BELMONT – The Wilmington High School boys' hockey team opened the 2019-'20 season on Saturday with a 4-2 victory over Belmont, in a cross-over contest with the club from the Middlesex League Liberty Division. While the win was nice, there were certainly a lot of peaks and valleys to get the two points.
"We did enough to win so we'll take it," said head coach Steve Scanlon, who won his 349th game since starting out behind the bench during the 1991-'92 season.
Just 48 seconds into the game and season, the 'Cats gave up a goal and trailed immediately to the Marauders. Wilmington tied it up before the end of the first as junior defenseman Matt Pendenza scored on the power play with assists going to Matt Crowley and Christian Robarge. Wilmington held the shot advantage at 11-10.
In the second period, the 'Cats up went 2-1 as Peter Kourkoutas scored a nice goal with a helper going to Joe Hill, but Belmont tied it back up and the score was 2-2 after two. In this period, the 'Cats were outshot 20-5.
"When we go the lead, we stopped skating and stopped moving our feet and that resulted in a lot of turnovers and odd man opportunities (for Belmont)," said Scanlon. "We had the lead and we thought we were all set."
Tied 2-2 after two, Wilmington came out and played really well in the third, scoring two goals with Hill getting the game winner on a feed from Pendenza and then Hill go the empty-netter with assists going to Crowley and Robarge once again.
"The third period we played much better and outshot them 9-5," said Scanlon.
Wilmington senior goalie Anthony Cuozzo made 33 saves in the net to record the win.
"I was concerned with the amount of rebounds he gave up, but not with his play in general and he played real well," said Scanlon. "In that second period, he was making save after save."
Hill ended the night with two goals and one assist, Crowley and Robarge had two assists each and Peter Kourkoutas and Pendenza had single goals.
