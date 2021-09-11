WILMINGTON – Back in the midway point of the 2018 season, Wilmington High School Field Hockey coach Leanne Ebert needed a little more scoring punch from her forward line, so she decided to pull up a JV player named Rita Roche.
"And she's been a scoring machine for us ever since," cracked the coach.
The number of goals Roche has scored over the past 2.5 years is not known, but it's been a lot. She's one of those athletes, who not only has terrific skills and athleticism, but has the knack for going to the net, for finding the ball, for pouncing on rebounds and more importantly, never giving up on a play.
“(Her scoring production) was a pleasant surprise when we pulled her up,” said Ebert. “She's always been one of the people that we look to and go to and depend on. I can honestly say that she never quits, never quits on the field. She's always giving it her all and she is so coachable. If you give her constructive comments, she accepts them and tries her best to put them in play and to change that. She wants to do what's best for the team. S
“She's just a great kid and from what I can see the rest of the girls just really appreciate and respect her especially since the captains are voted on by their peers.”
Roche has that 'go all out, 24/7 attitude' all of the time in sports, especially in basketball where she's been either a reserve or starting player each of the past three seasons. She's a gamer, who never stops diving on the floor, coming up with steals and playing great defense. She said that she's always been that way.
“Growing up I have always played sports. Just whenever I get in there, I just give it my all and do what I can,” she said. “I had always played soccer all the way through middle school and the travel leagues, but then my freshman year, I decided to switch and play field hockey. I knew about the sport, not a lot at first with the positions and those things but the coaches really helped me learn all of that stuff.”
After coming on strong during the second half of her freshman season, Roche was one of the top scorers on the team during her sophomore year as the team missed out on the playoffs by a point. Last year the team finished 4-4 in the strange, abbreviated COVID season.
“Last year was really different with just the 7-on-7 (format),” she said. “You had to do more (on the field). The flow of the season just kept getting messed up so it was really hard to keep a constant steady momentum to the season, so that was kind of a set back. All of us just made the most of what we had and just played whenever we were given the chance.”
This year the team returns just a handful of players with varsity experience, including Roche.
“We have a lot of returning people and we can be pretty strong. We have a strong senior class and then we also have two juniors so I really think that we can work together as a close team. If we can really work together, put it all out there, we can go far (this season),” she said.
With half of the team inexperienced, Roche was asked if there's more pressure on her to score even more or if it her focus is just on finding the back of the net.
“My focus is to do what's best for the team. If I need to give the ball to someone else, I'll give it to someone else. I just want to make the most of it when I have the ball, whatever is the best option for the team,” she said.
Roche mentioned that she made the switch from soccer to field hockey, but you wouldn't know it because her stickwork is pretty impressive. She said that she's had a lot of practice.
“I remember going into freshman year just coming down to the field on my own and just practice (my stickwork) and then going into sophomore year I did the same thing but with some friends.”
Rita comes from an athletic family. Her dad grew up in Arlington and played basketball and “was always my coach growing up so he's always been there for me, always giving me pointers and helped me a lot.” She has three older sisters, Jessica, Rose and Jill, the latter who was a three-sport athlete at WHS a few years ago.
“I learned a lot from my sisters. Our family is really involved with sports. I just learned so much from them and we were always so competitive. We are really close. I feel like the older we have gotten, the closer we have become,” she said.
