WATERTOWN – One week after picking up a historic win over Middlesex League rival Melrose, the Wilmington High Football team had to put that victory behind them and set their sights on another league rival, this time heading out to Victory Field in Watertown last Friday night to take on a feisty Watertown squad determined to pick up a victory on their Senior Night.
As it turned out, however, it was the Wilmington seniors who ruled the night, as the Wildcats eldest players led them to a 35-14 victory over the Raiders.
With the win, the Wildcats improved to 3-2 on the season, and perhaps more importantly, though it is early, improved them to 2-0 in the Middlesex Freedom Division, giving them an early grip on first place in the league.
Senior quarterback Pedro Germano had a monster game for the Wildcats, throwing for 184 yards and three long touchdown passes, while also running for another score, while senior receiver Gavin Erickson hauled in two of the long passes.
Senior running back Marcello Misuraca, meanwhile, ran for 86 yards and also chipped in with a touchdown, while sophomore Mike Lawler caught Germano’s other long TD pass.
The game was not without its drama for the Wildcats, as they started off incredibly strong, going to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. Watertown fought back to close within 21-14 at the half before the Wildcats put together a dominant second half to put the game away and pick up their second straight league win.
If the Wildcats were experiencing any type of letdown after the big win over Melrose, it certainly didn’t show, as they got off to a terrific start. After shutting down Watertown on the opening possession of the game, the Wildcats wasted no time in taking control of the game. On their first play from scrimmage Germano hit a wide open Erickson, who was streaking down the middle of the field for an 85-yard touchdown pass. Erickson hauled in the pass in stride at around midfield and did the rest from there, racing untouched into the end zone with 7:37 left in the first quarter. The extra point failed, but the Wildcats were quickly on top 6-0.
Their second possession took a little bit longer, with the Wildcats this time needing six plays before Germano once again connected with Erickson, this time for 46 yards down the right sideline for a 14-0 lead after Misuraca ran in the two-point conversion with 56 seconds left in the first quarter.
As for the two early TD strikes, Wilmington coach Craig Turner said it was just a matter of the Wildcats taking what the Raiders were giving them.
“We have a lot of kids who can make plays. We are tough to get ready for, I think,” Turner said. ‘They kind of made a decision that they were going to man us up outside and try and stop the run. We kind of had a feeling that was going to be the case, so part of the plan was to take some shots with our kids on the outside.”
It was the running game that led to the Wildcats next score. After a fumble recovery at the Raiders 40-yard line early in the second quarter, Wilmington needed just four plays to extend their lead, capping off their drive with a two-yard run up the middle by Misuraca with 9:36 left in the half, making the score 21-0 after John Germano connected for the first of his three extra point kicks on the night.
It looked at that point like Wilmington was well on their way to a blowout victory, but a couple of shaky offensive possessions, which included a sack of Germano as well an intentional grounding penalty, stifled the Wildcats.
Watertown, meanwhile, seemed to find its groove behind the running of senior running back Mason Andrade, who scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes of the half, one from 23 yards out and another from 42 yards out with 52 seconds left, to bring the Raiders within 21-14 at the break.
Despite controlling play for much of the first half, the Wildcats suddenly found themselves locked into a one score game as they headed to the locker room.
The good news for Wilmington however, was that they were set to receive the second half kickoff, and they took full advantage of the opportunity. With Watertown seemingly holding all of the momentum, Wilmington turned to the ground game to open the second half, and did so to perfection, going on a 15-play, 67-yard drive that chewed up over nine and a half minutes, capped by a 15-yard bootleg run by Germano with 2:29 left in the third quarter to make it 28-14, converting three fourth downs on the drive. Misuraca did most of the damage on the drive, running for 37 yards, and catching one pass for seven more.
“We might have peeled some paint off the wall at halftime,” joked Turner. “I just thought we fell in love with trying to take shots down the field and not necessarily a lot of wide open underneath stuff that was there for us. We just kind of got out of our sorts, but we just told them at halftime that we were going to run the football and come out with an attitude, and come out running the football. That was a big time attitude drive to let these kids know we were going to establish the run and get back to playing the way we want to play.”
The Wildcats picked things up defensively as well, limiting Watertown to one first down and five yards of total offense in the entire second half, led by the efforts of, among others, senior defensive end Luke Murphy, senior defensive back Alfonso Gamble, junior linebacker Peter LeBlanc, senior defensive lineman Yvenson Jeanty, who had a quarterback sack, as well as Misuraca and Erickson, who had great nights on both sides of the ball
The Wildcats put the finishing touches on the win on the first play of the fourth quarter when Germano connected with Lawler for a 41-yard scoring strike to make it 35-14. After that, it was the ground game once again that put the game away, as the Wildcats took possession with 8:52 left in the game, and chewed up all but the final 30 seconds of game clock behind the power running of Misuraca.
With this one in their rearview mirror, and a 2-0 record in the league, Turner and the Wildcats know there is still plenty of work to be done, starting this Friday night when the host Middlesex Freedom Division rival Burlington (0-5) at Alumni Field for a 6:00 pm kickoff.
“It’s great to be 2-0. It’s a tough league,” Turner said. “I think our toughest ones are yet to come still. Stoneham and Wakefield are very good, and obviously we have Burlington next. I know they have been off to a tough start, but they have as much talent as anyone in the league, especially with their quarterback, so we just have to stay focused and keep going.
“We will take this week, and will be great to be back at home. We have had some great crowds, so it will be great to get these guys back out there and get that place rocking. We’ll be excited to get back to Wilmington.”
