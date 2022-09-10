WILMINGTON - Wanted: golfers!
That’s the motto of the Wilmington High Golf team this season as the Wildcats attempt to break in the win column for the first time in the past four seasons.
Competing in the stacked Middlesex League is always a challenge for the Wildcats, but this season may present a bigger challenge than most for coach Steve Lynch and his players, as Wilmington enters the season with only six players on their roster.
After graduating five key players off of last year’s team, including captain Rhiannon Dyment and number one player Matt Vinal, among others, Lynch, who enters his 16th season as head coach of the Wildcats, knew he would have a somewhat limited roster this season. On top of that, two returning seniors decided not to play this season, making the challenge that much greater.
“We had a couple of open houses, and the turnout for the first one was pretty low, but for the second one, in the middle of the summer, we had eleven players who signed up,” Lynch said. “But when we had tryouts, we had only six who showed up.”
The unfortunate thing for the Wildcats is that with a full roster, this could be a team capable of pulling off a few upsets. While they did suffer the aforementioned key losses, they also bring back several players who gained some valuable experience last season, starting with senior captain Owen Mitchell, who played out of the number two slot last season, but will move up to number one this season.
“Owen is a very quiet kid, but the kids all respect him as a leader,” Lynch said. “He was a league all-star as a freshman, and has been playing in the top four since then. His game is still improving, and this year he has taken on the role of being a leader and trying to recruit some players. He got a lot of golf in over the summer and will play number one for us. He is looking to lead by example.”
Fellow senior Patrick Stokes will play in the number two slot for the Wildcats and Lynch is looking for a big season from the returning veteran.
“He has been playing since freshman year, and his game has progressed every single year,” Lynch said. “We will look for him to do it again. He is a tried and true veteran. I have no concerns about his game.”
Junior Joe Galvin will push Stokes for playing time at the number two slot.
“Joe grew over the summer and added some muscle. He can really boom the ball. He is a very good player,” Lynch said.
Junior Bobby Cyr, who played in the number seven slot last season, will move up to number four this season, and Lynch says that the third year player is well deserving of the move up in the lineup.
“Bobby is a veteran as well and he will be a solid number four for us,” Lynch said. “He is another one who has improved each year for us.”
Sophomore Abigail Mitchell, Owen’s younger sister, will fill the number five slot for the Wildcats this season after seeing limited playing time last season.
“She has made some improvements from last season, and she has gotten stronger,” Lynch said. “She is the reigning Girls Junior Champion at Meadowbrook. She played mostly as an alternate last year, but she got some good experience. She likes to practice and she likes to practice with her brother, and she is improving all the time.”
Playing in the number six slot for the Wildcats will be freshman Nathan Carriere, who will be playing competitive golf for the first time.
“Nathan is a great kid, and he is learning the game,” Lynch said. “He is going right into the frying pan at the start of the season, but I let him know that all the kids on the team started as freshmen as well. He has been developing well over the past few weeks.”
Limited lineup or not, the Wildcats will face a tall task in competing in the Middlesex League, where their schedule is loaded with tough opponents.
“Everyone in the golf league is a very good team, so it will be hard to compete while being two players down,” Lynch said. “But we will do our best. This is a good group. They are staying positive and working hard. This is a very close group. Not that we haven’t been in the past, but this year especially so. I think they know it could be a tough year, and they are all in it together. They are encouraging each other and relying on each other.”
