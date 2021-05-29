Last week, we restarted a series of looking back at WHS Spring Athletic Teams which made deep state tournament runs. We started with the 1998 Baseball team and below is the 2001 Boys Tennis team. This story originally appeared in the June 6th, 2001 edition of the Town Crier.
LYNNFIELD — Not since the 1986 season when the Wilmington High School boys tennis team went to the Division 1 state tournament for the first time in program history and lost to Andover, has Mike Tammaro's squad gone deep into the state tournament.
All of that changed this past week. The Wildcats, a team that started the season off 1-5 and finished off winning 12-of-their-last-15 matches, beat both Tyngsboro and Manchester-By-The-Sea, by the same 3-2 scores, before being ousted by perennial powerhouse Lynnfield, 5-0, in the Division 2 North state sectional semi-finals played on Tuesday afternoon, ending the team's marvelous season.
“It was fun,” said Tammaro. “I was really happy to see the seniors have a nice successful season. How many times does a team from Wilmington go to the sectional semi-finals in boys tennis? Of the eight teams that were left in the quarterfinals, six of them came from the Cape Ann League, which shows just how strong the league is.
“The Wilmington kids shouldn't be talking about a 5-0 loss to Lynnfield. They should be talking about beating a league champion in the first round, and beating a league champion in Manchester in the second round, who they lost to earlier this season. I think (the Wilmington kids) certainly accomplished a lot.”
Indeed they did.
In a span of six days, the 'Cats had three matches. Last Thursday, they faced Commonwealth Athletic Conference champion Tyngsboro, a team that came into the match undefeated at 15-0, and were the No. 2 seed. Wilmington handed them a 3-2 loss.
“They were a lot like us,” said Tammaro. “Their first singles player was a very powerful one, but besides him, everyone else was on our level.”
Tim Riley, Wilmington's No. 1 singles player and a former Town Crier Male Athlete of the Year, went up against the powerful Rich Aseline and lost in two sets, 6-3 and 6-0. Rob Garrett was at second singles and he also lost to Mike McCann by scores of 6-4 and 6-2. That left Wilmington in the hole, but the last three matches the team was able to pull out three wins, putting them over the top for the victory.
Senior Dan Alosco kept his winning ways going when he beat Mark Lown, 6-1 and 6-1. Steve O'Dea and Chris Cunningham paired up as the first doubles team and they handed the duo of Jay Britt and Andrew Birkhead a tough three-set defeat, winning 1-6, 6-2 and 6-2.
Finally, the second doubles tandem of Sean Osgood and Derek Trueira, another former TC Male Athlete of the Year, won their match over Kurt Dolan and Glen Manzur, 7-5, 4-6 and 6-2.
“All the winners played well,” said Tammaro. “The doubles matches were really rewarding to see them win at the end (of the match). The pressure was on them and they came through beautifully.”
The first round victory over Tyngsboro allowed Wilmington to advance in the tournament and face Manchester-By-The-Sea, a team they lost 3-2 earlier this season. Wilmington traveled to Manchester on Monday afternoon and overturned the previous score with the same 3-2 result, this time in favor of the 'Cats.
The deciding factor came from the team of O'Dea and Cunningham. They had gone up against the duo of Luke Lombardi and Andrew Holden twice this season, in the regular season match and at the Cape Ann League Open and both times, the match to the Manchester's duo side. With a crucial point on the line, Wilmington's duo pulled off a two-set victory, 7-5 and 6-2.
“They played really well that day,” said Tammaro. “They've had a winning record all season but for them to come back and beat (Lombardi and Holden) in two sets after losing to them twice earlier in the season was great to see.”
As big as that point was, the ultimate deciding factor came on Garrett's match. With the teams tied at 2-2, his match was the last on the court and he pulled out an exciting three-set match victory, 7-5, 4-6 and 6-3 to preserve the team's victory.
Alosco also won, 7-6 and 6-2 for the third win. Riley gave a strong effort and lost 1-6 and 3-6, while Osgood and Trueira also fought hard losing 4-6 and 6-7.
The following day Wilmington was back on the road this time going to Lynnfield. During the regular season, Wilmington lost to Lynnfield, 4-1, as they continued to be a dynasty in the CAL. Prior to facing Wilmington, Lynnfield knocked off previously unbeaten Hamilton-Wenham.
“They were powerful in the regular season, but boy did they ever improve since then,” said Tammaro. “They were just too powerful for us/ We were respectable with them, but we didn't play as well as we could have. On the other hand, they are better now than ever.”
O'Dea and Cunningham were the lone Wilmington players to force a third set, as they won the second 6-4, which came inbetween 3-6 and 1-6 defeats. Riley (2-6, 3-6), Garrett (2-6, 1-6), Alosco (6-7, 2-6) and Osgood/Trueira (6-7, 1-6) were also defeated.
