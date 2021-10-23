TEWKSBURY - The Wilmington High girls' soccer team has struggled this season while trying to accomplish two things on a consistent basis: scoring goals and winning games.
The Wildcats used their Senior Night to perhaps solve both issues, getting a pair of late goals from seniors Olivia Spizuoco and Alyssa Granara to stun Woburn, 2-1, Wednesday at Alumni Field, after the Tanners had been ahead most of the game.
Woburn had a breakaway between the two Wilmington goals and had other opportunities even after the go-ahead goal, but the Wildcats managed to hold on for this important win.
"They have been playing hard the entire season and finally their hard work has paid off," said Wilmington High coach Sue Hendee, whose team improved to 2-5-5 with the decision. "We really encouraged them to shoot on this keeper and it just took a couple of shots to take advantage of it. They were good shots, for sure."
"It's been our M.O. all season long; we can't close out games," said Woburn coach Jenna DeSantis, whose team had just ended a six-game losing streak in its previous match, and now had lost seven of eight games. "I'm not sure what it is but we are in a do-or-die situation right now. The opportunities have been there, we are getting multiple shots on net, we are getting plenty of corner kicks, but in the last ten minutes something falls through the cracks, we let the game slip out of our hands."
The Tanners came out playing their game, and it took only six minutes for them to cash in, with junior Cyndea Labissiere taking a pass from Emma Patrissi and speeding past the Wilmington defense before depositing a shot into the net.
"We switched fields across the attacking third," said DeSantis. "Emma found a nice hole, Cyndea made a great run, got behind the defense, and made a beautiful finish to the panel."
Woburn kept working hard and getting their chances, including another Labissiere breakaway, late in the half, but this time goalie Ashley Mercier snared the shot which was headed towards the left side of the net.
Trailing in games is nothing new in this particular season, but the Wildcats were into the action and ready to pounce when they could get the chances.
"We've lost so many 1-0 games that it wasn't anything new," said Hendee. "So they're kind of used to being in that position and they understand that you don't give up. It can come down to the last couple minutes and they proved that tonight."
There were not too many chances over the first 20 minutes of the second half, not until Woburn got a corner kick with 21 minutes left. Hannah Surrette took the kick from the left side and put it right out front. Freshman Sydney Metivier headed the ball on target, but Mercier was in perfect position to make the save.
Wilmington took a time out with 9:05 left in the game, and whatever magic words Hendee offered, they seemed to work.
On the first goal, Granara sent a through ball from the right side that Spizouco was able to run on to in the middle of the field. Spizouco used her speed to get a step on her defender as she approached the box on the left side, and she put a great shot past Woburn goalie Nicole McNaughton and inside the right post to tie the game at 1-1, with 5:50 left.
Not long after the ensuing kickoff, Labissiere received a through ball, heading up the middle of the field, and she again sped past the defense for a breakaway. Mercier came off her line at just the right time to cut down the angle and deny Labissiere from giving the Tanners the lead right back.
Back down the other end of the field, Granara took a lead pass from Spizouco and let go with a shot from 30 yards out on the right side. The shot found the smallest of openings, beyond McNaughton's reach, and went inside the left post to give the Wildcats their first lead, 2-1, with three minutes remaining.
Woburn tried but could not get another goal, making it one more really tough loss for the Tanners to take.
"It can work both ways," said Hendee, regarding Senior Night. "It can be emotional in a distracting way, but they stayed focused, so that was not a problem, and I'm really proud of the girls on the sideline for cheering them on."
Other players of note, in addition to Mercier in goal, were senior Sofia Barletta on defense and junior Jessica Collins in the midfield.
"The league is being all over the place as far as teams knocking each other off, and unexpected scores," said Hendee. "It's been an interesting year for sure."
On Monday, Wilmington was defeated by Burlington, 2-0, to fall to 2-6-5 on the season.
BOYS SOCCER
The WHS Boys team were defeated by Woburn (3-0) and Wakefield (4-0) before coming back and playing a great game, ending in a 1-1 tie with Burlington on Monday night.
“It was a strong performance for our team,” said head coach Steve Scanlon. ”We opened scoring in the second minute with a 22-yard blast to the top of the net by Anay Ghandi, with the assist to Ryan Willson.
“A handball penalty kick against us, tied the score in the fifth minute. We carried play for much of the second half and almost scored several times.”
Scanlon added that keeper Liam Dwyer made five saves in net, while he thought Dillon McGrath, Ben Marvin, Remy Elliot and Willie Stuart, all had strong games.
Wilmington faced Wakefield again on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will go to Stoneham on Friday, before coming home on Tuesday night to face Watertown.
“We are hoping to finish the season strong, usually young teams start to mature in the second half of the season,” said Scanlon. “We are seeing some of that in recent games. The biggest hurdle for us is to get some timely scoring. We are creating chances, but need to be better around the opponets 18 (yard) box. We have played some of the better teams tough, which is a good sign.”
Jamie Pote contributed to this report.
