PEMBROKE – With such a young team, you never know what to expect when it comes to big meets. Wilmington High School Boys Track Coach Mike Kinney has watched his team really improve on the course of the past month, but wasn't sure where they would match up when it comes to the first of many meets coming on the big stage.
On Sunday, the team rose to the occasion by finishing in fifth place at the Division 4 State Relay Meet.
League rival Burlington won it for the seventh straight year – a remarkable accomplishment – followed by Newburyport, Pembroke and Southeastern Voc Tech, followed by Wilmington in fifth and then old friends Dracut and Tewksbury rounded out the top seven of the 17-team field.
On the day, Wilmington had one first place team three seconds and four fifths. To take it a step further, the team also had one seventh and three ninth place finishes.
The javelin trio of John Ware (154-01), Cooper Loisel (122-07) and Olubumni Olatilu (118-02) combined to take the lone first place finish – see related story in this section.
Besides that trio, another boost came from the combination of seniors Jeandre Abel and Willie Stuart.
“The sprinters did excellent. Jeandre Abel and Willie Stuart were involved in three second place finishes, the 4x100, 4x200 and the triple jump teams so they really led the way. Our other guys also did excellent, too,” said coach Mike Kinney.
The two of them joined up with Jon Magliozzi and Joe DeMoura to place second in the 4x100 relay race with a combined time of 44.68 seconds. Then Stuart, Abel, Magliozzi and Noah Carriere also finished second in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:34.62.
“The times in the 4x100 and 4x200 were really good and probably the fastest times we've had in at least five or six years,” said Kinney. “They really executed the hand-offs really well and that's something that we can always improve on. They did a really nice job. There was a lot of traffic on the track, especially in the 4x200 race. They felt like they should've won as they had to veer out to lane six on the third hand-off but it is what it is.”
Then the combination of Charlie Rosa (38-04.25), Stuart (38-03.25) and Abel (38-02.75), who were eighth, ninth and tenth overall as individuals, combined to jump 114-10 in the triple jump to take second place.
“Charlie Rosa really stepped up in the triple jump. He had a personal record by over a foot. Those guys have just been consistent in that event all season long. They are all just really athletic kids so when they hit it right, they're going to get a good one,” said Kinney.
The fifth places came in the 4x1,600 relay, the shuttle hurdles, the long jump and shot put. The 4x1,600 team was Mike Oatis, Roman Moretti, Dean Ciampa and Jameson Burns and they came across at 20:39.17.
“Mike Oatis is just a sophomore and he ran a huge personal record of 4:53 (in his split on the 4xmile race). He plays basketball and came out for track. Before today, his best mile time was 5:10 and he cut it down to 4:53 so he's got a lot of potential,” said Kinney.
The shuttle hurdles team of Joe DeMoura, Ware, Hunter Sands and Ben Marvin finished fifth at 1:13.61. The long jump team consisted of Luka Smilijic (9th overall at 19-00), Magliozzi (14th at 18-04.25) and John McNamara (19th at 17-11.75) with a combined leap of 55-03.75. Then the shot put trio was Jack Melanson (10th overall at 40-00.50), John Spencer and Ware, who tied for 16th throwing the same mark of 37-01, and they combined to throw 114-02.25.
“The shot put team came through. They were all consistent and they averaged 38 feet. The long jump team all had personal records and they came in fifth. The fifth place teams that we had, the shot put, long jump and the hurdles all did a real nice job, all led by Joe DeMoura. He was the leader with the best time in that race. He was with us as a freshman and now he's back with us as a senior. He's really an athletic kid. He's real quick, pretty shifty with the hurdles and he's improving a lot. He an a 16.9 time against Watertown and his split today was 16.7 so he's doing real well,” said Kinney.
The lone seventh place came from the distance medley team of Oatis, Ashvin Baker, Roman Moretti and Jameson Burns who came in at 12:13.56.
The ninth places came from the 4x400, the shuttle hurdles 'B' team and the discus trio. The 4x400 team consisted of Noah Carriere, Tyler Nguyen, DeMoura and Evan Shackelford, who came in at 3:45.60. The second group in the shuttle hurdle team included Aidan Burke, Sean Patrone, Smilijic and Loisel, who finished at 1:23.61. Then the discus team of Bradon Huddleton, John Spencer and Liam Lydon combined to throw 277-10.
Six other teams also competed. The sprint medley 'A' team of Hunter Sands, McNamara, Shackelford and Matt Steinmetz finished 10th at 4:11.03. Both the 4x100 'B' and sprint medley 'B' teams finished in 15th places. The 4x100 team has Loisel, McNamara, Jon Forseyth and Rosa who came in at 48.48 and the sprint medley team consisted of Ben Marvin, Tiago Gomez, Aidan Burke and Steinmetz, and they came in at 4:32.34.
Also, the 4x800 team of Brayden Gorski, Vihbush Sivakumar, Etahn Schoenholz and Christian Niceforo finished 16th at 10:27.87 and then the 4x200 'B' team of Gomez, Ethan Ryan, Aryan Patil and Nick Atwater finished 24th at 1:46.15.
Finally, the high jump team didn't place as Luka Smilijic was the only one of the three to clear the opening height. He went in to finish in a tie for second in the overall individual competition, clearing 5-03.75.
