WILMINGTON – The cancellation the 2020 Spring season due to COVID-19 affected different teams in different ways. While it was obviously a major disappointment for every team regardless of their specific situation, the cancellation caused some teams to miss out on more successful seasons that others.
One of those teams that likely missed out on a potentially great season was the Wilmington High Boys Lacrosse team.
Coming off a 5-11 record in 2019, but having shown great improvement down the stretch of that 2019 season, the Wildcats had several key seniors set to return to their lineup for the 2020 season.
Led by stars like midfielder Christian Robarge and attack Zach Kincaid among others, and under the direction of an enthusiastic new coach in Jeff Keefe, the Wildcats looked like they had a very realistic shot at earning a state tournament berth.
The Wildcats never got that chance of course, but they are putting that missed opportunity behind them as they prepare for what they hope will be an equally successful 2021 season, with a less experienced, but equally or perhaps even more enthusiastic group of players who couldn’t wait to hit the field last Monday for the first day of practice after missing out on last season.
“Monday was like Christmas morning for us,” Keefe said. “The kids were just really excited to be out there and be able to play. It is the start of something that we wanted last year and missed out on, and the kids are really excited and ready to go.”
While the enthusiasm is off the charts for the Wildcats, Keefe acknowledges that there is plenty of work to done before they are a tournament team this season. But it is work that he and the players are very looking forward to.
“You will always need to practice technique at the start of any season, and this year is no different,” Keefe said. “Nobody is where they want to be right now, but with every day they come to practice and keep working, they will make up for that. With the work we are putting in, we hope to be playing at a high level very soon.”
Leading the way to help get the Wildcats to that high level will be their senior captains Shane Roberts and Patrick Xavier, along with junior captains Luke Murphy and Gavin Erickson. All four players are coming off excellent seasons in 2019, when Roberts an attack, Xavier, a defender, were sophomores and Erickson, a midfielder, and Murphy, a long stick middle, were just freshman.
Keefe is looking for more of the same from the group this season, both on and off the field.
“They have on field talent that shows a good representation of how we want to play the game. They have picked up on a lot of what we want to do, both strategically, as well as what we want to do as a team, attitude wise” Keefe said. “We want high energy skill guys to build our team offense and these guys fit that bill. They have also been great with the younger players and are providing great leadership so far.”
Another key for the Wildcats will be junior goalie John Rhind. Rhind takes over in net for veteran goalie Ryan Murphy, who was a two-year starter before graduating in 2019. Murphy leaves some big shoes to fill, but Keefe is confident that Rhind is ready to step in, whether it be in goal or any place else on the field.
“We could have put him anywhere. He is a very skilled player,” Keefe said of Rhind. “But we feel like he helps us most in net. He is big in stature, and he’s got quick hands. He gives us a good foundation to start our defense.”
With the shortened preseason and many inexperienced players on the roster, Keefe and assistant coach Craig Turner were still working out the lineup when Keefe spoke to the Town Crier, but two of the young players that Keefe knows they will be counting on are sophomore attack Nathan Alberti and freshman midfielder Michael Lawler.
“They are both guys that we will be looking at to help us both this season and in the future,” Keefe said.
Other players who will be looking to make their mark with the Wildcats include senior Matthew Pendenza, juniors Tristan DiMeco, Alfonso Gambale, Nickolas Giniotos, Keegan Gray, Jack Malloy and Jack Rooney, along with sophomores James Caples, Michael Daniels and Owen White, and freshmen Robert Cyr, Bruce Green Audette and Charles Rooney.
When figuring out how to best maximize the talent on his roster, Keefe is very happy that he has Turner alongside as his assistant coach. Turner, the Wildcats head varsity football coach, has helped make Keefe’s transition into the head coaching role much easier.
“Craig had no break at all after football season, but he has been a great help to me and to the team,” Keefe said. “He is great working with the guys, keeping the morale up and getting so many players to come out for the team. We both can’t wait to get the season started.”
When that season does start, the Keefe is hoping that his team can have a winning season against a schedule that is exclusively made up of Middlesex League Freedom Division opponents, but he knows it will not be easy.
“You can only play the games they put on the schedule,” Keefe said. “We don’t want to look too far down the road, but we have some talented players who can do well this season. We hope to learn more about what they can do, and hopefully we will surprise some people. We are hoping to play well, and if playing well results in us getting into the tournament, then that would be great.”
