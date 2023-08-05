WILMINGTON — When the Wilmington Northeast varsity baseball team took the field in June to kick off its summer season, the Wildcats had one goal in mind.
To get better.
And every play, every inning, and every game, that’s what the ’Cats did according to coach Joey Dynan.
Last week, Wilmington concluded its best-of-three playoff semifinal series against North Reading.
The Wildcats lost Game 1 last Monday at home before playing Game 2 on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s game had to be finished on Thursday and, after Wilmington won, Game 3 was also held on Thursday in North Reading.
Wilmington fell to the Hornets in the deciding Game 3.
Even though Wilmington wasn’t able to return to glory on top of the Northeast League, the Wildcats accomplished their lone goal with flying colors — the Wilmington baseball community should be excited about next spring’s squad.
“Summer ball is time for mistakes,” said Dynan. “Base running mistakes, defensive plays, some counts where we could put a bat on the ball, it’s all things we learn and that’s why we do it in the summer. Seeing them get better at certain situations (is awesome and) hopefully they don’t make those mistakes in the spring.”
On Tuesday, the ’Cats came out firing, plating three runs in the opening inning. Noah Spencer, Jacob Doherty, and Brian Banks all collected RBIs.
While the bats were unable to knock in a run the rest of the way, Banks had his team’s back on the mound. The ace went the distance, striking out 10 while allowing just two runs in seven innings of work.
“The story of that game was Brian Banks pitching so well for us to keep them scoreless through the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh innings,” said Dynan. “We were debating putting someone else in, but he was so lights-out that we let him finish it out.”
While Dynan and the coaching staff provided their starter with the green light to push onward, Mother Nature had other plans. The game was postponed due to darkness tied 3-3 after seven innings.
On Thursday, both sides returned to finish what they started on Tuesday. The ’Cats didn’t waste any time putting up a fight.
Eric Spinney drew a walk to lead off the inning, where he was able to swipe second base and put the Wildcats one hit away from taking the lead.
After a Michael Dynan grounder moved him to third, Wilmington had just who they wanted up to the plate — Harper, who was a perfect 3-for-3 on Tuesday.
“Harper hit the hardest ball I think I’ve ever seen in person. That was a clutch run to get,” said Coach Dynan.
Harper pelted a stinger over the third baseman’s head, and just like that Wilmington was ahead.
“Harper has always been the guy we can rely on with the bat,” his coach continued. “His progress has been happening ever since he was a freshman.”
Coach Dynan then nodded to pitcher Kyle Gabaree to seal the deal in the bottom of the eighth. He didn’t disappoint, retiring three straight batters to force North Reading to stick around for a third game.
Unfortunately, Wilmington couldn’t carry its momentum into the next contest.
North Reading scored three runs in the first, getting out to an early lead on Wilmington.
“They jumped on us early, our bats went silent,” said Coach Dynan. “We had all that momentum going into that game and the bats fell silent.”
The ‘Cats made a late game push in the fifth, but it was too little, too late for Joey Dynan’s squad.
Nolan Joyce (2-for-3), Spinney (1-for-3), Michael Dynan (1-for-3), and Harper (1-for-3) all collected hits in the 6-2 loss.
“I was proud of the way the guys played,” said Coach Dynan. “They had a lot of energy, and the effort was there from the start of the day until the end of the day. When it mattered most, they were all there.”
North Reading faced Dracut in the league’s championship series starting on Monday.
After a summer of development on the diamond, Coach Dynan expects Spinney, Michael Dynan, Spencer, and Harper among others to make a difference this coming high school season.
Up the middle, he expects Spinney and Michael Dynan to be a dynamic infield duo.
“Eric found out he can pitch in certain situations, and he’s good at running,” said the coach. “He can steal bases, he’s probably our most aggressive base runner. That’ll come in handy a lot next year.
“(Michael) found his bat towards the beginning of the season and he’s really been playing well in the middle infield,” he continued. “He’s been able to step up.”
If Spencer and Harper can bring their offensive power to the table, the Wildcats are going to be a tough team to beat.
“(Spencer’s) been working a lot to try and get more hits,” said Coach Dynan. “We know he has the power, but sometimes he’s in over his head with his swing. If he can hit more consistently, he’s going to be a real tough guy to pitch to at the four spot.
“Harper has been reliable last year, and hopefully he can even be more consistent next spring,” he added. “He’s a standout center fielder and pitcher, we know he’s going to bring that to the table. If he can bring his bat to the table, he’ll be a Middlesex All Star.”
