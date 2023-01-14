WILMINGTON– As a sophomore in high school, many athletes would be more than content with making their desired sport’s varsity roster. High school sports are competitive, especially at the varsity level, and can be challenging to break into right away.
Eva Boudreau is not only excelling as one of the most consistent and relied on performers on the Wilmington High School girls varsity basketball team, she made the team as a freshman, putting up impressive numbers her rookie season.
Boudreau, one of three captains on the hoop team, is far from content in her current position. In fact, she’s most likely not even content with her 25 point, ten rebound performance in the team’s Friday night triumph over Stoneham.
“We went into the game wicked excited,” said Boudreau after the game. “We were all definitely hyped up. We knew it was going to be a good game and we were going to have to battle to get the win.”
Boudreau and the rest of her squad did in fact battle, fighting off a second half effort from Stoneham to secure the win. Coming into the matchup, Boudreau and her teammates made sure to get some extra shots up prior to tip-off.
“We came early to shoot. Our shooting definitely paid off, we did really good outside and good on our drives and foul shots,” said Boudreau.
For Boudreau, that early shooting paid dividends. In the second half, she scored 18 points including two of her three total three-pointers.
Putting in the extra work is something the sophomore has grown accustomed to, stemming from the support of the basketball history in her family.
Her Dad, Tim Boudreau, is a 1,000 point scorer at Tewksbury High School, while her aunt (Sarah) is also a former TMHS standout who went on to play college hoops at Westfield.
“My Dad played at Tewksbury High, he scored (over) a thousand points,” said Boudreau. “He’s always been motivating me and so was my mom. My aunt and grampy (Jim Boudreau) have also (helped me) because they’re wicked into sports and I’m always getting help and getting tips. I’m definitely really confident when I go into games because of them. They help me so much.”
When it comes to free throw shooting, Boudreau’s parents found a fun way to get some extra reps in when they found a local free throw competition.
“They saw this foul shooting competition online and the first year I did it me and my Dad always were shooting outside before it,” recalled Boudreau. “The first year I did it, I won. And then I went to states and then nationals.”
The competition started off on the local level, where participants would advance to the state and national level. Without even realizing it, the fun nature of the challenge had Boudreau constantly practicing the art of the free throw.
“It’s definitely helped my free throws,” admitted Boudreau. “I’ve progressed a lot with foul shots before coming into high school. I’ve practiced so much with it.”
The out of season practice didn’t end there — ever since she was in third grade, Boudreau has played AAU basketball all year round.
“All my friends went to Mass Elite so I went with them in third grade and I’ve had the same coach since then and he’s definitely been a big help,” said Boudreau. “He’s always there for me, he’s always helping me out and my teammates too. We’ve been together since like fifth grade so we have such good team chemistry.”
Playing competitive basketball all year round has pushed Boudreau to elevate her game, which translates on the floor during high school season.
“You definitely get more practice in and you play a lot of competitive teams,” said Boudreau. “Sometimes we’ll play up and we can still compete really good. We’ll win a lot of games and we’ll travel to different states which is better competition. So I definitely get a lot more practice and skills by doing AAU.”
Boudreau has worked hard to become the player she is today, but knows herself and her team has a lot of work to do to accomplish their goals.
“It was definitely a tough start,” Boudreau said of the team’s 0-3 opening. “We knew we had tough teams at the beginning of the season. I feel like we could have battled more, but getting those games over with and knowing that we can play them again, we’ll be more prepared the next time we go to play them.”
Boudreau is not even at the halfway marker of her high school career, and wants to make a mark by the time she has to hang them up at Wilmington.
“A personal goal I want to try and achieve is to get a thousand points,” said Boudreau. “A team goal is to make playoffs, win games, have fun with my team, meet new friends, maybe even win the state championship. We definitely have to keep progressing if we want it to work but I know we can get it if we put the work in.”
When head coach Chris Frissore was asked about the talented sophomore, it’s no surprise he immediately pointed to what Boudreau does best — work.
“She’s a sophomore and the thing is, she puts in the work,” said Frissore. “She’s always asking when’s the gym open, can I get in before the game.”
Even though this is Frissore’s first season at the helm of head coach, he has seen Boudreau grinding for quite some time.
“Since she was a little kid, I can remember when I was coaching the freshman boys, her coming in to our practice with her Dad shooting,” recalled Frissore. “You can see that she loves the game. She always wants to get better.”
Given her talent, work ethic, and determination, Frissore has no doubt in his mind that Boudreau can achieve her goal of the 1,000 point milestone down the line as a senior.
“I do think she can do that,” said Frissore. “She scored a lot last year and she’s going to keep getting better and better. There was one shot where she shot it like right away, and there was quick release and it went in. Stuff like that is only going to get better and better. She puts the work in.”
Frissore also noticed that Boudreau isn’t just out-doing herself on the court, she is stepping up as a real leader for his squad as a sophomore.
“She’s not the most boisterous girl but she really leads by example,” said Frissore. “If someone is going to ask me ‘coach we aren’t sure about practice time’ and she’s going to be the one to make sure everyone knows and stuff like that. It just shows how much she cares.”
