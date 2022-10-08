WILMINGTON – When they were younger as kids, they recalled a time when they were throwing golf balls at one another until their father put a stop to it.
Now years later, Owen and Abigail Mitchell just completed their second season together as teammates for the Wilmington High School co-ed golf team.
And if you ask head coach Steve Lynch, the brother-and-sister/senior and sophomore duo, weren’t chucking their three-wood clubs at one another, instead they were really close teammates.
“They are very comfortable together as teammates. Sometimes you know that big brother doesn’t want little sister around. We’ve all been through that if you have brothers and sisters. In this case, there’s been no problems,” said Lynch. “They come into (practice and matches) together, they commute with other players as well and Abigail is part of the gang. The two of them have a great relationship. It’s a healthy relationship and it looks like they love each other. They encourage each other.
“In practice I put them together because they help each other, they support each other and they know the sport. That’s what we need to get this program back on its feet. We need kids that don’t want to play golf just to play golf. We want kids who want to play golf, to improve and they embrace the game and love the game. We haven’t had that in a while. We’re starting to get it a little bit but they are two real good examples of that. Owen and Abigail demonstrate that they are working on their game constantly, so we’re hoping that gets contagious.”
Certainly the wins have not come for the program in quite some time, but when it comes to the Mitchell's, they can both play the game.
Starting with Owen, he made an immediate impact as a freshman. He not only was in the starting line-up, but he played at the No. 4 spot for most of the season before being bumped up to No. 3 in the last few matches. When the season was over, he earned the Team MVP award and also was recognized as a Middlesex League All-Star.
“That was really cool but I haven't been able to live up to that (since),” said Owen with a laugh.
After that freshman year, he kept moving up the team's dept chart, including to the top spot this season. If you know anything about high school golf and the Middlesex League, you know that playing at the No. 1 spot is like going up against (the old) Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson.
“Owen is playing at the number one spot this year and playing against the other number one guys in the league,” said Lynch. “It's so hard in golf to have your record reflect how you play. You're playing the number one kid (every match). Case in point, the number one kid from Winchester is the Club Champion over at Winchester Country Club and he shoots like a 67 (for 18 holes) in a championship match over there.”
While Owen joked that he hasn't played as well since his freshman year, Lynch knows that's not true.
“Owen came out as a freshman and really lit the league, and certainly the team on fire because he was voted a league all-star. He then had some sophomore growing pains and it wasn't as productive as a season,” said Lynch. “Of course, in golf, the higher you play up, in terms of one, two, three and four (spots), you're playing pretty good competition from the other teams. So Owen, because of the line-up, always played someone of equal or better skill and wasn't as successful during his sophomore year. His junior and senior years, he has come back to form.”
Getting back to that form includes his lowest score of the season, a plus-2, 38. His short game is his strength. He recalled using a seven-iron from 160 yards out and his shot landing one foot away from the pin. He said shots like that have helped him earn about a half-dozen birdies this year, but it also helps him play a little catch-up.
“I can drive it about 230 yards or so,” he said. “Most of the kids that I play against can drive it around 250 to 270 (yards) and sometimes even 280. If I'm playing from that far behind, I have to make it up somehow, so I got to get some good iron shots and then hopefully make some good putts.”
That part of the game, putting, is one area that Abigail seems to have the most confidence in. She knows that her driving needs work, between her stance and footwork, as well as distance. That being said, her overall short game makes up for that.
“I don't drive the ball crazy far. I hit as far as I can. The (women's) tees being closer a bit helps, but I can probably hit it 180 or 190 (yards),” said Abigail while noting that her lowest score on the season was a six-over par, 44. “I'm working a lot on my form right now, and not really on my power.
“My putting is where I get most of my points. I have learned that when it comes to playing against kids who play the five spot, they usually can drive the ball really far but they aren't great at putting. I try to catch some points there with better putting.”
For Abigail, she has come so far in such a short time with her game. She said that Owen played in a lot of junior tournaments when he was younger, and she only started to take the sport seriously two summers ago. She admitted that she didn't play as much as she should have over this past summer, but despite that she's holding her own playing against mostly boys in one of the toughest public school leagues in the state.
“Abigail was mostly an alternate for us last year as a freshman. Similar to Owen, she's working on her game constantly and I can see it,” said Lynch. “She's always giving herself a little private lesson before many of her shots. Unlike Owen, she was quiet last year, but her level of play this year has given her a (higher) level of confidence.
“I've always told the kids in golf especially there's a big difference between confidence and cockiness. I don't want anyone being cocky. Her skill level has gotten a lot better this year which has helped her become more confident as a player and as a result of that, her personality has become more alive in terms of her talking and interaction.
“Last year she was much more reserved and it has to be tough because she's the only girl on an all guys team. It's got to be tough for someone like that to display their personality, but kids love playing with her. Sometimes I paired her up with her brother because I thought she might be more comfortable. Right now I can pair her with anybody and she's very comfortable with that and it's showing. She's playing our number five spot all year and she's going to be someone on our team next year that's going to be relied upon.”
In the history of the WHS Golf program, Abigail is just the third female, following Aubrey Ungvarsky, who had a tremendous career and went on to play at the University of Hartford, and then last year's captain Rhiannon Dyment. Abigail admits that she gets more nervous being matched up against another female, compared to any of the boys in the league.
“It's just different because I'm so used to playing against guys,” she said. “You do have your advantage with the tees but I don't think that really matters. There's not a ton of girls in (high school) golf and almost every girl that I have played against is really good. I'm glad to be a part of (the program and follow Ungvarsky and Dyment). I'm hoping that there will be more girls in the future, but I don't see any coming in anytime soon.”
Come next year, Abigail will most likely be the only female on the team once again. Lynch told her that if she continues on the path that she's on now, she may become the program's second female captain, following Dyment. In either case next year's team does need a captain, since Abigail's older brother will be taking his clubs with him, and leaving the 'C' for someone else.
“Owen was elected captain and he's a very stoic guy,” said Lynch. “The kids respect him because of his skill level primarily and secondly because he's a great kid. He's not someone who is going to get in your face and scream at you. I don't think we see that in golf anyway, but he's a quiet leader.
“He is always working on his game. He always comes to me after practice and tells me what he did well and he spends most of his time on what he didn't do well and what he needed to work on. It's always a good sign from a golfer when you recognize that you're deficient in this area a little bit and I need to work on that. He does that constantly and is always working on his game.”
Owen said that his plan is to continue to play golf whether in college or just as a recreational sport, like the rest of us.
That's a good plan, and a much better than the one of throwing golf balls at his younger sister.
