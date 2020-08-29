LYNN/WILMINGTON – Fifteen games into his sophomore season, Danny Gracia and the rest of his Franklin Pierce University teammates saw their season come to a close because of COVID-19.
After months of sitting on the couch, he was able to get back out on the field this past summer, as a relief pitcher for the Northshore Navigators, who play home games at Fraser Field in Lynn out of the Futures College Baseball League.
It took a while before Gracia saw some action, and for the most part, he did well.
"He was out of the bullpen and pitched some good innings for us," said Navigators' coach Bob Macaluso. "He has a good change-up. Most recently he had a couple of good outings for us in the last week or two and then he shut it down which is unfortunate as I was really hoping he would finish up strong with us and I thought he could have. Overall, he was pretty good. He got better as the summer went on and just the last few weeks he had some of his better outings."
After last weekend's games, the Navigators had a 17-19 record with two games remaining on Tuesday and Wednesday night. Gracia didn't attend those games as he was back at Franklin Pierce on Tuesday morning, but even without school, he probably wouldn't have played anyway.
"His arm was a little sore, but before that he was pitching better and we had about five games left at the time, so I was hoping to be able to start him in one of them," said Macaluso. "He was good but not great. During this summer, he probably wanted to get a few more appearances, but he got pretty strong towards the end."
Gracia was asked about his pitching arm.
"I have something going on with my hand," he said. "I don't think it's anything serious but I'm getting it looked at (last Wednesday). During my last outing and in one of the last pitches I threw, I heard kind of like a pop from the palm of my hand and when I threw the pitch, my hand tingled. I don't think it's anything and I should be fine, but going to get it checked anyway."
That appearance is one he wants to forget, not just for the possible injury, but the results as well.
"Everything went well except for my last appearance. It stunk. I ended up letting up three runs and that shouldn't have happened. If those didn't happen, I would have ended the season with an 0.70 ERA," he said.
For the Navigators, he threw 11.1 innings, giving up just seven hits, but he walked six and struck out 11.
"Definitely shaking off rust from not playing (had something to do with walking six guys). Normally I don't walk too many guys and give up more hits, but the hits were down," he said.
Throughout his seven relief appearances, it seemed like Gracia's change-up was his best and most effective pitch.
"He started to throw his change-up more to left-handed hitters and he was getting them out," said Macaluso. "His change-up to me was his best pitch. He did a nice job with that change-up and needs to keep throwing it. We played Nashua a lot and they have a lot of left-handed hitters and he was throwing the change-up a lot and was getting them out."
Added Gracia, "The change-up is a really big feel pitch. I went from not throwing a ton of change-ups and not competing at all, to get a few appearances under my belt and basically smooth sailing from there. It's definitely my best pitch but it takes time, especially if you aren't throwing a lot, or consistently."
While that last appearance didn't go so well, Gracia said he enjoyed his time with the Navigators.
"It was good playing for them and it was just great to be able to get back out on the field and play baseball instead of just sitting down for four months or whatever it was," he said. "The competition was great. There's not a lot of summer leagues that played during the summer, so this year it was the Futures League talent, plus some really high end talent of kids who came from other leagues."
Now back at school, he said he'll have some activities on his own, but there won't be any group activities with the team until the season starts in 2021 when he repeats his sophomore year of eligibility. When the season was canceled, he was 2-1 with one save and a 3.46 ERA, which came after a freshman season with a 1-4 record and three saves, which included 54.1 innings, striking out 42 and posting a 4.31 ERA.
"Summer ball is definitely competitive, but it's more of a relaxed environment, but the college season is just a different animal," said Gracia. "I can't wait to get back to that. The speed of the game is so different in college than high school. Everyone throws a lot harder (in college) and guys are stronger and stuff like that. But overall talent is much better. Each team you face in high school usually has one or two guys in the line-up who are studs and the rest of the line-up wouldn't be as difficult, but in college you get at least seven guys in a line-up who are legit hitters."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.