This story also first appeared in the September 26th, 2007 Town Crier edition.
At halftime, Ernie Mello already had a very impressive 111 yards and two touchdowns as the ‘Cats led 14-12 in week three of the Wildcat football season.
But it was in the second half, perhaps when he was supposed to get tired, when Mello exploded to astronomical numbers. In the final 22 minutes of Friday night’s two hour and forty-four minute game, Mello rushed for 264 more yards and scored four more touchdowns.
In the past eleven years, no Wildcat running back has rushed for 264 yards in a game, nevermind a half.
When 9:44 came around and the final whistle blew, the Wildcats were celebrating on its home field. Rightfully so, Mello was asked to lead the charge to the team’s winning song, since all he did in this one game was score seven touchdowns, rush for 375 yards on 42 attempts, not to mention adding two receptions and two kick returns, amassing a total of 427 all-purpose yards in the team’s 47-33 victory over Lawrence.
By all accounts, Mello should have taken sometime to talk about himself, his game, and the game of a lifetime for any high school football player who has ever taken the field. But once again he tried to skip that as much as he could. He was asked what was the best part of the entire night.
“The win. We just look for wins, that’s it. All we care about is getting the win,” he said.
So in the team’s first three games this season check out what Mr. Mello has done: 22 carries for 135 yards and 3 touchdowns; 24 carries for 242 yards and 4 touchdowns; and 42 carries for 375 yards and 7 touchdowns.
Through three games, he has 88 carries for 752 yards with 14 touchdowns. He is averaging 8.5 yards per carry and 251 rushing yards per game. He’s also on pace to rush for 2,761 yards while scoring 51 touchdowns. Obviously that’s not going to happen, but what is happening is the back-up running back from a year ago is nothing less than explosive and unstoppable right now.
“He was a back-up to an all-scholastic (in Richie Barry last year),” said head coach Bob Almeida. “He was phenomenal. He is really, really running so instinctively, so hard, he’s getting tough yards and he’s making some great downfield cuts. He’s playing really, really well.”
Both Almeida and Mello praised the work of the offensive line which has also dominated defensive lines and games. Mello said the entire group didn’t change anything from the weeks before, they just spilled their guts in the trenches allowing Mello to run wild. Almeida agreed.
“You really have to start with the offensive line,” said Almeida. “They have done such a tremendous job — Kenny Joyce, Dan Molonson, Johnny Kincaid, J.J. Lyons, Chris Thibault, Evan Borseti and Tommy Barry blocking from the ends and Corey Groves has been spectacular (at fullback) and he’s had some really nice runs too.”
Groves is certainly the most underrated player to this point. The fullback has played phenomenal.
“It’s same old, same old (from the offensive line),” said Mello. “And Corey Groves running the ball he was a monster, and his blocking was awesome too. He’s the lead block everytime I carry the ball, so it all starts with him.”
Running behind Groves and the rest of his O-Line, Mello actually took it easy in the first half, scoring on a 1-yard run to open the game’s scoring, before adding a 9-yard touchdown run giving the ‘Cats a 14-6 lead with 2:25 to go in the first half.
Then in the second half all you saw was No. 21 everywhere on the field and all you heard was Tom Walsh over the PA saying “Ernie Mello, Ernie Mello and Ernie Mello” until his face turned as blue as the Wildcat uniforms. All of those uniforms celebrated in the end zone with Mello five times in the second half as he ran in touchdown runs of 2, 9, 9, 51 and 27 yards respectively.
“No way (could I have imagined this),” said Mello. “I lost count (of the touchdowns). I couldn’t even understand it probably because it was such a long game. I can’t understand it but I would never have imagined this.”
Yet he finished the game with 42 carries. Forty-two carries, not to mention two receptions, two kick-off returns and oh yeah playing defense.
“I feel pretty good. I hurt my hand last game but I’m fine. Yeah I felt good (tonight). There’s no complaints,” he said.
The only complaint?
“We have to step it up on defense but if we keep putting points up on the board like we did tonight, we’ll have a good year. But we’ll tighten up our defense and that’s what our coaches will help us do,” said Mello.
Perhaps the coaches will make adjustments to the team’s defense, but certainly they’ll just continue to give the ball to No. 21 Ernie Mello, who is making Wildcat Football history each and every Friday night.
