple of years and personally I have seen him push himself week in and week out since the draft to get to this point.
“In 2020, we were meeting up with some other (minor league hitters) to do live at bats with the hope of a season coming at some point. With last year being a missed season we did our best to simulate some work load so he would be ready for 2021.
“Leading up to Spring Training this year I was able to watch Jackson throw live to batters a few separate times each of which I was very impressed with. He was attacking the strike zone with all of his pitches and making the hitters look very uncomfortable.”
Once he found out where he was playing, Gillis said that the smile hasn't come off of his face.
“(Waiting 23 months) was tough for sure,” he said. “Any chance I get to play, I'll take it,” he said. “It was a great feeling (once I found out). I was able to come out here to Carolina along with some of my good friends, so it's been a blast so far. I'm just happy to be playing.”
Wearing No. 11, the former 13th round selection didn't see action in the team's first two wins, before throwing those six pitches, five for strikes.
“I was expecting to get some sort of work in here in the first few games, but being a bullpen guy, you just have to treat it like you're going to get into every game,” he said. “You need to prepare yourself like that and then when you don't go in, you don't go in, but it's better than having it the other way around.
“I love (being a relief pitcher) – it was tough to adjust to that (when I was at Vanderbilt), but now I have my routine set. I know what I need to do to get myself ready physically and mentally. I really like being in the bullpen now. It's grown on me a lot.”
As a reliever, he is mostly throwing his fastball in the mid 90s, a curveball and has really worked in a slider.
“I like the slider is going to be a really food pitch for me so I'm just trying to use it as much as I can, while I get as many of these early reps in,” he said, “I've been able to see that with different analytical information from our analytical staff and how (the slider) could be used and could be effective. That's giving me confidence to use it in a game and put that to the test to see if what the analytics staff are saying is true, and I think it has proven to be a pretty good pitch for me so far. The more I work on it, the better I'll get with it, hopefully.”
Cross said that so far, five weeks into being his pitching coach, Gillis appears to be heading in the right direction.
“In Arizona for Spring Training, Jackson showed some glimpses of what he did at home, but at times also seemed to be shaking the rust off again being back in uniform and playing against another team. Since making the trip out here to North Carolina, it’s been awesome to see him start to settle in.”
Being the first person since almost 30 years ago when Jason Bere made his professional career in the Chicago White Sox organization, certainly means a lot to Gillis.
“It's been a dream of mine my entire life. It's been something that I have worked towards for what feels like forever, but it just means a lot to me,” he said. “My debut was a real special moment and I don't take that lightly. I'm really proud of being the only other guy (from Wilmington) besides Jason Bere, so hopefully one day I can follow in his footsteps.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.