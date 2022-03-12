FITCHBURG/WILMINGTON – It's one thing to dream of being a part of a state championship team and there's another thing of actually going out and doing it. Despite a number of obstacles and challenges that stood in their way, the Wilmington Bantam-1 Youth Hockey team came away with the seventh state championship title in WYH history back on the weekend of February 27th with a 5-2 win over Barnstable.
“These kids really worked hard all year. They set their goals. They were on a mission and there was nothing stopping them,” said coach Ray Mercuri. “Throughout the season there were obstacles and hiccups with game changes and not knowing when we were going to play the playdown or state tournament games. Anything that was thrown at these kids, they reacted and clawed back just like Wildcats do. They clawed back at every obstacle that came in front of them.”
The mission for the state title started around this time last year. After tryouts were held, Mercuri knew that he had a strong nucleus of players (mostly eighth graders, but several seventh and ninth graders), so he wanted the group to gel together. In order to do that, he put them into a spring season, where they finished 10-0 in the regular season and followed that up with two playoff wins before falling in the finals.
After that season was completed, the team then got back together in September when the normal season began. Wilmington had great success during the regular season and it was thought that the District Playdowns would be held in November, but mishaps with scheduling, pushed it back to January. In that series, Wilmington beat a real tough Tewksbury team in dramatic fashion, 5-3 and the team thought they clinched a spot in the six-team state tournament.
“As it turned out, two weeks later, we had to play another game after we thought we were already in the state tournament,” said Mercuri. “We ended up playing Somerville at 6 o'clock on a Saturday morning out in Everett on a freezing cold day. We beat them 9-1 and that officially put us into the state tournament.”
In that win, Nathan Caples and Cameron Kelley led the offensive attack. Caples had five assists and Kelley finished with three goals and one assist. Ryan Archer and Shawn Tierney added two goals each, Ben Gibbons and Michael Spitz had a goal and an assist each, and Camden Gray and Colin Allard had one assist each.
That win put Wilmington into the state tournament. It featured six teams, three in one tier and three in another tier. The top tier consisted of South Boston, Barnstable and Amherst and the bottom tier had Wilmington, Triton and the Co-Op team of Sudbury/Maynard/Stow. Each division had to face the three teams in the other division and the top team from each would square off in the final.
In the first game, Wilmington defeated South Boston, 3-2, in overtime thanks to a winning goal by Kelley, his second of the game. Brady Cabral scored the other, while Matt O'Brien and Gibbons had two helpers each and Caples and Spitz had one each.
The two teams were even in the shot department at 21 and goaltender Tyler Marinho was stellar in net with 19 saves, while defensemen Cam Saija and Nolan Gouthro had strong games.
In the second game, Wilmington faced a real tough Barnstable team.
“They were a really good defensive team. They were physical, they closed the gaps on us and they were very quick,” said Mercuri. “Our team is good with passing and moving the puck. Barnstable really shut us down, however, we still outshot them, 56-33, and we ended up losing 5-2 and that was mainly because their goalie just stood on his head and we just couldn't put anything by him. As good of a team as they were, they really pressured the man with the puck.”
Kelley and Jake Arsenault had the goals in that loss, while, Allard and David Andreason had one assist each.
Now with a 1-1 record, two things needed to happen in round three: South Boston had to beat Triton; and Wilmington had to beat Amherst.
“South Boston was up 2-1 with six minutes to go and Triton tied it up. All of my kids were fully dressed and up against the glass, because this game dictated whether we had a shot at the finals,” said Mercuri. “As it turned out, South Boston scored the game winning goal with about (90) seconds left and our kids went nuts, knowing they had a shot to get to the final. All we had to do was win our game against Amherst and we would be in the final. We beat them 7-1.”
In that victory, Spitz had a big game with two goals and two assists, Kelley had a goal and three assists, Caples, Gibbon and O'Brien had single goals, and Gray and Cabral had one assist each. Also playing well included forwards Luke Cushing and Tierney.
“Shawn Tierney had been out with a broken hand. He played in our game (against Amherst). He got about four or five shifts, had some good shots on net and he ended up getting the Player of the Game,” said Mercuri.
Emrick O'Brien was also a part of the team's regular season success and was a strong supporter of the team during the tournament.
The dominating win over Amherst put the 'Cats into the championship in a rematch the following morning with Barnstable.
“We get to the rink and the kids had so much energy. You could just sense and feel the desire from these kids. From the start of the season, they set their goals that they were going to win this state title,” said Mercuri.
Before the puck dropped, Mercuri and his assistants including David Crowley, Rich Hayden, Bob Dodge and Jared Cabral, thought of a different plan of attack.
“Knowing that we outshot these guys 56-33 the first time we played Barnstable, we had a different game plan for this one. We moved one of our forwards Nathan Caples to defense and we moved Camden Gray from defense to forward,” said Mercuri. “Our game plan was to pressure the guy with the puck, get to the net because we didn't get to it enough in the first game. We thought the only way we could score in this game is if we could get backdoor goals. As it turned out, we did get three backdoor goals to win it. It was a pretty exciting moment.”
Kelley had four of the goals giving him 11 in the five games (counting Somerville). Archer scored the other one coming in the second period, while he added two assists. Allard and Cabral had one assist each. Marinho was sharp as ever in the net, turning away 22-of-24 shots. In the four state tournament games, he faced 85 shots and saved 75. Overall in the five games, Wilmington outscored its opponents 17-10.
“The main part of our team chemistry was the strength of our defense that gave our offense enough firepower, where we kept the puck in the offensive zone for so long,” said Mercuri. “These kids could really move the puck around. There was a lot of open ice skating. We kept the puck in the offensive zone for long periods of time and that enabled our forwards to get a lot of scoring opportunities which in the end result, was the biggest part to us winning.
“This team is probably the most talented team I have ever seen come out of Wilmington Youth Hockey. These kids are really, really talented, they are all unselfish and they are all great teammates to one another.”
The members of the team include: Shawn Tierney, Ryan Archer, Matthew O'Brien, Jake Arsenault, Cameron Kelley, Camden Gray, Colin Allard, Nolan Gouthro, Luke Cushing, Nathan Caples, Cam Saija, Michael Spitz, David Andreason, Brady Cabral, Ben Gibbons, Emrick O'Brien and Tyler Marinho.
