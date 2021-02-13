WILMINGTON – This marks the 30th season for longtime Wilmington High School boys' hockey coach Steve Scanlon. In his previous 29 years, he has coached the program to two state championships, three state final games, 11 league titles and 23 state tournament appearances, winning 357 games before this season begun.
Over the previous 29 years, the program has prided itself on playing as a unit, playing in three zones, and most of all, using their legs and skating. On Saturday, and throughout various times this season, those ingredients have disappeared.
Facing a one-win Watertown team, the Wildcats gave up two goals in the first half and despite being outshot 39-24, the Red Raiders held on for the 2-0 victory in a Middlesex League Freedom Division contest held at the Ristuccia Arena.
The loss dropped Wilmington to 1-4-2 overall. The Wildcats have three games left on the regular season schedule as there is talk about a possible league playoff type format to extend the season an additional one or two games.
Wilmington was outshot 17-15 in the first half before holding a 24-7 advantage in the second half. That seems to be a recurring theme this season of playing one good half and one subpar half.
“It was a terrible first half. No work rate, no skating and we had plenty of (scoring) chances,” said Scanlon. “Then in the second half, it was better but we had missed opportunities after missed opportunities. We don't really have any snipers on the team, but we should have been able to tap a few of those chances in to get some goals.”
Watertown scored what proved to be the game winner seven minutes into the game as Daniel Tattrie took the puck away off a Wilmington turnover and from the right circle, one-timed a rocket wrist shot to the top inside corner.
Wilmington had several good bids after that, including Robert Courtney, who was sent in alone on a long stretch pass and he was stuffed down low by goalie Jared Nortan, who was fantastic making all 39 saves. After that stop, he made four more on a Wilmington power play.
With 2:04 left in the first half, the 'Cats were called for their own penalty and 33 seconds later, the Red Rauders took advantage, working the puck around beautifully on the man-advantage with Alec Banosian sliding home the insurance goal.
Wilmington had all kinds of chances to score in the second half but couldn't get one past Nortan. It started early with a 3-on-2 break with William Alworth sending a nice cross pass to his left to Tristan DiMeco who came in off the left post side and his shot was saved.
With under ten minutes left, Wilmington went on a 5-on-3 for 1:14 and put five more shots on net, but again Nortan turned them all away.
The 'Cats pulled goalie Sam Cedrone, who played well with 22 saves, with 54 seconds left but never really tested Nortan.
“The effort was better in the second half, but we continue to just play one half. If we work in both halves, we'd have better results,” said Scanlon.
Scanlon echoed the thoughts that Cedrone played well, making a number of solid saves, especially early on.
“He did play well. Sam played well and our goalies have kept us in every game.”
