WILMINGTON – No hiding from it, last year's hockey season was certainly rough. First of all, it was the COVID-19 season, so an abbreviated schedule, wearing masks, no post-season and no spectators were not ideal situations. On top of that from the Wilmington perspective, the 'Cats finished 1-7-3 and were outscored 35-20 on the season.
Many of the players from last year's team have graduated, leaving this year's team with 12 new varsity players. Already playing in arguably the most difficult public league in the state, certainly Wilmington will have its work cut out for them as the season got underway Wednesday night against Reading in the season and home opener with results not known as of presstime.
Head coach Steve Scanlon — entering his 32nd season as head coach, with 359 career victories, two state championship titles and 11 league championship titles and is ten wins away from 700 career wins in hockey and soccer (including Methuen and Westford Academy) — knows that every night his players will be challenged with the incredible schedule that’s ahead, whether that’s with a veteran team or an inexperienced team.
“We have 12 new guys at the varsity level and that's always a challenge. You hope that they are older because there's nothing like adjusting to that pace (of a varsity game). We've had five pre-season scrimmages and we have gone 2-2-1. We've had days where we looked pretty good and we have had days that were a little rough.
“Against North Reading we lost 3-0 and we didn't play exceptionally well but they are good. Lexington I thought we were the better team. We carried play for most of it, but we had trouble scoring and settled for the 1-1 tie. We looked good against Methuen won that one 3-0 and we looked good against Shawsheen Tech. We had a little lull in the middle but we came back and played well late.”
Wilmington will need to do three things this season in order to be successful in the win column: score consistently, play team and play together as a unit.
“(We need) consistent scoring and we're hoping that's going to come. But at times, despite having lots of offensive activity, we're not finishing,” said Scanlon.
The second order of business is cleaning up in their own end.
“We have the two brand new guys in the net (with Liam Crowley and Justin Finnegan). They both split time at JV last year and have pretty much split time during the pre-season. Liam is going to start and he's a good, decent technical goalie. He makes those initial saves. Rebound control is something both of the goalies are working on. If we can play decent team defense in front of him, keep the (opposing teams) shooting down into the 20s, we'll be OK I would think.”
Then comes the third and probably the most important factor.
“We would like to have better team chemistry. There have been times when I've seen yelling and screaming on the bench at your own teammates, but then against Shawsheen, we got down and the kids rallied together to get back up. Hopefully we see more of that stuff going forward,” said Scanlon.
The coach added that the line-up that was featured in the scrimmage against the Tech is one that as of right now that he likes the best. The first line has juniors Mike Daniels with Nathan Aliberti and Brian Barry, along with senior defensemen Matt Vinal and Aidan Murphy, the latter is serving as the team's lone captain.
The second will consist of seniors Will Alworth, Nate Packer and Tristan DiMeco with junior Owen White and sophomore Bobby Cyr on defense. The third trio will be juniors Jason Souza and Brett Ebert with freshman Matthew O'Brien, along with defensemen James Caples, a junior and Eric Spinney, a freshman.
The fourth group will have seniors Joseph Cornish and Michael Sullivan with junior Casey Robbins. Junior Ryan Hayden adds depth at the forward spot as does junior Ryan Bornstein on the blue line.
“We have juggled the lines a lot during the pre-season, but the other day we liked what we saw,” said Scanlon. “Vinal is a good player and he's got a nice shot. Daniels has all of the tools. Aliberti looks good and I think Brian Barry is going to be a decent player. Nate Packer gives you a good effort every day. The defensemen have played well, all of them. Aiden Murphy, Bobby Cyr and those guys have played well.”
Wilmington opened the season Wednesday against the No. 13 ranked in the latest Hockey Night in Boston Division-1 poll. On Saturday, the 'Cats will host No. 15 Winchester and follow that up with No. 7 Arlington next Wednesday.
“To start the schedule the way we do is tough. When you face some of the premier programs in the state right away is tough. You can play great but still lose by a couple of goals, so we'll see,” said Scanlon.
Wilmington will face each of the Middlesex League large school division teams one time each, including Woburn and Belmont besides those first three. Those five teams all had winning records during the COVID season. Lexington elected to leave the league and go as an Independent team this season, but the 'Cats will not be facing them this season.
In the Freedom Division, the 'Cats will face Burlington, Wakefield, Stoneham, Melrose and Watertown two times each. Burlington is always the cream of the crop and should be among the best teams in the state again, while the other four teams are always competitive teams.
In addition to that, Wilmington will play in the annual Haverhill Christmas Tournament with North Andover in the first game and then either Timberlane or Winnacunnet, both from New Hampshire, in either the finals or consolation round.
Then to close out the regular season, Wilmington will face the No. 1 ranked Division 2 team in the state in Tewksbury and then end it with another non-league game with Beverly.
If Wilmington can finish with .500 record or better, or finish among the top 32 teams in the power rankings of the new statewide tournament, they would qualify for the playoffs for the second straight season, not counting the COVID season.
